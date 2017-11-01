Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


AT&T Admits Defeat In Lawsuit It Filed To Stall Google Fiber (arstechnica.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the winning-and-defeating dept.
According to Ars Technica, AT&T is reportedly abandoning its attempt to stop a Louisville ordinance that helped draw Google Fiber into the city. The telecommunications giant sued Louisville and Jefferson County, Kentucky to stop an ordinance that gives Google Fiber and other ISPs faster access to utility poles. AT&T's lawsuit was dismissed in August by a district court, who determined that AT&T's claims that the ordinance is invalid are false. WDRB News and Louisville Business First are both reporting that AT&T has decided not to appeal the ruling.

