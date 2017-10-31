Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Verizon Wants To Ban States From Protecting Your Privacy (dslreports.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the privacy-matters dept.
DSLReports that Verizon sent a letter and white paper last week to the FCC, insisting that "the FCC has ample authority to pre-empt state efforts to protect consumer privacy, and should act to prevent states from doing so." Verizon's letter reads in part: "Allowing every State and locality to chart its own course for regulating broadband is a recipe for disaster. It would impose localized and likely inconsistent burdens on an inherently interstate service, would drive up costs, and would frustrate federal efforts to encourage investment and deployment by restoring the free market that long characterized Internet access service." From the report: But there's several things Verizon is ignoring here. One being that the only reason states are trying to pass privacy laws is because Verizon lobbyists convinced former Verizon lawyer and FCC boss Ajit Pai that it was a good idea to kill the FCC's relatively modest rules. It's also worth noting that ISPs like Verizon (and the lawmakers paid to love them) have cried about protecting "states rights" when states try to pass protectionist laws hamstringing competitors, but in this case appears eager to trample those same state rights should states actually try and protect consumers. Verizon makes it abundantly clear it's also worried that when the FCC votes to kill net neutrality rules later this year, states will similarly try to pass their own rules protecting consumers, something Verizon clearly doesn't want. "States and localities have given strong indications that they are prepared to take a similar approach to net neutrality laws if they are dissatisfied with the result of the Restoring Internet Freedom proceeding," complains Verizon, again ignoring that its lawsuits are the reason that's happening.

  • Gotta love the USA (Score:5, Interesting)

    by sit1963nz ( 934837 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @07:28PM (#55466641)
    "Restoring Internet Freedom" etc etc etc You just know when they use world like this it means the exact opposite, sort of the like "Peoples Democratic Republic of North Korea"

  • I wanna pass a new law too. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Narcocide ( 102829 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @07:29PM (#55466647) Homepage

    We should make it illegal for Verizon to send shit to the FCC, period. No cash. No gifts. No threats, suggestions, hints, love letters, junk mail, or flowers. This has go to stop. Just shut the fuck up, Verizon. Shut the fuck up now.

    • ... and the day you have more money, er, I mean, "free speech" than Verizon, I am absolutely certain they will listen to you.

    • Ok. Did Ajit come with a return address?

    • Too late because Verizon is a person.

      See Citizens United [cornell.edu].

      In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that corporations and unions have the same political speech rights as individuals under the First Amendment. It found no compelling government interest for prohibiting corporations and unions from using their general treasury funds to make election-related independent expenditures.

      • That does not make them people.

        What objective and fair justification can you give for restricting an individual's right of free speech? (Hint: There is none.)
        What objective and fair justification can you give for restricting a group's right of free speech? (Hint: A group, such as a corporation, is a collection of individuals.)

  • if both do the "same thing", then it's nationwide.
  • The current climate has allowed the FCC to regulate and "protect" people's privacy. The problem with the FCC doing it is their agenda changes via administrations and corporate meddling. Of course providers are going to get testy when states take matters in their own hands and regulate things the proper way via 10th Amendment and using a legislature, instead of a regulatory independent agency and an executive branch that chooses the regulatory body which violates the constitution and opens the door for abu

  • States Rights are just about the only Constitutional thing protecting normal states from the corporate nazis in Washington DC.

    • normal states

      Which ones are the "normal states"?

    • I am pretty sure that the corporations are happy to fund election campaigns for state level politicians, just like they are for federal ones.
      I imagine you get more bang for your buck at the federal level, but if a state starts to legislate against corporate interests (whatever the industry might happen to be), then I am sure a well funded opponent will pop up.
      I am also sure this [vice.com]didn't happen by accident.
  • Government by the Corporation for the Corporation. The Corporation is Mother, the Corporation if Father.
  • So far, freedom has meant allowing a destruction of net neutrality...allowing ISP to sell your browser history, and destruction of locally sourced news so some anodyne studio can put out bland non-news like radio DJs. I get that you wanted a shit disturber, but the only disturbance is allowing Companies to do whatever they want...not even a bone tossed to the rest of us. Thanks, flyover.

Honesty is for the most part less profitable than dishonesty. -- Plato

