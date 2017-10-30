Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Canada Privacy Cellphones Security The Courts

Calgary Police Cellphone Surveillance Device Must Remain Top Secret, Judge Rules (www.cbc.ca) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the top-secret dept.
Freshly Exhumed writes from a report via CBC.ca: To protect police investigative techniques that may or may not have been used in a Calgary Police Service investigation, their controversial cellphone surveillance device will remain so secretive not even the make and model can be released to the public, according to a court ruling released Monday. The MDI (Mobile Device Identifier) technology -- colloquially called a StingRay after Harris Corporation's IMSI device, which mimics cell towers and intercepts data from nearby phones -- is controversial in part because in at least one Canadian case, prosecutors have taken watered down plea deals rather than disclose information related to the device.

Calgary Police Cellphone Surveillance Device Must Remain Top Secret, Judge Rules More | Reply

Calgary Police Cellphone Surveillance Device Must Remain Top Secret, Judge Rules

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

It is easier to write an incorrect program than understand a correct one.

Close