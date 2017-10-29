Portuguese ISP Shows What The Net Looks Like Without Net Neutrality (boingboing.net) 134
"In Portugal, with no net neutrality, internet providers are starting to split the net into packages," argues a California congressman -- retweeting a stunning graphic. An anonymous reader quotes BoingBoing's Cory Doctorow: Since 2006, Net Neutrality activists have been warning that a non-Neutral internet will be an invitation to ISPs to create "plans" where you have to choose which established services you can access, shutting out new entrants to the market and allowing the companies with the deepest pockets to permanently dominate the internet... the Portuguese non-neutral ISP MEO has mistaken a warning for a suggestion, and offers a series of "plans" for its mobile data service where you pay €5 to access a handful of messaging services, €5 more to use social media; and €5 more for video-streaming services.
The congressman notes this arrangement offers "a huge advantage for entrenched companies, but it totally ices out startups trying to get in front of people, which stifles innovation."
Basically, if you don't take care of your working class somebody's gonna come along to do it for you, and you won't like what that somebody does to you and yours.
I don't think you understand - we're talking about people who are living paycheck to paycheck living in an apartment, buying food, utilities, medical insurance, and getting by with an 11 year-old car.
They did NOT chose to be in that position. They were sold economic fairy tales of how globalization will raise everyone's standard of living up. Instead, most of the gains are going to the economic top.
Now why many of them voted for a billionaire reality TV personality is a whole different discussion.
And remember here in the States, we don't have the social safety nets that much of Europeans do.
Medical is all on us until we hit 67. Most of us are buried under student loans - even if we went to a state school and graduated with a marketable degree.
We must own cars in most of the country.
And housing costs have outstripped regular people's pay. The biggest problem in my Metro-Atlanta, Georgia, USA county is that the typical working class person can't afford to live here. We actually have homeless families. And it's because the free-market for their labor says they get paid shit and the free-market for housing says they pay dear.
We in tech are lucky enough to have high paying skillsets (and the parents who gave us the talents to do them) where we don't notice what is going on outside of our little bubbles.
This world wide wealth disparity will not end well. We are seeing the problems already: social unrest, people like Trump being elected, what's going on in Venezuela,
today billions of people have them. I would argue that in some regards people are better off, even the poor
Being forced to carry a surveillance device so you can participate in society is not an improvement.
I would argue that in some regards people are better off, even the poor
People are WAY better off, ESPECIALLY the poor.
Don't mistake what is happening in America (and Europe) for what is happening worldwide. Over the last 20 years, nearly everyone is doing better, with the biggest gains going to the poorest people earning between $0 and $3 per day. The only "losers" have been unskilled poor people in rich countries, which is only about 5% of the global population. By worldwide standards, the American poverty line puts you at about the 85% level of global income: They are "r
The absolute numbers are nearly meangless. If you make $10 a month but a weeks groceries cost $0.50 and a luxury apartment runs $2.00, you're doing quite well. If you make $5000/month but rent is $4500 for a hole in the wall and food is $400/week, you're in deep guano.
Or you have a family and your employment status recently changed.
You example is absurd. There is no where in the world where a "luxury apartment" rents for $2, and no where that $4500 will get you only a "hole in the wall".
You implication that someone making $60k in America is worse off than impoverished Africans making 30 cents a day is idiotic.
Taking a deliberately simple analogy literally is what is absurd. My implication is that someone making 60K in SF may be worse off than someone making 15K in a developing nation.
Taking a deliberately simple analogy literally is what is absurd.
Well then, I apologize for thinking you meant what you said.
My implication is that someone making 60K in SF may be worse off than someone making 15K in a developing nation.
If you think "$10 per month" comes out to $15k annually, then you need a new calculator. Your "implication" was off by a factor of more than a hundred.
Here in this country there are people who can't afford rent and food on a full time job.
Over the last 20 years, food prices in America have gone DOWN. Per square foot, housing prices are unchanged [mentorworks.ca]. Houses are more expensive mostly because they are bigger. Housing prices have soared in some coastal cities (which also tend to have high incomes), but in most of America, food and housing are more affordable than ever before.
Owning a cellphone is hardly a great indicator of being "better off."
with access to the internet you have access to job training and job recruiters.
with that access you have the ability to get ahead
in short, if you have a cell phone, there is no good excuse for not getting ahead in life with a little hard work and perseverance
You need a data plan or live somewhere where it is easy to leach WiFi. Data is expensive for the poor. My cheap pay as you go plan costs $10 for 60 MBs, you know how fast you can go through 60MBs in this day of the average web site being 5+MBs?
