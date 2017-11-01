Estonia Is Enhancing the Security of Its Digital Identities (medium.com) 14
Estonia is upgrading the security of ID cards and digital IDs used by citizens, residents and e-residents. A new certificates update has been developed based on advanced elliptic-curve cryptography, which is more secure and faster than the SSL certificates previously used. From a report: This certificate update will protect users from a potential security vulnerability that the Estonian government announced last month had been identified by a group of security researchers. It has now been confirmed that the vulnerability is contained in software that had previously been installed on the embedded chip used in ID cards around the world, including those issued by Estonia between 16 October 2014 and 25 October 2017. Although the problem is international, minimising the risk and developing a solution has been a top priority for Estonia since the government was informed. However, there has still been no reported incidents of any Estonian digital ID or ID card being misused in the way described by the researchers. Considerable resources and expertise would be required for this so the risk for most people affected has always been low.
Impressed (Score:2)
That is a remarkably fast response to a systematic vulnerability by the government.
Assuming this is related to the recently disclosed Infineon vulnerability, less than a month has lapsed between public disclosure of the vulnerability and a formal announcement of their affected assets and remediation process.
I have seen places that would take twice as long just to figure out what is affected in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
The Estonian government was informed of the breach by August 30: http://estonianworld.com/techn... [estonianworld.com]
Still, it's good that they moved reasonably quickly to use a more secure algorithm.
Re: (Score:2)
That is a remarkably fast response to a systematic vulnerability by the government.
Agreed.
This tells me that they probably planned for exactly this to happen and made sure that all they had to do was upgrade a little piece of software and everything else would still be good.
But, as you pointed out, this is exactly the sort of planning and foresight one wouldn't expect from a government.
In other words the risk for many was High (Score:2)
Turning that around for a moment: in many cases (not "the most") the considerable resources and expertise required to exploit the system would have been worth expending to scam certain individuals (probably those with influence, power, a reputation to sully, etc.)
This (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)