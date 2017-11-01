Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


CBS Sues Man For Copyright Over Screenshots of 59-year-old TV Show (arstechnica.com) 54

Posted by msmash from the back-at-you dept.
CBS has sued a photographer for copyright infringement for publishing a still image from a 59-year-old television show. From a report: The lawsuit against New York photojournalist Jon Tannen, filed on Friday, is essentially a retaliatory strike. Tannen sued CBS Interactive in February, claiming that the online division of CBS had used two of his photographs without permission. Now, CBS has sued Tannen back, claiming that he "hypocritically" used CBS' intellectual property "while simultaneously bringing suit against Plaintiff's sister company, CBS Interactive Inc., claiming it had violated his own copyright." "Without any license or authorization from Plaintiff, Defendant has copied and published via social media platforms images copied from the Dooley Surrenders episode of GUNSMOKE," write CBS lawyers. CBS is asking for $150,000 in damages for willful infringement.

  • How long will this nonsense continue? (Score:3)

    by Skinkie ( 815924 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @05:25PM (#55472181) Homepage
    What has to actually change to prevent these kind of out of proportion, justice and claims?

  • Live by the $150,000 sword, die by the same as the saying goes.

    People who live in glass houses and all that.

  • must get off on this kind of thing - got nothing better to do?

    Should tilt his/her head to one side, so the brain collects more on one side, and maybe....

  • images copied from the Dooley Surrenders episode of GUNSMOKE

    For the record, Gunsmoke is an awesome show. When my grandfather came over here from Sicily, he learned English from watching westerns on TV. He made me watch every episode of Gunsmoke in reruns (and Rawhide).

    My friends would come over and we'd all end up watching with grandpa. We used to laugh hysterically when he said, "buckaroo" with his thick Sicilian accent.

    • Grazie PopeRatzo. Gunsmoke is still aired on TV where I live and my grandparents emigrated from Sweden and Czechoslovakia. One became a bank vice president in Iron Mountain Michigan, the other worked building cars for Nash Motors in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • This was petty payback by the CBS legal department because the guy sued CBS for using his copyright photos without approval.

    So the lawyer at CBS is suing him for using screenshots. Very petty since everyone shares screenshots and screenshots are not photos.

    So fucking petty, and this should be a SLAP lawsuit and the Judge should bitch slap the CBS lawyer for abusing the courts.

  • How can it be the same? They used his photos - a photo is an entire work - they didn't use part of a photo. He used screen shots of TV shows - a screen shot is not an entire work, and should be subject to fair use.
  • I blame Disney for this

    • Yep. Although to be honest, while they fucked over the world, the EU did the same by trading Disney's copyright extension for continued support of EU agriculture subsidies. Equal opportunity assholes.