Sure I have a cheap cell phone, it's another bill to pay and hardly used.
What's scary is the kids who used to hang out at the park now hang out on facebook. It's hard for me to see that as an improvement. I also have a hard time seeing parents needing to check up on t
LOL how incredibly privileged you must be to believe this. You greatly overestimate not only the number and quality of jobs available, but the number of employers who won't instantly circle-file any application that doesn't list a college degree (of the specific level they're looking for - you could be overqualified just as easily as you could be underqualified). You have a libertarian's child's understanding of the job market and I'm guessing no Gen. Y friends who aren't similarly overprivileged.
I don't think you understand
I don't think you read to the end of my post.
Exactly. When your subjects start feeling pain, then you feel pain, and in the worst way because they have nothing to lose.
Lets be honest here, the primary overwhelming, key factor in the US is healthcare. When a doctor's appointment costs $500 because you don't have insurance but only $20 if you do (not because they insurance is actually paying anything, it's just a price reduction to the actual cost), then you know your society is 100%, totally, fucked up.
And killing net neutrality takes away one of the few open opportunities people had to improve their lively hood, by concentrating power to control human communication into the hands of select few who want to keep the general population living paycheck to paycheck, which is one of the few ways to enslave them.
Very, very few people can take advantage (Score:2)
Try telling somebody making $8/hr at Walmart who's only skills ar
Vote for Net Neutrality, write/call reps for NN. (Score:2)
Net neutrality is a critical issue that will determine people's access to the Internet—a network that has gone from being largely unknown and unpopular to indispensable even for the poor (one might argue particularly for the poor). Lots of people with computers of any size will tell you that the number one thing they do with their computers depends on the Internet (they may not word exactly that way, but anyone who u
You seem to argue that "the trouble" with Net Neutrality is that it's completely irrelevant to the lives of people who need government support the most. And that government you claim to be working for those people, has spent all of this effort repealing Net Neutrality laws, which are irrelevant to the demographic in question.
Here is something to dissolve the reality distortion field: -
Trump has been a rich businessman all his life, born with a golden spoon in his mouth, and has spent all his life in lavish
Not quite (Score:4, Informative)
but when the basic data is like 10gb and overages are $10/GB but is that data meter tested to be fair like gas pumps are?
Re:Not quite (Score:5, Interesting)
The fundamental with net neutrality is not all traffic is equally cheap or expensive to transport.
Suppose I have VDSL2 with AT&T U-verse, and so does my friend who lives in my neighborhood (served from the same VRAD). If we open a peer-to-peer connection with each other, our traffic could theoretically run through the VRAD's local switch fabric without even touching its fiber backhaul. We could fully saturate our upstream connectivity to the VRAD without having the slightest impact on anybody else.
Now, take it up a level. Friend #2 is also a U-verse customer, but he's a few blocks away... served by a different VRAD, but both of our VRADs run fiber through the same central office 3 miles away. In this case, our traffic might have some impact on others sharing our respective VRADs, but it's still running entirely over AT&T's local loop, whose raw capacity vastly exceeds anything individual users could even fantasize about doing.
OK, now take it a level higher. Friend #3 is a U-verse customer who lives 10 miles away. Our P2P traffic goes from home to VRAD to CO, from CO to AT&T's regional NOC, to CO to VRAD to home. At this point, it might have a meaningful impact on other customers, but it's still likely to be trivial because it's still traveling entirely over AT&T's own local backhaul.
Time to get a bit more complicated. Friend #4 lives across the street, but gets his internet through Comcast. Our P2P traffic goes from house to VRAD to CO to AT&T NOC, then somehow gets to NAP of the Americas in Miami, where it gets passed along to Comcast, who relays it to THEIR regional NOC, sends it to my friend's neighborhood, and sends the final few thousand feet over coax. In this case, NOTA will pile on some charges of their own to exchange traffic between AT&T and Comcast, but they're still fairly low.
Now, let's assume I'm streaming video from Netflix. Netflix pays to bring their own fiber into AT&T's NOC and probably colocates their own server to further reduce and cache the amount that has to be backhauled from minute to minute. From AT&T's perspective, this isn't much different than the scenario with friend #3... Netflix has their own network connection into AT&T, so the only AT&T backhaul that gets used is from NOC to CO to VRAD.
