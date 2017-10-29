Portuguese ISP Shows What The Net Looks Like Without Net Neutrality (boingboing.net) 36
"In Portugal, with no net neutrality, internet providers are starting to split the net into packages," argues a California congressman -- retweeting a stunning graphic. An anonymous reader quotes BoingBoing's Cory Doctorow: Since 2006, Net Neutrality activists have been warning that a non-Neutral internet will be an invitation to ISPs to create "plans" where you have to choose which established services you can access, shutting out new entrants to the market and allowing the companies with the deepest pockets to permanently dominate the internet... the Portuguese non-neutral ISP MEO has mistaken a warning for a suggestion, and offers a series of "plans" for its mobile data service where you pay €5 to access a handful of messaging services, €5 more to use social media; and €5 more for video-streaming services.
The congressman notes this arrangement offers "a huge advantage for entrenched companies, but it totally ices out startups trying to get in front of people, which stifles innovation."
The congressman notes this arrangement offers "a huge advantage for entrenched companies, but it totally ices out startups trying to get in front of people, which stifles innovation."
The trouble with Net Neutrality (Score:5, Interesting)
Basically, if you don't take care of your working class somebody's gonna come along to do it for you, and you won't like what that somebody does to you and yours.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I don't think you understand - we're talking about people who are living paycheck to paycheck living in an apartment, buying food, utilities, medical insurance, and getting by with an 11 year-old car.
They did NOT chose to be in that position. They were sold economic fairy tales of how globalization will raise everyone's standard of living up. Instead, most of the gains are going to the economic top.
Now why many of them voted for a billionaire reality TV personality is a whole different discussion.
And remem
Re: Bologna. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not quite (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
but when the basic data is like 10gb and overages are $10/GB but is that data meter tested to be fair like gas pumps are?
Re: (Score:2)
Not the first (Score:2)
I remember Australian mobile phone providers starting with the social networking craze by offering "Free Facebook" as part of their crappy packages. Sucks if you're a Facebook competitor.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Misleading (Score:5, Informative)
Based on what I can gather, the way this plan works is that they offer some amount of bandwidth to the base plan for the general internet, then for a small amount, you can have more bandwidth specifically for particular services at a discounted rate vs. the normal overage rate. This will inevitably lead to fully walled gardens, but it isn't quite there yet. I suspect that they are trying to prevent people from using random peer to peer streaming services that put a strain on every available upstream link, and instead trying to limit where the excessive bandwidth is coming, so they can manage things better. It isn't about access exactly, but billing and cost.
First it was an idea. (Score:3)
meo makes you .. (Score:2)
I've, erm, encountered a German company called Meo too.
meo.de if you're feeling curious.
Unbundling cable (Score:2)
So, we demand that cable become unbundled so we don't have to get the channels we don't want, but when a mobile service offers what is essentially unbundling (cheaper access to just the sites you regularly use, still no restrictions on everything else) we complain we're getting screwed over.
Looks more like a "Lack of Competition" issue (Score:2)
This kind of problem can only exist when there are functional monopolies.
Is this only being done by Portugal Telecom or is Sonaecom doing it as well? (I can't read Portuguese).