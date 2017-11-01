AT&T Admits Defeat In Lawsuit It Filed To Stall Google Fiber (arstechnica.com) 9
According to Ars Technica, AT&T is reportedly abandoning its attempt to stop a Louisville ordinance that helped draw Google Fiber into the city. The telecommunications giant sued Louisville and Jefferson County, Kentucky to stop an ordinance that gives Google Fiber and other ISPs faster access to utility poles. AT&T's lawsuit was dismissed in August by a district court, who determined that AT&T's claims that the ordinance is invalid are false. WDRB News and Louisville Business First are both reporting that AT&T has decided not to appeal the ruling.
Google is abandoning fiber. No need for AT&T to waste money on lawsuits.
But did Google abandon it because, at least in part, lawsuits from entities like AT&T?
I am disappointed that they stopped. I want my singlemode fiber dammit.
There are two project states at Google (and they often overlap):
- In beta
- Being shutdown with little notice to its users
I have to admit that I have noticed this with them but had not applied it to Google Fiber since network infrastructure backbone is normally a straightforward and now that singlemode fiber has beat-out copper technologies as the future, fairly stable and somewhat future-proof.
The fiber plant requires investment. The serious trunk lines have to be bought or built. The last-mile (or several miles) must be built as metro ethernet to the residence hasn't really existed until the last decade. Doing this requir
Warms one's heart (Score:4, Informative)
That should be a class action suit by their own customers.