Finally, let's suppose someone starts their own guerrilla VOD streaming service with a name like "Voogle". Voogle's datacenter is in Kansas City, and their network service provider has to either peer privately with AT&T (and Comcast, since my friends with Comcast watch them too), or they have to find some other mutual interexchange point. As I understand it, public exchange points (like MAE-EAST and MAE-WEST) no longer exist, and all exchange points (in the US, at least) are now privately peered & leave it up to the networks to negotiate their own traffic carriage agreements. So... Voogle's NSP has to negotiate peering and transport arrangements to AT&T and Comcast (because both are big enough to say, "you need us more than we need you"). If Voogle's traffic is light, their NSP probably won't charge them much. If Voogle is streaming 4k video to thousands of customers, their NSP is likely to charge them quite a bit.
In any case, the "Voogle" case is no worse than the scenario with friend #4... Voogle's traffic originates on NEITHER AT&T nor Comcast, and it's up to Voogle to figure out how to affordably GET their traffic to the regional datacenters of AT&T and Comcast (or at least, to network exchange points into which AT&T and Comcast have their own abundant connectivity). From the perspective of AT&T and Comcast, it's more expensive than the "Netflix" scenario (because Voogle isn't big enough to peer with them directly), but it's no WORSE than a peer to peer connection between an arbitrary AT&T customer and an arbitrary Comcast customer.
Things get messier with international traffic (say, between a Comcast customer in Miami and a server farm in London or Bangalore), but dependin
The fundamental [issue?] with net neutrality is not all traffic is equally cheap or expensive to transport.
Not sure why you needed a full page to explain that, it's pretty obvious. Net neutrality means you pay the same whether you have a cheap or expensive mix of traffic. Note that this typically only means your half though, like if you're video chatting with someone in New Zealand you pay a bit to reach "the backbone" and they generally pay more because it's harder to reach. Still you have content services like Netflix, YouTube, Spotify and CDNs like CloudFlare and Akami who can set up local servers for really
All the technicalities in that big explanation really showed where the point comes from, and I totally agree with the reply that in essence, ISPs want to be gatekeepers. They are using this gatekeepr powers not get the average revenue - they are trying to have competitive offers with their gatekeeping in order to acquire more users or more revenue and have an economy of scale that surpasses the average. Because that is the only thing their investors really care about: growing revenues. They are creating dem
10 GB is enough for anyone not wanting to play Wow all day and pirate the latest tv shows or watch cat videos. Believe it or not, but in many parts of the world people are more concerned with food and water than worrying about the Bachelor.
Re: (Score:2)
The simple fact you have to bring piracy here shows the kind of interesta you seem to have on the subject. You are doing the same as ISPs are: being all judgmental on what's a fair internet use, and telling your own version of how decent people should use the internet. Big problem is you or nobody else shouldn't get to police around everyone else's type of use.
ISPs just assumed everyone would play the game where they get rich providing a bad service which gets cheaper with every tech bump, but they could st
10 GB? WTF?
The highest data plan I've been able to find in Germany sits at 8 GB. The average plan is 500 MB to 1 GB monthly.
Not if this is a translation error. I don't speak Portuguese so can't go check, but is it possible the ISP is naming data cap tiers something like Messaging (200-500 MB/month), Social Networking (500-1000 MB/month) and Video (1 GB+/month)?
Re: (Score:2)
It used to be, here in Portugal we had international vs national traffic quotas for at least 10y, and it was one of the main showstoppers of our internet usage patterns. This particular distinction was actually the most relevant back then. It was starting to become universally acknowleged as a censorship policy by unsavy users, and then big com corp had to change plans, especially since external ISPs (e. g. Vodafone) started entering the market and bringing international standards around. People wised up,
I'm gonna give tou 2 examples on how this affected Portuguese use patterns:
P2P, online gaming, streaming video and music users users would concentrate use overnight in order to abuse the "happy hour" of international traffic de-cap that plans allowed. This is an example of what pundits will call "bad use so good riddance",which imho is hipocrisy.
Now I'll give you the example where there was impact to good practices: software as a service, such as cloud storage or remote machines never caught traction in Por
Of course, you have to boil the frog slowly.
That's how it starts. First use all the data but "pay for more of this specific data". Once "paying more" becomes the norm, then slowly (over several years) the regular access to that data will vanish and paying through the nose will be the only way to access that data. It's all about "conditioning" the consumers to think in a certain way.
We have experienced this first hand in the US. In the early and mid 2000s (before the iPhone), "unlimited" data plans used to be $20 to $40/month. With the iPhones, servic
Not the first (Score:2)
I remember Australian mobile phone providers starting with the social networking craze by offering "Free Facebook" as part of their crappy packages. Sucks if you're a Facebook competitor.
