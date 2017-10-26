Uber Faces Engineers' Lawsuit Alleging Gender, Race Bias (bloomberg.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Uber was sued by three Latina engineers who claim the company pays women and people of color less than their peers and doesn't promote them as frequently as males, whites and Asians. The three women from the ride-hailing company, one of whom still works there, accused Uber of violating California's Equal Pay Act in a complaint filed Tuesday in San Francisco state court on behalf of all engineers similarly held back. The women filed the complaint under a state statute that gives employees the right to step into the shoes of the state labor secretary to bring enforcement actions. That law also may give them a way around a provision in Uber's contracts requiring workplace disputes to go through one-on-one arbitration instead of as group actions in court. "Female employees and employees of color are systematically undervalued compared to their male and white or Asian American peers because female employees and employees of color receive, on average, lower rankings despite equal or better performance," according to the complaint against Uber. In July, Uber said that it adjusted salaries to ensure equity in pay for women and minorities.
"Uber said that it adjusted salaries to ensure equity in pay for women and minorities."
What the hell?
So, their jobs pay differently, depending on your gender or race? What. The. Fuck.
Why Yes, there is a problem in the United States where Minority groups will often get less pay, be denied promotions and raises...
So by Adjusting salaries, they pay them what their actually work and title deserves.
They are a lot of crazy things that cause this and it isn't always direct discrimination.
1. It is common for a new employer to Ask for your previous salary. So the disadvantaged groups will often report that they had made less at the previous job, if the get the job, they will have a raise, but i
No mod points, but excellent post: very insightful.
Uber was sued by three Latina engineers who claim the company pays women and people of color less than their peers and doesn't promote them as frequently as males, whites and Asians. The three women from the ride-hailing company
As we all know here, there is a huge difference between an average and a good engineer in terms of productivity and value to the company.
There is nothing here to indicate these three were equal quality engineers or not. Maybe they were and Uber is evil. But why do we have to assume everyone deserves equal pay just for showing up regardless of what they actually do?
The ERA is equal pay for equal work. There is nothing to indicate the work is equal. Maybe it is, but it's just sad and disgusting that
I know it's traditional not to RTFA, but from TFS:
"Female employees and employees of color are systematically undervalued compared to their male and white or Asian American peers because female employees and employees of color receive, on average, lower rankings despite equal or better performance, "
From the article, it would appear that they're citing Uber's own employee evaluation process. (Which, also, at most companies, you're not supposed to discuss with other employees, but it still happens.)
It's from a few years back, but I cite an article (grain of salt, etc)
https://www.theatlantic.com/bu... [theatlantic.com]
So lets say 20% of your engineers are good engineers.
and 1% of the minority group engineers are good engineers, then there seems to be a problem. Because your race or gender shouldn't be a major factor in your skills.
I'm a nerd who is interested in technology. Personally I wish there were more stories about interesting bits of C code or the latest CPU architecture developments, but I also like these stories because humans are an important part of tech. There are issues we can take an engineering approach to, quantify the problem, understand it and come up with fixes. Applying science and engineering skills to everything is pretty much the definition of what a hacker is, what nerds are about.
Unfortunately we do get a lot
Tech stories are a Dime a Dozen in general too. However diversity at the workplace is an important issue for technology.
Technology is one of the few fields that now offer careers that give a Middle Class life style, and generationally it is easier to move from Lower Class to Middle Class then to upper class in 3 generations. America is getting more diverse, laws and attitudes that discourage minorities from advancing will only mean in the next few generations America will be poor as well. Because poor pe
Most businesses frown on employees discussing their compensation. So, until you find out that you're making less than someone who has been there less time/is less experienced/is less knowledgeable/all of the above, how are you supposed to know that you're undervalued?
At my previous job (which, admittedly was a retail job), I found out at one point, I was making less per hour than someone who was recently hired, and that was at the point where I'd been there a decade.
Regardless of whether this lawsuit has merit or not, this is why most businesses tell their employees not to discuss salaries/compensation. Even when it isn't discrimination (and yes, you better believe it still happens), there's literally no upside for the company.
Well, yes, but the companies are relying on their employees not knowing that.
It's easier to have salary grades by job description and simply fire your low-performers (though in a unionized environment this can be very difficult - and in a government unionized environment almost impossible).
You can also track seniority in terms of hours worked (not years of employment), which allows for women who take maternity leave to have their career progression paused while they're off, and have a pay scale within the pay grades that is seniority-based.
What I've seen multiple times, though, is '
