Vendor Tracks LinkedIn Profile Changes To Alert Client Employers

dcblogs shares a report from TechTarget: IT managers have long had the ability and right to monitor employee behavior on internal networks. Now, HR managers are getting similar capabilities thanks to cloud-based services -- but for tracking employee activity outside of their employer's network. A controversy and court fight is swelling over its potential impact on employee privacy. A San Francisco-based startup, hiQ Labs Inc., offers products based on its analysis of publicly available LinkedIn data. One is Keeper, which identifies employees at risk of being recruited away, and another is Skill Mapper, which analyzes employee skills. The profile data is collected by software bots. The clients of hiQ's service may learn whether a LinkedIn member is a flight risk thanks to an individual risk score: high (red), medium (yellow) or low (green), according to court papers. LinkedIn is in court fighting this, but so far it's losing. A federal judge recently took exception to the use of the CFAA in this case "to punish hiQ for accessing publicly available data." The judge warned such an interpretation "could profoundly impact open access to the internet."
I pretty much only touch LinkedIn when/if I want a new job. The recruiters are usually onto me like flies within 24 hours so I know they've got their alerts set.
2) Create app that makes said network toxic
3) See users defect to your network in droves
4) PROFIT!!!
You could always, you know, just... not use LinkedIn.
Excellent Advice... There is no good reason for it. Think of it as a quasi professional Facebook and trust what you read there with an even bigger grain of salt. There is little information there, certainly no information I'd trust.
I don't want to work for any employer who thinks checking my LinkedIn profile is even part of a background check anyway...
Why linked in alone? (Score:3)
Already credit reporting agencies do it.
Already all the arrest records and court filings are available for search
Already people are posting so much about their personal lives in twitter, facebook and other media.
Already companies are collecting tons of these information and collating them and are willing to sell them.
So far banks planning lend money and advertisers looking to find customers were the big customers. Corporate HR recruiting and retention is definitely in the market for info. Insurance fraud detectors, bail bondsman, debt collectors and alimoney deadbeat trackers all use these services to some degree or the other. Welcome to the brave new world, folks. Privacy is dead.
The words we use (Score:5, Insightful)
Get that? "Flight risk". So now we talk about workers in the same terms that we talk about fugitives or escaped slaves.
Get that? "Flight risk". So now we talk about workers in the same terms that we talk about fugitives or escaped slaves.
Whaddayamean, "now?"
As far as I can recall as an employee, especially in big corporations, we've always been talked about like chattel.
No need for HiQ or LinkedIn (Score:4, Insightful)
Like many companies, the one I work for monitors their employees' internet usage. One thing they track is employees hitting job listing sites during work hours. No linkedIn or HiQ or anyone else involved. How hard can it be?
In fact, it's a well-known trick in my company: if you want a quick raise, hit those sites regularly at lunch time, even if you're happy with your job and your salary. Do that for a while, and HR eventually calls you to propose you a better pay package - as if they magically knew you're not completely happy with your current conditions. I've had two pay raises that way, without lifting a finger
:)
It's a fools errand to try and keep an employee who has started looking for other work, even if they seem irreplaceable. There is little the employer can do to stop the move. Chances are employees who are looking to leave, will, regardless of what you do. Best you can do is assist the employee with a smooth transition and hopefully get them to honestly tell you why they are making the choice to leave.