I'm from Portugal. This week I accidentally activated samsung cloud backup on my phone. Needless to say my photos and videos ate through my home data cap and now I get 2001 speeds until after tomorrow. Yet if I had used my provider's cloud backup plan, which just happens to be MEO, IT WOULD HAVE BEEN FREE TRAFFIC. Now imagine I'm a user or a company that relies on backups for everyday tasks and is willing to pay for it, which service you think I will be purchasing since all I have is this ISP...
Misleading (Score:5, Informative)
Based on what I can gather, the way this plan works is that they offer some amount of bandwidth to the base plan for the general internet, then for a small amount, you can have more bandwidth specifically for particular services at a discounted rate vs. the normal overage rate. This will inevitably lead to fully walled gardens, but it isn't quite there yet. I suspect that they are trying to prevent people from using random peer to peer streaming services that put a strain on every available upstream link, and instead trying to limit where the excessive bandwidth is coming, so they can manage things better. It isn't about access exactly, but billing and cost.
The prices don't seem too unreasonable:
Smart net (the packaging at issue) gives you 10GB for 4.99 Euro
General bandwidth appears to be 2GB for 9.99 Euro or up to 30GB for 30 Euro
Clearly the "special" access plans are cheaper, but it isn't unreasonable the prices for the bandwidth without the smart packages.
It is about access. From a Portuguese who is forced to use MEO in a not that secluded rural area, and has no other internet link available, it is nothing short of censorship.
But city cats will never understand because of their evolved ways of life on fiber optics. It's really easy to close your eyes to bad policy making in the comfort of your 200mbps 20 bucks plan.
First it was an idea. (Score:3)
Now this is AT&T's wet dream.
Have you ever seen the future?
You will. [imgur.com]
Putting a discount price in discriminatory traffic is exactly the same as making indiscriminate plans prohibitive. Why does every single argument here states "oh but you have 60euro plans that will give you the same traffic for whatever service and not just those services?" Do you think the average portuguese makes 2k like in the US? We have a 2digit poverty rate and the paycheck you see the most people is the minimum wage (~500 euro). I think about 20% of employed populatiob makes minimum wage despite the
Re: (Score:2)
I'm guessing the VPN Package is the most expensive.
meo makes you .. (Score:2)
I've, erm, encountered a German company called Meo too.
meo.de if you're feeling curious.
False advertsising (Score:1)
It's not the Internet when it has limited access.
It's a "smart" plan? Didn't you visit the link? It's for smart people that only need youtube and video streaming, and are smart enough that they get more by paying cheap. You can't be smart for every service though, because thay would require buying all plans for a lot of buck, and you can't also be non-standard because only those services are supported. Smart is falling in line these days, as defined by big com corps
Unbundling cable (Score:2)
So, we demand that cable become unbundled so we don't have to get the channels we don't want, but when a mobile service offers what is essentially unbundling (cheaper access to just the sites you regularly use, still no restrictions on everything else) we complain we're getting screwed over.
First, the economies of scale and the technical aspects of landline vs mobile are very different. Mobile is still a premium service for something that is actually easier to deploy to ISPs.
Second, this isn't unbundling. These smart plans are actually addons. You will need to have either a standalone monthly phone plan or a 5-play service with triple play at home, phone and mobile data, which usually costs 70e around here for, say 100 channels, 100mbs at home, 2gb mobile and unlimited national calls. So this
It's not a data plan, it's an add on. You will have to pay a hefty plan for a mere 1-2gb before you even get access to these "smart" add ons
Actually my fellow countryman, the average might be that, but the paycheck 20% of the population gets is minimum wage (~500). They expect 20% of the population to pay their 30bucks phone+data plan with 2gb undiscriminate allowance, then force them to pay one of these add ons. And maybe after that they still have money for food, electricity, rent or mortgage. God forbid if you have kids that also need a data plan.
Looks more like a "Lack of Competition" issue (Score:2)
This kind of problem can only exist when there are functional monopolies.
Is this only being done by Portugal Telecom or is Sonaecom doing it as well? (I can't read Portuguese).
Everyone is doing it, but PT started doing it originally with their Meo Cloud, Meo Music and other services that never got traction when plans were cheaper and had more data.
Vodafone and NOS (SONAECOM) started doing this because PT has 50%chunk on mobile and a quasi-monopoly in rural areas, so they started playing their game and also using outrageously aggressive promotions in order to cope with ANACOMs protection of PT.
