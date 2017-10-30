Calgary Police Cellphone Surveillance Device Must Remain Top Secret, Judge Rules (www.cbc.ca) 12
Freshly Exhumed writes from a report via CBC.ca: To protect police investigative techniques that may or may not have been used in a Calgary Police Service investigation, their controversial cellphone surveillance device will remain so secretive not even the make and model can be released to the public, according to a court ruling released Monday. The MDI (Mobile Device Identifier) technology -- colloquially called a StingRay after Harris Corporation's IMSI device, which mimics cell towers and intercepts data from nearby phones -- is controversial in part because in at least one Canadian case, prosecutors have taken watered down plea deals rather than disclose information related to the device.
So if I'm in law enforcement in Canada, I could say I have a magic device that detects corruption, point fingers, and then people just have to deal with it?
Meanwhile in the USA people are able to scrutinize breathalyzers and challenge their validity in court?
I'd say wtf are you doing Canada?
So if I'm in law enforcement in Canada, I could say I have a magic device that detects corruption, point fingers, and then people just have to deal with it?
Probably not: [theguardian.com]:
The Royal Mounted Police in Canada decided against an order when they asked how it worked and McCormick replied: "It just works."
Well we're able to do that here because the 6th amendment of the bill of rights, specifically the right to face and question your accuser in court. Canada has similar laws but I believe there is no mention of a right to face your accuser.
Well we're able to do that here because the 6th amendment of the bill of rights, specifically the right to face and question your accuser in court. Canada has similar laws but I believe there is no mention of a right to face your accuser.
Fair trial with secret information? (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't see how someone can receive a fair trial if the the mechanism used to collect evidence is secret. The prosecution can only claim to have phone records, there is no way for the defense to question their accuracy, or whether the evidence could be spoofed.
The only reason to keep the operation of stingrays secret is of there is some way to spoof them. In that case how can you be sure that there aren't already spoofing systems in the wild?
As a Juror I would ignore any "secret" evidence.
I don't see how someone can receive a fair trial if the the mechanism used to collect evidence is secret.
I think you're confusing Canada with a country that has a Bill of Rights.
Well it's Canada so they don't have the same laws as we do but as a juror I agree I'd be tempted to let anyone off the hook as a statement against bringing magic gizmos into court regardless of what the law says.
As a Juror I would ignore any "secret" evidence.
You're not the Juror they're looking for.
When I was called up for jury duty, the company lawyer advised me to wear a suit, the defense would challenge me.
It worked like a charm. Out of the jury pool that day about 15 men wore suits, we were all challenged.