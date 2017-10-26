Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Uber Faces Engineers' Lawsuit Alleging Gender, Race Bias (bloomberg.com) 23

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Uber was sued by three Latina engineers who claim the company pays women and people of color less than their peers and doesn't promote them as frequently as males, whites and Asians. The three women from the ride-hailing company, one of whom still works there, accused Uber of violating California's Equal Pay Act in a complaint filed Tuesday in San Francisco state court on behalf of all engineers similarly held back. The women filed the complaint under a state statute that gives employees the right to step into the shoes of the state labor secretary to bring enforcement actions. That law also may give them a way around a provision in Uber's contracts requiring workplace disputes to go through one-on-one arbitration instead of as group actions in court. "Female employees and employees of color are systematically undervalued compared to their male and white or Asian American peers because female employees and employees of color receive, on average, lower rankings despite equal or better performance," according to the complaint against Uber. In July, Uber said that it adjusted salaries to ensure equity in pay for women and minorities.

  • "Adjusted salaries" - WTF? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "Uber said that it adjusted salaries to ensure equity in pay for women and minorities."

    What the hell?

    So, their jobs pay differently, depending on your gender or race? What. The. Fuck.

    • Why Yes, there is a problem in the United States where Minority groups will often get less pay, be denied promotions and raises...
      So by Adjusting salaries, they pay them what their actually work and title deserves.

      They are a lot of crazy things that cause this and it isn't always direct discrimination.
      1. It is common for a new employer to Ask for your previous salary. So the disadvantaged groups will often report that they had made less at the previous job, if the get the job, they will have a raise, but i

  • If you don't like how much you're paid, and if you feel that the only way to get what you feel deserve is a lawsuit, then you've proven to me that you never deserved the money in the first place. No one is forcing you to work at a place where you feel undervalued. It's more likely that you've overestimated your own worth.

    • Most businesses frown on employees discussing their compensation. So, until you find out that you're making less than someone who has been there less time/is less experienced/is less knowledgeable/all of the above, how are you supposed to know that you're undervalued?

      At my previous job (which, admittedly was a retail job), I found out at one point, I was making less per hour than someone who was recently hired, and that was at the point where I'd been there a decade.

  • I know in my local area Uber is much valued service that most people love having around. I hear co-workers, friends, and even random people around that all talk about how great Uber is to have around. I have tried out being a driver and it was a good experience. I tried it for a few weeks and just found it wasn't for me and didn't really need it as extra income, but overall there was nothing really negative about the experience. Is it just the "nerd/geek" culture that seems to be completely fired up anytim

  • Regardless of whether this lawsuit has merit or not, this is why most businesses tell their employees not to discuss salaries/compensation. Even when it isn't discrimination (and yes, you better believe it still happens), there's literally no upside for the company.

  • Those poor Asians. They get discriminated against in university admissions with the blessing of the federal government and SJWs, and now they're not even included in discrimination lawsuits any more. In fact they're named right up with the evil white males as being part of the problem. I really feel for them, they have to work twice as hard for the same result that everyone else gets.
  • This suit is being brought under California's Private Attorney General Act, aka the "Sue Your Boss" law. The state will get 75% of any payout, but the real bonanza will be to the attorneys. Because the employer is on the hook for all legal costs, they'll profit handsomely. This law was a gift to the plaintiff bar and has resulted in things like a 2013 suit against Goodyear Tire for allegedly failing to issue wage statements that included the last four digits of employees’ social security or employee I

The most exciting phrase to hear in science, the one that heralds new discoveries, is not "Eureka!" (I found it!) but "That's funny ..." -- Isaac Asimov

