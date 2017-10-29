Portuguese ISP Shows What The Net Looks Like Without Net Neutrality (boingboing.net) 22
"In Portugal, with no net neutrality, internet providers are starting to split the net into packages," argues a California congressman -- retweeting a stunning graphic. An anonymous reader quotes BoingBoing's Cory Doctorow: Since 2006, Net Neutrality activists have been warning that a non-Neutral internet will be an invitation to ISPs to create "plans" where you have to choose which established services you can access, shutting out new entrants to the market and allowing the companies with the deepest pockets to permanently dominate the internet... the Portuguese non-neutral ISP MEO has mistaken a warning for a suggestion, and offers a series of "plans" for its mobile data service where you pay €5 to access a handful of messaging services, €5 more to use social media; and €5 more for video-streaming services.
The congressman notes this arrangement offers "a huge advantage for entrenched companies, but it totally ices out startups trying to get in front of people, which stifles innovation."
The trouble with Net Neutrality (Score:5, Interesting)
Basically, if you don't take care of your working class somebody's gonna come along to do it for you, and you won't like what that somebody does to you and yours.
Re: (Score:2)
when 60-80% of your people are living paycheck to paycheck
A useless metric that has no relation to wealth of people. Many chose to put themselves through this situation. e.g. one of my colleagues, same pay grade as me. I end up with a net disposable income of several thousand euros each month which is rapidly paying off my mortgage at a faster than required rate. He's living "paycheck to paycheck" driving his Tesla, living in a big house and feeding his 5 kids.
That doesn't mean Portugal doesn't have a problem
Re: Bologna. (Score:2)
Not quite (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
but when the basic data is like 10gb and overages are $10/GB but is that data meter tested to be fair like gas pumps are?
Not the first (Score:2)
I remember Australian mobile phone providers starting with the social networking craze by offering "Free Facebook" as part of their crappy packages. Sucks if you're a Facebook competitor.
Re: (Score:3)
Misleading (Score:4, Informative)
Based on what I can gather, the way this plan works is that they offer some amount of bandwidth to the base plan for the general internet, then for a small amount, you can have more bandwidth specifically for particular services at a discounted rate vs. the normal overage rate. This will inevitably lead to fully walled gardens, but it isn't quite there yet. I suspect that they are trying to prevent people from using random peer to peer streaming services that put a strain on every available upstream link, and instead trying to limit where the excessive bandwidth is coming, so they can manage things better. It isn't about access exactly, but billing and cost.
First it was an idea. (Score:3)
