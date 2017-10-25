Justice Department Demands Five Twitter Users' Personal Info Over an Emoji

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Techdirt: Back in May, the Justice Department -- apparently lacking anything better to do with its time -- sent a subpoena to Twitter, demanding a whole bunch of information on five Twitter users, including a few names that regular Techdirt readers may be familiar with. If you can't see that, it's a subpoena asking for information on the following five Twitter users: @dawg8u ("Mike Honcho"), @abtnatural ("Virgil"), @Popehat (Ken White), @associatesmind (Keith Lee) and @PogoWasRight (Dissent Doe). I'm pretty sure we've talked about three of those five in previous Techdirt posts. Either way, they're folks who are quite active in legal/privacy issues on Twitter. And what info does the DOJ want on them? Well, basically everything: [users' names, addresses, IP addresses associated with their time on Twitter, phone numbers and credit card or bank account numbers.] That's a fair bit of information. Why the hell would the DOJ want all that? Would you believe it appears to be over a single tweet from someone to each of those five individuals that consists entirely of a smiley face? I wish I was kidding. Here's the tweet and then I'll get into the somewhat convoluted back story. The tweet is up as I write this, but here's a screenshot in case it disappears. The Department of Justice's subpoena is intended to address allegations that Shafer, who has a history of spotting weak encryption and drawing attention to it, cyberstalked an FBI agent after the agency raided his home. Vanity Fair summarizes the incident: "In 2013, Shafer discovered that FairCom's data-encryption package had actually exposed a dentist's office to data theft. An F.T.C. settlement later validated Shafer's reporting, but in 2016, when another dentist's office responded to Shafer's disclosure by claiming he'd violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and broken the law, the F.B.I. raided his home and confiscated many of his electronics. Shafer was particularly annoyed at F.B.I. Special Agent Nathan Hopp, who helped to conduct the raid, and who was later involved in a different case: in March, he compiled a criminal complaint involving the F.B.I.'s arrest of a troll for tweeting a flashing GIF at journalist Kurt Eichenwald, who is epileptic. Shafer began to compile publicly available information about Hopp, sharing his findings on Twitter. The Twitter users named in the subpoena had started a separate discussion about Hopp, with one user calling Hopp the "least busy F.B.I. agent of all time," a claim that prompted Shafer's smiley-faced tweet."

  • They grab your info all the time for alleged copyright infringement. They're engaging in a public forum where literally anyone can read what they said--and that's the entire purpose of the medium. It's the electronic equivalent of speaking at full volume on a sidewalk. What expectation of privacy did they really have?

    I really don't see a problem with "requesting" information. The police can request your info from your phone calls, your bank account, and tons of other things _for the purpose of solving crime

    • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

      by Chris Katko ( 2923353 )

      TL;DR Basically, if you think you had an expectation of privacy to begin with, you're pretty much an idiot.

      Everyone else already knows who you are (see Facebook tracking people WITHOUT facebook accounts!), the people who are trying to stop criminals aren't magically the bad guys--any worse than the corporations who keep and sell your info in the first place.

      You can't leak data that was never gathered. You want privacy, use a service that's actually designed for privacy.

      You want a public forum? You're going

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by naubol ( 566278 )
      Who cares about the fourth amendment, anyway. We should definitely give the federal government all of our personal information. Maybe install cameras for their viewing benefit in our living rooms? We definitely shouldn't allow anyone to be anonymous on the internet. Or, frankly, any public forum. We need video cameras on all the walmart corkboards right? Just in case it would be useful in solving a crime. Certainly, we can trust the federales to safeguard the bank account information of people who've

    • That's a huge leap away from thermally or x-ray scanning you inside your house,

      . . . that contract has already been outsourced to Amazon, but thanks for your interest.

      You may apply for other contracts at a later date.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Collecting data might not seem all that harmful but when it is used to create stupidly flimsy search warrants and the agent that hates you is first through the door, hot to shoot anyone for anything (I saw a bulge in his under shorts and when he reached for them, In emptied my magazine three times in order to stop him). Either that or the beat the piss out of you and your family and shoot your pets or they destroy your career with a security warning or they destroy you finances with a drawn out fake arse cr

  • Dissent's thoughts on the whole situation are just gold and provide a deep look at how the FBI is hiding evidence: https://www.databreaches.net/i... [databreaches.net]

