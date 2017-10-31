Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Three Women Suing Microsoft for Bias Want To Add 8,630 Peers

Posted by msmash
A reader shares a report: A lawsuit accusing Microsoft of discriminating against women in technical and engineering roles is poised to grow a lot bigger if it wins class-action status. With the technology sector awash in challenges to white male dominance, the three women spearheading the case against Microsoft told a Seattle federal judge they want to represent about 8,630 peers who have worked for the company since 2012. The women said their expert consultants have determined that discrimination at the Redmond, Washington-based company cost female employees more than 500 promotions and $100 million to $238 million in pay, according to Oct. 27 court filings. They also accused the software maker of maintaining "an abusive, toxic 'boy's club' atmosphere, where women are ignored, abused, or degraded." Microsoft said it strongly disagrees with the allegations, saying the filings "mischaracterize data and other information."

  • I think we need to find out the lawyers representing all these cases. it seems every other week there is a new lawsuit over this and I wonder if its simply the same group of lawyers trying to make a buck.

  • they have an amazing number of peer reviews.

  • . . . .was working for Microsoft. . . .(rimshot)

  • This is exactly why you don't hire women... (Score:3)

    by Roger Wilcox ( 776904 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @12:53PM (#55464203)

    They will distort reality to entitle themselves to whatever the fuck they want, paint you misogynist, and then sue you in a case with worldwide visibility.

    If you had never hired them in the first place, then you wouldn't owe them anything and you wouldn't have to deal with this shit.

    Seriously... you want to be treated like an equal? Take your lumps like the rest of us and stop making a big fucking stink out of the fact that you are a woman.

    • On the other hand, men I've worked with seem convinced that they should get paid far more for doing minimal work of questionable quality. When they aren't promoted for this work they cause a big stink, complaining about how they are not treated like they deserve.

      The women I've worked with are usually quietly competent. For the most part they weren't brilliant but they weren't idiots either. If I want to point out the biggest idiots around my workplace it is usually a man.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jedidiah ( 1196 )

        So what you're really saying is that all boils down to "sales" and the men are better at "sales". It really has squat to do with "gender discrimination". This isn't the fault of the company or the industry. It's a lingering effect of social indoctrination that "vile geeks" have absolutely no control over.

        We continue to raise girls as victims and then are shocked when they become one.

      • I've worked with some quiet, competent women and some loudmouthed, entitled, idiotic women. But I've also worked with some quiet, competent men and some loudmouthed, entitled, idiotic men.

        I really don't think it's aligned to gender.

    • They will distort reality to entitle themselves to whatever the fuck they want

      And we let them. What; never been in a relationship?!

  • How can you prove a company systematically discriminated against a certain group of people? Are a few testimonies enough? Wouldn't those only prove that specific people was discriminated against?
    I don't like discrimination but also don't like people who play victim

    • Among other things you can dig through reviews and salary data. If there is a consistent trend of females in the same job title and years of experience with equivalent review scores getting lower salaries/raises and fewer promotions you have about as clear cut evidence of discrimination as you are going to get.

      Sure there are "ambulance chaser" type lawyers out there, but I don't know what so many people jump to concluding these sorts of suits are all frivolous.

    • I also question if those involved were expecting promotions/raises or if they were aiming for promotions/raises. Expecting promotions/raises for working is expecting a relationship because you're a "nice guy/girl". Aiming for promotions/raises is going out on a limb and asking people you're interested in out for coffee.

      You have to put in effort and leave yourself open to being hurt to aim for something, and a lot of people aren't willing to do it. Being a nice guy/coming in to work on time everyday are the

