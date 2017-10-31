Three Women Suing Microsoft for Bias Want To Add 8,630 Peers (bloomberg.com) 74
A reader shares a report: A lawsuit accusing Microsoft of discriminating against women in technical and engineering roles is poised to grow a lot bigger if it wins class-action status. With the technology sector awash in challenges to white male dominance, the three women spearheading the case against Microsoft told a Seattle federal judge they want to represent about 8,630 peers who have worked for the company since 2012. The women said their expert consultants have determined that discrimination at the Redmond, Washington-based company cost female employees more than 500 promotions and $100 million to $238 million in pay, according to Oct. 27 court filings. They also accused the software maker of maintaining "an abusive, toxic 'boy's club' atmosphere, where women are ignored, abused, or degraded." Microsoft said it strongly disagrees with the allegations, saying the filings "mischaracterize data and other information."
here we go again (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There is a stigma in the tech sectors, Men do coding and Women do data entry. Women who are in coding, usually need to double down on their attitude, to show that they are one of the guys. This is unfair, and often has the women, either not being proactive enough, or being too much of a bully to get the promotion. A lot of the these problems isn't overt sexism, but a combination of many subtle differences that really add up.
Re: (Score:2)
Incorrect. I know quite a few women coders. I even know a few really excellent coders who are female. They are not common, but any really excellent coder isn't common either..
Re: (Score:2)
> Or maybe you need to think about how widespread and pervasive the problem actually is...no, wait, no,
Except that can cut both ways. It can cut against your pre-set agenda too. You are only out to try and prove yourself right. You have no real interest in the truth.
You are unwilling to consider that you're wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
is there a firm out there trying to ride the Social justice wave to the bank? I dont know. but it is a valid question to ask.
Re: (Score:2)
have a nice day coward
Re: (Score:2)
LOL. If you're a law firm, and you want to "ride a wave" to the bank, you don't do it through "social justice" cases. You do it by sucking up to big firms and getting that sweet monthly payout. Y'all nerds really need to learn how other industries work.
To their defence (Score:1)
they have an amazing number of peer reviews.
I didn't know Harvey Weinstein. . . (Score:2)
. . .
.was working for Microsoft. . . .(rimshot)
Re: (Score:2)
Where I work I hear these jokes about black people all the time from black people. No problem there, right? But when a white girl, who is marries to a black guy and has 3 kids with him made a joke and she was called a racist (by one person. The other black people thought it was funny)
So you can make jokes about your own stereotype, but not another. Got it.
But when I say "These stupid foreigners are so lazy They should send them back to their own country" I am STILL a racist, even if I am the only foreigner
This is exactly why you don't hire women... (Score:3)
They will distort reality to entitle themselves to whatever the fuck they want, paint you misogynist, and then sue you in a case with worldwide visibility.
If you had never hired them in the first place, then you wouldn't owe them anything and you wouldn't have to deal with this shit.
Seriously... you want to be treated like an equal? Take your lumps like the rest of us and stop making a big fucking stink out of the fact that you are a woman.
Re: (Score:3)
On the other hand, men I've worked with seem convinced that they should get paid far more for doing minimal work of questionable quality. When they aren't promoted for this work they cause a big stink, complaining about how they are not treated like they deserve.
The women I've worked with are usually quietly competent. For the most part they weren't brilliant but they weren't idiots either. If I want to point out the biggest idiots around my workplace it is usually a man.
Re: (Score:2)
So what you're really saying is that all boils down to "sales" and the men are better at "sales". It really has squat to do with "gender discrimination". This isn't the fault of the company or the industry. It's a lingering effect of social indoctrination that "vile geeks" have absolutely no control over.
We continue to raise girls as victims and then are shocked when they become one.
Re: (Score:2)
I've worked with some quiet, competent women and some loudmouthed, entitled, idiotic women. But I've also worked with some quiet, competent men and some loudmouthed, entitled, idiotic men.
I really don't think it's aligned to gender.
Re: (Score:2)
So you wouldn't mind if a female boss kept passing you over, constantly making jokes about how much of a sissy you are?
Can't say; I've only had female bosses who touched me every time they spoke to me, or openly stared at my crotch... but call me a sissy? No.. nor do I know how I would handle that; it sounds so... degrading (/sarc).
Re: (Score:3)
They will distort reality to entitle themselves to whatever the fuck they want
And we let them. What; never been in a relationship?!
Re: (Score:2)
Well then you can opt out. Or not join the class. Nobody can make you become a part of the group.
Re: (Score:2)
like souls, lawyers don't have genders.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. Lawyers reproduce by fission, like all other germs and fungi. . .
Re: (Score:2)
But they have no souls, right?
How do you prove this? (Score:2)
I don't like discrimination but also don't like people who play victim
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. And the beauty of it is that none of the accusations even have to be true for this to work...
Re: (Score:2)
Among other things you can dig through reviews and salary data. If there is a consistent trend of females in the same job title and years of experience with equivalent review scores getting lower salaries/raises and fewer promotions you have about as clear cut evidence of discrimination as you are going to get.
Sure there are "ambulance chaser" type lawyers out there, but I don't know what so many people jump to concluding these sorts of suits are all frivolous.
Re: (Score:1)
I also question if those involved were expecting promotions/raises or if they were aiming for promotions/raises. Expecting promotions/raises for working is expecting a relationship because you're a "nice guy/girl". Aiming for promotions/raises is going out on a limb and asking people you're interested in out for coffee.
You have to put in effort and leave yourself open to being hurt to aim for something, and a lot of people aren't willing to do it. Being a nice guy/coming in to work on time everyday are the