Verizon Wants To Ban States From Protecting Your Privacy (dslreports.com) 28
DSLReports that Verizon sent a letter and white paper last week to the FCC, insisting that "the FCC has ample authority to pre-empt state efforts to protect consumer privacy, and should act to prevent states from doing so." Verizon's letter reads in part: "Allowing every State and locality to chart its own course for regulating broadband is a recipe for disaster. It would impose localized and likely inconsistent burdens on an inherently interstate service, would drive up costs, and would frustrate federal efforts to encourage investment and deployment by restoring the free market that long characterized Internet access service." From the report: But there's several things Verizon is ignoring here. One being that the only reason states are trying to pass privacy laws is because Verizon lobbyists convinced former Verizon lawyer and FCC boss Ajit Pai that it was a good idea to kill the FCC's relatively modest rules. It's also worth noting that ISPs like Verizon (and the lawmakers paid to love them) have cried about protecting "states rights" when states try to pass protectionist laws hamstringing competitors, but in this case appears eager to trample those same state rights should states actually try and protect consumers. Verizon makes it abundantly clear it's also worried that when the FCC votes to kill net neutrality rules later this year, states will similarly try to pass their own rules protecting consumers, something Verizon clearly doesn't want. "States and localities have given strong indications that they are prepared to take a similar approach to net neutrality laws if they are dissatisfied with the result of the Restoring Internet Freedom proceeding," complains Verizon, again ignoring that its lawsuits are the reason that's happening.
You get that the states are not separate private corporate entities, right? They're effectively just groups of people. Oh, wait, you probably don't actually know that because you're Russian and have no rights. Sorry, I guess that was insensitive of me.
Gotta love the USA (Score:5, Interesting)
Yea, if they'd have stuck "For The Patriotic Children" to the end, it would be a grand slam.
That's easy to say now that you're under house arrest, Mr Manafort.
I wanna pass a new law too. (Score:4, Insightful)
We should make it illegal for Verizon to send shit to the FCC, period. No cash. No gifts. No threats, suggestions, hints, love letters, junk mail, or flowers. This has go to stop. Just shut the fuck up, Verizon. Shut the fuck up now.
... and the day you have more money, er, I mean, "free speech" than Verizon, I am absolutely certain they will listen to you.
Ok. Did Ajit come with a return address?
Too late because Verizon is a person.
See Citizens United [cornell.edu].
In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that corporations and unions have the same political speech rights as individuals under the First Amendment. It found no compelling government interest for prohibiting corporations and unions from using their general treasury funds to make election-related independent expenditures.
That does not make them people.
What objective and fair justification can you give for restricting an individual's right of free speech? (Hint: There is none.)
What objective and fair justification can you give for restricting a group's right of free speech? (Hint: A group, such as a corporation, is a collection of individuals.)
Not if it's a stupid standard.
Why? If there are 50 standards, it would be reasonable for Verizon to set a single policy that simply meets or beats every single one of them. The only increase in the costs that is necessary is the analysis to create the virtual super-standard that meets them all.
It is their choice to decide whether it is worth it to them to go to the extra expense of splitting their system to take advantage of the lower standards in some states to make more profits off of their user's data. I would hope they'd take a high
all about California and Texas (Score:2)
The FCC GtH (Score:1)
Bluexit (Score:1)
States Rights are just about the only Constitutional thing protecting normal states from the corporate nazis in Washington DC.
Which ones are the "normal states"?
I imagine you get more bang for your buck at the federal level, but if a state starts to legislate against corporate interests (whatever the industry might happen to be), then I am sure a well funded opponent will pop up.
I am also sure this [vice.com]didn't happen by accident.
The best government money can buy (Score:1)