VODAFONE offers free Spotify premium on 12bucks/month mobile+data plans (unlimited calls
BEREC (Score:1)
Pretty sure Portugal is still in the EU, and therefor has Net Neutrality enshrined in law. These packages seem specifically built to operate within the confines of those NN laws.
Not yet. It's still being worked on. And fought tooth and nail by, well, you guessed who.
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, and Portuguese ISPs are top lobbyists in EU policy. Recently we had a big long cry about how the end of roaming charges would affect Portuguese economu the most. Somehow we did get roaming charges abolished, but somehow national ISPs got away with making plans behave MUCH different while abroad vs while in Portugal. Which is exactly the opposite of what was intended with the non-roaming charges bill...
You mean better choices for consumers??? (Score:2)
It seems like once again, Slashdot NN proponents do not have the slightest clue what they are talking about.
Those plans are to choose which services you would like to not count against your data plan - you can still use ANY service you like even if you choose none.
Wouldn't it be nice if you planned to watch a lot of video to say, yes for $4.99/month don't count that against my data allowance? How is tha in any way a bad thing to let the consumer have more flexible access and payment?
If that's what the wor
Wouldn't it be nice if you planned to watch a lot of video to say, yes for $4.99/month don't count that against my data allowance? How is tha in any way a bad thing to let the consumer have more flexible access and payment?
What criteria does a video provider not on the list, such as your cousin's MediaGoblin server, need to meet in order to be added to the list?
Sufficient customer demand.
Why does it matter??? (Score:2)
What criteria does a video provider not on the list, such as your cousin's MediaGoblin server
Do you seriously still not comprehend? It doesn't matter because you could still watch any other video provider ANYWAY!! You can still hook into that mediagoblin server all day long, you may have to pay for a larger data plan, which is offset by not buying the package - it's called CHOICE motherfucker, do you speak it?
Guss not.
And if a lot of people end up watching the new video provider, then they will go on the
Making people WANT something is very easy when you control the prices of access to that something
Juicy tale from a local (Score:2)
These PT/MEO guys, I got a cool story for ya.
(this is a long comment so beware)
PT/MEO/Altice (or whatever name they decide is less tainted this week) are basically our FCC's (ANACOM) golden boys, and have been for decades. But maybe the best description is to say ANACOM is PT's lapdog. I bet that's how the other 2 ISPs see it.
Initially, PT was the state's telecom, and they got state-sponsored everything including tubing, copper, fiber networks, you name it, paid by good ol' taxpayers money, mine and my pare
Caríssimo, antes de vires mandar postas informa-te da sociedade em que vives
There will not be a tiered internet. (Score:1)
Fake news ... (Score:2)
Everyone with a few brain cells knows: Portugal is in the EU.
So yes: they have net neutrality, facepalm.
In case you didn't know, communication technologies is one of the few things the EU has no direct control because it depends on ratification by individual states's communication regulatory authority (analogous to the FCC for the US).
In Portugal, I have seen first hand ANACOM giving the finger to European Comission AND the EU members regulatory association at the same time. One example is roaming charges, which thr EU will say Portugal no longer has, but we basically have a fraction of our mobile plans when
Net Neutrality == Free Market (Score:2)
Only on a level playing field new players can join, increasing competition and offering the experience of a truly free market. Anyone opposing net neutrality necessarily opposes a free market.
We don't have net neutrality in Australia (Score:1)
\o/ (Score:1)
This should be right at home in the US.
Trumpflakes get all fired up and confused when confronted with facts.
Before you say without government subsidies, read my comment "juicy tale from a local"
Oh and you missed a tibit there: you can only have these smart plans when already paying a monthly subscription that costs upwards of 25 bucks (for a miserable 3gb) with a 2y contract, or 50 for the same. So no, it's noy a mobile plan for 5 bucks... It's an add on
And the difference is what now? If you get unlimited data to $content_provider_A and not even the option to pay for it for $content_provider_B, which one will you use?
Imagine you could get Netflix on an unmetered link but any content you get from Amazon Prime counts against your contingent. So which one will you get?
Had you experienced first hand Internet service in Portugal, you would very much know that this is discrimination of traffic.
We have data caps for traffic types. Before it used to be for international vs national traffic on land lines, now it's by io range or domain for "privileged" services.
Let's go a bit farther back and re-read that glorious book. Say it with me: nineteen eighty four.
It's amazing how easy media manipulation is making us forget the classics. And I mean classic basic human rights