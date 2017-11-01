Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Media The Courts Technology

CBS Sues Man For Copyright Over Screenshots of 59-year-old TV Show (arstechnica.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the back-at-you dept.
CBS has sued a photographer for copyright infringement for publishing a still image from a 59-year-old television show. From a report: The lawsuit against New York photojournalist Jon Tannen, filed on Friday, is essentially a retaliatory strike. Tannen sued CBS Interactive in February, claiming that the online division of CBS had used two of his photographs without permission. Now, CBS has sued Tannen back, claiming that he "hypocritically" used CBS' intellectual property "while simultaneously bringing suit against Plaintiff's sister company, CBS Interactive Inc., claiming it had violated his own copyright." "Without any license or authorization from Plaintiff, Defendant has copied and published via social media platforms images copied from the Dooley Surrenders episode of GUNSMOKE," write CBS lawyers. CBS is asking for $150,000 in damages for willful infringement.

CBS Sues Man For Copyright Over Screenshots of 59-year-old TV Show More | Reply

CBS Sues Man For Copyright Over Screenshots of 59-year-old TV Show

Comments Filter:

  • How long will this nonsense continue? (Score:3)

    by Skinkie ( 815924 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @05:25PM (#55472181) Homepage
    What has to actually change to prevent these kind of out of proportion, justice and claims?

  • Live by the $150,000 sword, die by the same as the saying goes.

    People who live in glass houses and all that.

  • must get off on this kind of thing - got nothing better to do?

    Should tilt his/her head to one side, so the brain collects more on one side, and maybe....

  • images copied from the Dooley Surrenders episode of GUNSMOKE

    For the record, Gunsmoke is an awesome show. When my grandfather came over here from Sicily, he learned English from watching westerns on TV. He made me watch every episode of Gunsmoke in reruns (and Rawhide).

    My friends would come over and we'd all end up watching with grandpa. We used to laugh hysterically when he said, "buckaroo" with his thick Sicilian accent.

    • Grazie PopeRatzo. Gunsmoke is still aired on TV where I live and my grandparents emigrated from Sweden and Czechoslovakia. One became a bank vice president in Iron Mountain Michigan, the other worked building cars for Nash Motors in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • This was petty payback by the CBS legal department because the guy sued CBS for using his copyright photos without approval.

    So the lawyer at CBS is suing him for using screenshots. Very petty since everyone shares screenshots and screenshots are not photos.

    So fucking petty, and this should be a SLAP lawsuit and the Judge should bitch slap the CBS lawyer for abusing the courts.

    • screenshots are not photos

      They are reproductions of frames from somebody's film or video production. Copyright law is there to prevent people from reproducing your work in whole or in part without your permission. A screen shot is a reproduction of part of the work. How are you not getting this?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by slew ( 2918 )

        screenshots are not photos

        They are reproductions of frames from somebody's film or video production. Copyright law is there to prevent people from reproducing your work in whole or in part without your permission. A screen shot is a reproduction of part of the work. How are you not getting this?

        Although copyrights technically apply, I suspect this would fall under a "fair-use" exemptions of the copyright statutes. A "fair-use" would be copying of copyrighted material done for a limited and “transformative” purpose, such as to comment upon, criticize, or parody a copyrighted work. Such uses are allowed without permission from the copyright owner.

        Posting screen shots of TV shows on social media for the purpose of commenting on them has long been considered "fair-use" as far as I know..

  • How can it be the same? They used his photos - a photo is an entire work - they didn't use part of a photo. He used screen shots of TV shows - a screen shot is not an entire work, and should be subject to fair use.

    • How can it be the same?

      Because reproducing someone else's work in whole or in part is ... reproducing someone else's work in whole or in part. This isn't complicated. How are you not getting that?

      They used his photos - a photo is an entire work

      Nearly every published image has been cropped. Are you saying that when National Geographic takes a landscape-oriented photo from a photographer, and crops it down to the portrait-orientation to fit on the cover of their magazine, they no longer owe the photographer anything because they didn't use the entire photograph? Are you even l

Slashdot Top Deals

Real programs don't eat cache.

Close