Tesla Hit With Labor Complaint On Behalf of Fired Factory Workers (theverge.com) 22
On behalf of the hundreds of Tesla workers that were fired last week from the company's assembly plant, the United Auto Workers filed a complaint today to the National Relations Board. The UAW posted a copy of the complaint on its website, which alleges that pro-union workers were unfairly targeted. The Verge reports: The UAW says the complaint was made on Wednesday to the Oakland offices of the National Relations Board. The union claims the recent culling of several hundred Tesla employees included many who were involved in a pro-union movement at the Fremont assembly plant, and included those who wore pro-union shirts and stickers. The Fremont factory site has roots in the UAW. It was once a former joint manufacturing facility owned by GM and Toyota, until it closed in 2010. Despite ongoing efforts, under Tesla's ownership, the factory is not unionized. A pro-union rally was held Tuesday in front of the plant, which was documented in a Facebook post by the pro-union group A Fair Future at Tesla.
Many was pro-union? What a surprise! (Score:2)
Many of the fired worker because of bad performance were also pro-union? I'm so surprised!
Re: (Score:2)
Tesla has owned the Fremont factory since 2010. It's now late 2017. Funny that in all this time UAW never saw fit to hold a vote on unionization in this supposedly horrible, unfair work environment, and has instead chosen to wage a PR campaign instead.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, I'm sure people have been abused for 7 1/2 years but are just now "recognizing" it.
Re: (Score:2)
there is a difference between recognizing it and being willing and able to do something about it.
i guess they finally reached their limit.
Re: (Score:2)
It takes a long time for a critical mass of people to experience the shit and get sick enough of it that they take action.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, just for the record, being in a union doesn't prevent a company from laying off workers by the thousands. My uncle worked for Boeing as a union machinist a few decades ago, and I recall stories about how Boeing would lay off large numbers of workers, which many suspected was mostly about boosting short term stock prices or price-earning ratios (which, completely co-incidentally, could make executives a lot in bonuses). Only they actually needed those workers to meet production demands, so a few mont
Easy to dismiss (Score:2)
Unless Tesla is full of shit
Re: (Score:2)
i am pretty sure tesla is allowed to fire whomever they want to, the issue here seems to be that tesla is trying to hedge the firings as being performance based and not financially based.
oh noes we are totally not having any financial issues trust us we will deliver millions of cars any day now, pre buy more cars now please, not because we need your money to float the scam a bit longer.
Yes we did (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
learn to google...
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
Re: No sweat (Score:2)
Really? What constitution are you reading?