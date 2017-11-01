CBS Sues Man For Copyright Over Screenshots of 59-year-old TV Show (arstechnica.com) 54
CBS has sued a photographer for copyright infringement for publishing a still image from a 59-year-old television show. From a report: The lawsuit against New York photojournalist Jon Tannen, filed on Friday, is essentially a retaliatory strike. Tannen sued CBS Interactive in February, claiming that the online division of CBS had used two of his photographs without permission. Now, CBS has sued Tannen back, claiming that he "hypocritically" used CBS' intellectual property "while simultaneously bringing suit against Plaintiff's sister company, CBS Interactive Inc., claiming it had violated his own copyright." "Without any license or authorization from Plaintiff, Defendant has copied and published via social media platforms images copied from the Dooley Surrenders episode of GUNSMOKE," write CBS lawyers. CBS is asking for $150,000 in damages for willful infringement.
Live by the $150,000 sword, die by the same as the saying goes.
People who live in glass houses and all that.
$300k. They used two pictures.
And that's another problem with copyright as it's been implemented. When you publish a work, you are contracting with the government to protect your work for the period of copyright at the time you publish the work; if the term of copyright is later extended, it should not retroactively apply to already-published work. Those works were published with the full knowledge and agreement of the creator knowing what the term of protection was; if they weren't satisfied with the term of protection, they were free
So if you write a book and it doesn't get published by any of the publishers you send it to, they can just wait 20 years and print your book for free?
maybe a big chunk of your life waiting
Waiting? No, you quit trying. You move on because you can't afford to self-publish.
But publishers then have a financial incentive to just sit on manuscripts for 20 years. So the situation would only get better for large corporations.
You're really desperate for some argument to justify more than 2 decades of copyright is somehow insufficient.
If any publisher was crazy enough to just 'sit on a manuscript' for 20 years, what stops the author from shopping around and going to other publishers - or nowadays, just self-publishing? Also anyone who tried this would a) be the target of a big lawsuit that would likely bankrupt them; b) Not get any more submissions except from the crappiest and most desperate authors.
As another matter, how many m
You're really desperate for some argument to justify more than 2 decades of copyright is somehow insufficient.
Opposite. Just looking for a least-effort example to show how ridiculous it is. 20 years is not a long time. Some projects take that long to complete.
Some projects take that long to complete.
Do you work for Accenture by any chance?
Because it nets them more if they don't have to pay the author, which may make publishing a book profitable when it otherwise wasn't. I don't expect this would be happening very often though.
If the book is worth publishing, some publisher will pick it up. As an example, look at how many times J.K.Rowling had to submit Harry Potter before someone published it - but eventually someone did because they saw potential for earnings TODAY.
If the book is not worth publishing, waiting 20 years won't make it any more worth publishing - and comes with the constant risk that someone somewhere takes a chance on it first.
Publishing is a seller's market. If one publisher says no, you shrug and submit to the n
Besides the pettiness on display, this is one more reminder that copyright should expire. Two decades is plenty, none of this this absurd perpetual copyright nonsense. Of course, I don't have as much money as the Mouse and his cohorts, so that won't happen for a while
I would argue that two decades is not nearly enough. If I write a piece of music when I'm 17, work the scene for 10 years, get my band to the point where they can be signed, start releasing albums, and the album comes out when I'm 30, the label promotes it when I hit 35, and it turns out to be a hit, I only get royalties for 2 years from when the label starts promoting it. This may sound like an extreme case, but, outside of the pop crap that's written by 10 guys and sung by one girl, this is actually not
How about they make a law where we repossess your wife? I mean, one failed analogy leads to another, right? It's a slippery slope down the hill of bad arguments.
Think of Disney, and Snow White. There's no copyright on the Snow White story (Bros. Grimm), but Disney does have a copyright on their cartoon using that story. You can make your own Snow White cartoon, but you can't copy Disney's.
The royalties (to the artist) on mechanical reproduction vs. songwriters royalties are much lower because the label owns the recording. Cover songs by other artists get you nothing after that two years. If your song is more popular than you are, you won't even make enough money for the effort to be worthwhile.
Re: (Score:3)
You forgot sign with an indie label for 10 years and you have to wait to put out a new album until the contract expires because the terms where terrible and although your lawyer recommended not signing the 4 other idiots in your band didn't want listen to or understand what the lawyer said and the band voted to sign anyway because they wanted to be able to say they were signed.
the 4 other idiots in your band didn't want listen
What about the one idiot that hitched their wagon to 4 other idiots?
Don't expect copyright law, or any law, to dig you out of your bad decisions.
In your example, what exactly are you supposed to be doing from 17-35 that you don't have any other output?
Also, I don't get why every piece of music needs to be profitable or have a decade to rake in royalties. There have been games that became popular when their studios were already insolvent or headed there - should they have some special way to increase sales figures because the public appreciation was delayed? There are probably cases where a game studio/dev became a hit, and people discovered his earl
Should there be some legal way for the studio to bump up the price so they can earn the maximum on their earlier works?
Pretty sure the studio can sell licenses to their games at any price they like. If you meant go back and change the terms of a sale they've already completed, no, of course they can't do that and I don't see how that's relevant.
How about lifetime of an individual creator unless its ownership is transferred or assigned, in which case the copyright expires in 25 years from the first transfer date. Copyrights held by more than one individual (such as a company or corporation) only get 25 years from the creation date.
That way the creator is protected for their life, then upon their death it transfers to their estate and is protected for 25 years from that date.
A transfer is any change in ownership or contract (other than a will) to t
must get off on this kind of thing - got nothing better to do?
Should tilt his/her head to one side, so the brain collects more on one side, and maybe....
For the record, Gunsmoke is an awesome show. When my grandfather came over here from Sicily, he learned English from watching westerns on TV. He made me watch every episode of Gunsmoke in reruns (and Rawhide).
My friends would come over and we'd all end up watching with grandpa. We used to laugh hysterically when he said, "buckaroo" with his thick Sicilian accent.
This was petty payback by the CBS legal department because the guy sued CBS for using his copyright photos without approval.
So the lawyer at CBS is suing him for using screenshots. Very petty since everyone shares screenshots and screenshots are not photos.
So fucking petty, and this should be a SLAP lawsuit and the Judge should bitch slap the CBS lawyer for abusing the courts.
screenshots are not photos
They are reproductions of frames from somebody's film or video production. Copyright law is there to prevent people from reproducing your work in whole or in part without your permission. A screen shot is a reproduction of part of the work. How are you not getting this?
Although copyrights technically apply, I suspect this would fall under a "fair-use" exemptions of the copyright statutes. A "fair-use" would be copying of copyrighted material done for a limited and “transformative” purpose, such as to comment upon, criticize, or parody a copyrighted work. Such uses are allowed without permission from the copyright owner.
Posting screen shots of TV shows on social media for the purpose of commenting on them has long been considered "fair-use" as far as I know..
There's this pesky little thing called "fair use"
https://fairuse.stanford.edu/o... [stanford.edu]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
screen shot is fair use, use of whole photo is not (Score:2)
Yep. Although to be honest, while they fucked over the world, the EU did the same by trading Disney's copyright extension for continued support of EU agriculture subsidies. Equal opportunity assholes.