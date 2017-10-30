How Kodi Took Over Piracy (wired.com) 28
A reader shares a report: For years, piracy persisted mainly in the realm of torrents, with sites like The Pirate Bay and Demonoid connecting internet denizens to premium content gratis. But a confluence of factors have sent torrent usage plummeting from 23 percent of all North American daily internet traffic in 2011 to under 5 percent last year. Legal crackdowns shuttered prominent torrent sites. Paid alternatives like Netflix and Hulu made it easier just to pay up. And then there were the "fully loaded" Kodi boxes -- otherwise vanilla streaming devices that come with, or make easily accessible, so-called addons that seek out unlicensed content -- that deliver pirated movies and TV shows with push-button ease. "Kodi and the plugin system and the people who made these plugins have just dumbed down the process," says Dan Deeth, spokesperson for network-equipment company Sandvine. "It's easy for anyone to use. It's kind of set it and forget it. Like the Ron Popeil turkey roaster." Kodi itself is just a media player; the majority of addons aren't piracy focused, and lots of Kodi devices without illicit software plug-ins are utterly uncontroversial. Still, that Kodi has swallowed piracy may not surprise some of you; a full six percent of North American households have a Kodi device configured to access unlicensed content, according to a recent Sandvine study. But the story of how a popular, open-source media player called XBMC became a pirate's paradise might. And with a legal crackdown looming, the Kodi ecosystem's present may matter less than its uncertain future.
Kodi solves a problem (Score:4, Insightful)
Sandvine, that name rings a bell (Score:5, Informative)
Et tu, Slashdot? (Score:5, Insightful)
Kodi is an extensible media player. Piracy happens in separate plugins which are neither produced nor endorsed by the Kodi developers. If Kodi took over piracy, so did the OS it runs on, because that too effectively serves as a base for the piracy plugins. Kodi is not piracy software!
so-called addons
Like they're not real addons...but it's a Wired article, what do you expect? If they can't even decide on calling them addons or "so-called addons" then why do you expect they'd be able to differentiate the platform?
As far a Slashdot...well, this is what the users have chosen in the Firehose.
There's a fix. (Score:5, Interesting)
If content creators don's want people pirating their content they can make it more easily accessible.
I would LOVE to have a Netflix plugin that works with Kodi so I didn't have to switch inputs and start my Playstation.
I USED to have a an app that could play Amazon video without having to switch inputs and turn on my Playstation, but Amazon actively thwarted the software that only worked if I paid my Prime anyways.
I would love it if I could just watch Hulu from Kodi without having to switch inputs and turn on my Playstation.
Really I could just leave my Kodi box running and watch all of the movies I paid for by streaming it from the Kodi box to the Playstation, but let's face it, Kodi has a great interface.
I CAN play a bunch of PBS stuff legally on my Kodi box, I can play some random stuff from various local TV stations that have an accessible on-ramp, including some national networks,100% legally. That's not quite as slick as using the Playstation, but it's not horrible.
TO fix the problem you don't have to start giving everything away for free, but not being pricks about APIs would fix a lot of it.
Kodi - legitimate use cases (Score:2, Informative)
It's necessary to point out that there is plenty of legitimate use cases in Kodi. For example, playing videos and displaying photo slideshows from a home media server, or allowing me to interact from just about any device in my network with my DVR - watching and scheduling recordings as well as live TV.
Who took over piracy? (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure there's more paying households of Netflix and/or Hulu than there is households equipped with a Kodi box with piracy-enabling plug-ins.
Stopped using Kodi a while ago. (Score:2)
I liked the old Kodi/XBMC : a light browsing + viewing media application for my legally obtained/home-made content.
Since that time it became bloated with plugins that are looking for your videos on web sites (imdb & cie), and doing "god knows what".
I tried to disable them all, without success.
I tried to recompile from the source, disabling every useless plugin, but the build process is not very clear (and uses cmake, that I find less user-friendly than a well-made autotools chain).
Uhmm, say what?
I pretty much stay up to date on Kodi. I'm running it on hardware I re-purposed, not one of those already setup for piracy boxes from online, in fact I'm running it on an old Mac Pro.
Not a single bloated plugin doing stuff I don't want it too. Yes - I do have a plugin that matches my file names to online databases the themoviedb.org and thetvdb.com, but I can very easily not use them, I really like my scrapper info being there.
Even getting into advanced stuff with Kodi isn't necessarily out
Mal (Score:2)
Bad editing (Score:2)
So many choppy sentences starting with conjunctions. I actually had to re-read the last part several times to get what was going on.
Some of you may find it unsurprising that Kodi has swallowed piracy: a recent Sandvine study projects a Kodi device configured to access unlicensed content in a full six percent of North American households. The story of how a popular, open-source media player called XBMC became a pirate's paradise might; and, with a legal crackdown looming, the Kodi ecosystem's present may matter less than its uncertain future.
Sue content providers (Score:1)
How about suing the actual content providers who host and serve the pirated copies, Google, dropbox, Amazon? If they can analyze your content to serve ads they should be able to identify pirated videos.
Oh wait, they have more lawyers than open source coders. Maybe not so good idea then.
Lies and damn lies (Score:2)
I resent hyperbolic click baiting media dragging Kodi's name thru the mud with sensational headlines "How Kodi took over piracy" when authors know full well its misleading bullshit.
What is it? (Score:2)
So, I'm at work, and a lot of sites are normally blocked (not even worth clicking on half of them), but how do these plugins work? Are they user-friendly torrent interfaces? So they're torrents under the hood? Do they troll through newsgroups? Or are there illicit http sites out there providing the data? Or something else entirely? I couldn't figure it out skimming TFA... did I miss something?