Dell Lost Control of Key Customer Support Domain for a Month in 2017

Brian Krebs reports: A web site set up by PC maker Dell to help customers recover from malicious software and other computer maladies may have been hijacked for a few weeks this summer by people who specialize in deploying said malware, KrebsOnSecurity has learned. There is a program installed on virtually all Dell computers called "Dell Backup and Recovery Application." It's designed to help customers restore their data and computers to their pristine, factory default state should a problem occur with the device. That backup and recovery program periodically checks a rather catchy domain name -- DellBackupandRecoveryCloudStorage.com -- which until recently was central to PC maker Dell's customer data backup, recovery and cloud storage solutions. Sometime this summer, DellBackupandRecoveryCloudStorage.com was suddenly snatched away from a longtime Dell contractor for a month and exposed to some questionable content. More worryingly, there are signs the domain may have been pushing malware before Dell's contractor regained control over it.
Let me put your mind at ease. The internet has caused new problems to be sure but it has resolved even more old ones. I'm old enough that I pre-date the internet in anything remotely resembling its current form and I pre-date the world wide web by multiple decades. I can assure you that the Good Old Days weren't all that good and that the the internet has solved substantially more problems than it has caused. Nothing is perfect and people are still just as incompetent as they ever were but that doesn't
Why not just have everything off of dell.com? Wouldn't that make more sense AND be easier to manage?
In large corporations itâ(TM)s often easier to register a new domain than go through the hoops of getting a subdomain approved.
Where I work, it takes me $8 and a half hour work to get a domain but it can easily take me 6 work hours across 2-4 weeks to get a subdomain.
Precisely because any idiot can register a domain with dell in the title, but to get an authorised subdomain.dell.com goes through a verification process and is immediately and obviously representative of Dell as a corporation.
This is the exact point, I think, and what you WANT to be doing.
I've gone to great lengths to remove all the old crappy domains that my workplaces insisted on buying up, or using for one-off events, and pushing everything under subdomains. To the point that "drive.domain.com" is actu
As a Dell employee, I couldn't agree more. We're heading into open enrollment right now for next year's benefits, and there are a bunch of web sites that we use for various parts of it, and while they all have "dell" in the domain name, none of them are subdomains off of dell.com. It's crazy.
And this after the security training where we were told to watch out for suspicious domain names.
I suspect the reason is that they keep everything under dell.com controlled by Dell directly, so anything contracted to
I know this isn't possible, but maybe businesses should have a separate domain that they can federate out to contractors. For example, keep dell.com for core stuff, then have a second domain, dellstuff.com that Dell could hand contractors foo.dellstuff.com, bar.dellstuff.com, etc. This way, if bar.dellstuff.com has issues, it is obvious who the contractor is, and there isn't a need to keep adding new domains. This way, if it doesn't come from dell.com or dellstuff.com, it is almost certainly a fake.
At Dell they don't know anything about subdomain delegation. Do they?
A good setup would verify the authenticity of the service before installing any software.
Any WiFi hotspot these days can pretend to be âoeyour websiteâ.
The thing is that these schemes are even built-in to most webservers these days, you need to be truly incompetent not to know about and implement them.
This annoys me.
Why not "backupandrecoverywhateveryouwant.dell.com" as the business-critical bit of it (hard-coded into software, etc.) and then if you REALLY need to, make
www.ridiculousdomainnamehere.com just resolve to that subdomain.
Then nobody is going to let dell.com expire (you would hope), if they do, the service will still work as expected and not be subject to compromise, and worse that happens if you have to tell customers to update their bookmarks if there was some user-focused web element on that
Dell users a lot of cheap contractors or ones that just sub out stuff to others.
The big reason a company wouldn't want to allow contractors and other miscellaneous sites under a subdomain of the main domain is how browsers treat domains. Cookie access, cross-site scripting, etc. could all be problems, unless you change the main website to also act under a subdomain, and make sure everything is restricted properly.