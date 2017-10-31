Vendor Tracks LinkedIn Profile Changes To Alert Client Employers (techtarget.com) 42
dcblogs shares a report from TechTarget: IT managers have long had the ability and right to monitor employee behavior on internal networks. Now, HR managers are getting similar capabilities thanks to cloud-based services -- but for tracking employee activity outside of their employer's network. A controversy and court fight is swelling over its potential impact on employee privacy. A San Francisco-based startup, hiQ Labs Inc., offers products based on its analysis of publicly available LinkedIn data. One is Keeper, which identifies employees at risk of being recruited away, and another is Skill Mapper, which analyzes employee skills. The profile data is collected by software bots. The clients of hiQ's service may learn whether a LinkedIn member is a flight risk thanks to an individual risk score: high (red), medium (yellow) or low (green), according to court papers. LinkedIn is in court fighting this, but so far it's losing. A federal judge recently took exception to the use of the CFAA in this case "to punish hiQ for accessing publicly available data." The judge warned such an interpretation "could profoundly impact open access to the internet."
I pretty much only touch LinkedIn when/if I want a new job. The recruiters are usually onto me like flies within 24 hours so I know they've got their alerts set.
I've never needed LinkedIn to get a job. The only thing LinkedIn has ever been useful for is getting spammed by LinkedIn.
If any potential employer requires you to have a LinkedIn account, you don't want to work for them anyways.
^^ This.
LinkedIn is like Facebook. It's there to scrape your data and make money by trafficking in it.
Just say no.
It's really not necessary. I work in IT. I've had jobs with small 10 man shops up through 100K-employee giants. None of those jobs were obtained due to a LinkedIn profile, which I do not have and never had.
Don't be so quick to drink the coolaid or put all your eggs in one basket. People were getting jobs just fine before LinkedIn was a thing. Just like you don't require Facebook to talk to your friends, you don't need LinkedIn to get a job.
Depends where you live and how easy it is to find a job. I've never gotten a job directly through LinkedIn myself, but I have a good network and lots of opportunities where I live.
However, I've helped several former colleagues that live outside of my area get a job at my company through them contacting me about a job through LinkedIn (they all worked at the same company which was shutting down after their division was disbanded after an acquisition). At least one had sent a resume through the normal channe
2) Create app that makes said network toxic
3) See users defect to your network in droves
4) PROFIT!!!
You could always, you know, just... not use LinkedIn.
Excellent Advice... There is no good reason for it. Think of it as a quasi professional Facebook and trust what you read there with an even bigger grain of salt. There is little information there, certainly no information I'd trust.
I don't want to work for any employer who thinks checking my LinkedIn profile is even part of a background check anyway...
It's proven an invaluable way to find references an employee may not have chosen to list, and references who you may know personally and are more likely to give an honest evaluation of the employee's work. It can also be a way to gather information that an employer cannot legally ask for, such as medical information, marital status, age, or religion. That data may be illegal to discriminate with, but that doesn't make it less desirable for many companies hiring purposes. Medical expenses or medical history
The HR I've known enough to discuss this sort of internal working say that a web search of prospective hires is standard due diligence. Just to see if any obvious no-noes pop out of the woodwork. FB and LI are very obvious places to check.
HR people have networks among the companies that candidates typically come from, so while actually blacklists probably don't exist, previous activities at previous employers can rollover...
Already credit reporting agencies do it.
Already all the arrest records and court filings are available for search
Already people are posting so much about their personal lives in twitter, facebook and other media.
Already companies are collecting tons of these information and collating them and are willing to sell them.
So far banks planning lend money and advertisers looking to find customers were the big customers. Corporate HR recruiting and retention is definitely in the market for info. Insurance fraud detectors, bail bondsman, debt collectors and alimoney deadbeat trackers all use these services to some degree or the other. Welcome to the brave new world, folks. Privacy is dead.
Get that? "Flight risk". So now we talk about workers in the same terms that we talk about fugitives or escaped slaves.
Get that? "Flight risk". So now we talk about workers in the same terms that we talk about fugitives or escaped slaves.
Whaddayamean, "now?"
As far as I can recall as an employee, especially in big corporations, we've always been talked about like chattel.
Fine with me. I want my employers to think they might lose me to another company that offers better salary, benefits, and projects. Employers have always tried to persuade me from leaving when I found a better job. I need to learn what changes I need to make to my LinkedIn profile so it triggers warning bells, so I can hopefully get better salary increases without jumping to a new company. Well, assuming I actually worked for someone else. It doesn't matter for the self-employed.
I've never understood w
Like many companies, the one I work for monitors their employees' internet usage. One thing they track is employees hitting job listing sites during work hours. No linkedIn or HiQ or anyone else involved. How hard can it be?
In fact, it's a well-known trick in my company: if you want a quick raise, hit those sites regularly at lunch time, even if you're happy with your job and your salary. Do that for a while, and HR eventually calls you to propose you a better pay package - as if they magically knew you're not completely happy with your current conditions. I've had two pay raises that way, without lifting a finger
:)
I wonder what happens to your pay package when their internal tracking notices you posting on
/.?
Like many companies, the one I work for monitors their employees' internet usage. One thing they track is employees hitting job listing sites during work hours. No linkedIn or HiQ or anyone else involved. How hard can it be?
Interesting.
A friend of mine told me that their employer blocked access to the job sites at the router level, forcing people to use their phone minutes. When he complained to IT, the IT guy told him it was a service to the employees so that management wouldn't bother them because they were looking for other jobs.
It's a fools errand to try and keep an employee who has started looking for other work, even if they seem irreplaceable. There is little the employer can do to stop the move. Chances are employees who are looking to leave, will, regardless of what you do. Best you can do is assist the employee with a smooth transition and hopefully get them to honestly tell you why they are making the choice to leave.
It's also a bad idea for an employee to make ANY obvious moves about their desire to leave. Don't tell any
It's usable as a meta-analysis of various insider corporate information. As middle and upper management update their resumes before a corporate layoff or merger is announced, it can also indicate which levels of a company have been informed of the upcoming changes in personnel.
