Pirate TV Services Are Taking a Bite Out of Cable Company Revenue (arstechnica.co.uk) 23
TV piracy services are being used by about 6.5 percent of North American households with broadband access, potentially costing legitimate TV providers billions of dollars a year, a new analysis found. From a report: Pirate services that offer live TV channels are apparently responsible for more downstream traffic each night than torrent downloads. Based on these figures, there may be 7 million US and Canadian subscribers to pirate TV services that generally cost about $10 a month, the report by Sandvine said. That amounts to $840 million of revenue a year. We don't know how many people using pirate services would purchase a traditional cable or satellite TV package if the piracy option didn't exist. But if all of those people instead purchased a legal TV package for $50 per month, that would amount to another $4.2 billion revenue a year for North American pay-TV providers, the report said.
Assumptions (Score:5, Informative)
But if all of those people instead purchased a legal TV package for $50 per month
Let me stop you right there...
These devices cost like $50 - I don't think people would suddenly come up with 12x that just because the little device they picked up on the street was not working.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Then consider that the reason people do get a stream is because they don't want to pay $50/month for following a single show. Or $100/month for following a specific sports series that occurs a few weekends per year.
No wonder people grab a stream if they can. If there were legal pay per view streams that were easy to access and with no side effects like getting a kiloton of promo emails and crap from it then people would probably be attracted to that. Pay $5 to see a F1 race could work - if it could be paid
Re: (Score:2)
I know right?
"If you liked your grey-market TV package at $10, let me tell you about a GREAT deal! For the low, low price of $50 you can get exactly the same thing, with the added benefit of 13 religious channels, a Filipino-language cooking channel, and 75 home shopping channels! Trust me, you'd totally love it at $50. Because we; your poor, downtrodden cable company need your money. The legal expense needed to maintain a nationwide jihad against municipal ISP's and google fiber add up! Please, think of
No, just no (Score:3)
TV piracy services are being used by about 6.5 percent of North American households with broadband access, potentially costing legitimate TV providers billions of dollars a year, a new analysis found.
potentially costing legitimate TV providers billions of dollars a year, a new analysis found.
potentially costing legitimate TV providers billions of dollars a year
potentially
No. Just no. Not a potential no, a solid diamond-hard no. Like, seriously Chuck Norris testicles-hard no.
Every study ever on the subject concludes a solid 'no'. Even the frikkin RIAA/MPAA alliance of Evil that has supplanted Satan as the goto source of pure Evil hasn't found a single study to support that losses from poor services translate into increased sales if you muscle the competition out.
No.
Re: (Score:2)
The cable industry is really devoted to the "force people to use a shitty service" model.
If they would start offering services that people actually wanted for a price they are willing to pay they might be able to turn things around, but everyone in big content seems to be really against that idea.
No commercials (Score:2)
Duh. Of course the pirate TV services are preferred, they don't have commercials.
Re: (Score:2)
What are you talking about? Since that's not what the article is talking about.
They not talking about rips put up for upload, they're talking about live tv pirates that stream live TV to users.
Their own fault (Score:2)
for not providing reasonably prices a la carte options. Or people *would* give them money.
Re: (Score:2)
This.
Plus, the damn commercials. Everytime I sit down in front of my TV and starting paging through channels to find something interesting to watch (a challenge in itself) the station I invariably settle on is mid-commercial, and then it continues for another 3 to 4 minutes. Finally the program returns, but 5 minutes later, we're back to 12 more commercials back-to-back.
All the while, because I pay Comcast over a hundred dollars every month, I'm paying them to watch all these commercials! Increasingly, n
Hulu costs $10 a month (Score:3)
So does the pirate TV they are talking about.
Do they think Hulu is a pirate tv channel?
Are they too stupid to realize that the people that pay for pirate TV would use HULU rather than a cable company if they gave up pirate TV?
Do they consider people that use rabbit ears antenne to be using 'pirate tv'?
Article is biased a lot.
From their article.... (Score:4, Insightful)
My conclusion: Charge fair prices, instead of soaking everyone while you can, and while the market will tolerate it. When the cost and inconvenience of replacing cable with internet alternatives and OTA (Digital antenna) becomes less of a deciding factor, more viewers will do so. Also, the younger generation wants portable media, not one bound to the cable box at home.
Make it worth it (Score:2)
But if all of those people instead purchased a legal TV package for $50 per month, that would amount to another $4.2 billion revenue a year for North American pay-TV providers, the report said.
And if we could actually get TV packages for $50, that would be great. When you factor in fees for "equipment rentals", charges for extra TVs, fee/taxes, and all the other BS, and you are at $100 a month for a package that has the channels you actually want to watch (and about 100 more channels you never even touch).
Too Much (Score:1)
What was that (Score:1)
Offer me what I want or you get NOTHING (Score:2)