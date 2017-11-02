Pirate TV Services Are Taking a Bite Out of Cable Company Revenue (arstechnica.co.uk) 5
TV piracy services are being used by about 6.5 percent of North American households with broadband access, potentially costing legitimate TV providers billions of dollars a year, a new analysis found. From a report: Pirate services that offer live TV channels are apparently responsible for more downstream traffic each night than torrent downloads. Based on these figures, there may be 7 million US and Canadian subscribers to pirate TV services that generally cost about $10 a month, the report by Sandvine said. That amounts to $840 million of revenue a year. We don't know how many people using pirate services would purchase a traditional cable or satellite TV package if the piracy option didn't exist. But if all of those people instead purchased a legal TV package for $50 per month, that would amount to another $4.2 billion revenue a year for North American pay-TV providers, the report said.
Assumptions (Score:3)
But if all of those people instead purchased a legal TV package for $50 per month
Let me stop you right there...
These devices cost like $50 - I don't think people would suddenly come up with 12x that just because the little device they picked up on the street was not working.
No, just no (Score:2)
No. Just no. Not a potential no, a solid diamond-hard no. Like, seriously Chuck Norris testicles-hard no.
Every study ever on the subject concludes a solid 'no'. Even the frikkin RIAA/MPAA alliance of Evil that has supplanted Satan as the goto source of pure Evil hasn't found a single study to support that losses from poor services translate into increased sales if you muscle the competition out.
No.
No commercials (Score:2)
Duh. Of course the pirate TV services are preferred, they don't have commercials.