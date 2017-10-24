Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Republicans United States Politics

Congress Opens Probe Into FBI's Handling of Clinton Email Investigation (arstechnica.com) 63

Posted by BeauHD from the never-ending-saga dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Two House committees announced Tuesday that they would conduct a joint probe into the FBI's handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation. The Clinton investigation concluded with no charges being levied against the former secretary of state who was running for president under the Democratic ticket. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) said in a joint statement that they are unsatisfied with how the probe into Clinton's private e-mail server concluded. Among other things, the chairmen want to know why the bureau publicly said it was investigating Clinton while keeping silent that it was looking into President Donald Trump's campaign associates and their connections to Russia.

"Our justice system is represented by a blind-folded woman holding a set of scales. Those scales do not tip to the right or the left; they do not recognize wealth, power, or social status," Goodlatte and Gowdy said in a joint statement. "The impartiality of our justice system is the bedrock of our republic, and our fellow citizens must have confidence in its objectivity, independence, and evenhandedness. The law is the most equalizing force in this country. No entity or individual is exempt from oversight."

Congress Opens Probe Into FBI's Handling of Clinton Email Investigation More | Reply

Congress Opens Probe Into FBI's Handling of Clinton Email Investigation

Comments Filter:

  • Hrm.... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Kierthos ( 225954 )

    One wonder if Gowdy will manage to show up for more than 20% of the witness testimony this time. Or is he just going to implicitly acknowledge that this is a gigantic waste of time and money, and serves as nothing other than a distraction from what a colossal clusterfuck the Trump presidency has been thus far?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by godrik ( 1287354 )

      How dare you compare clusterfucks to the Trum administration!? Clusterfucks are insulted!

  • When you only know how to do one thing (Score:4, Insightful)

    by xzelldx ( 735818 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @04:47PM (#55426041)
    You keep doing it, ad infinitum.
    • Look on the bright side: this is distracting them from passing laws.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gtall ( 79522 )

        No its the Wookie defense. Their boy in the WH is looking like a petulant brat, time to pull out the "Whooooo...Clinton...scary!". And just in time for Halloween.

    • You keep doing it, ad infinitum.

      Yup... and we all know what is defined by expecting different results too.

    • hard to argue with results like the last election. Besides, the Dems are a headless dragon right now. There's no leadership whatsoever (no, Pelosi and that wet mop of a wannabe Republican got got elected chairman don't count). If you want to keep hammering the Dems (and they do) you've got to go after a target that can rile your base.

      Oh, and somehow Hilary is _still_ polling less popular than Trump even after he got into yet another fight with a Gold Star family member.
  • Let me predicate this by stating I am a 54 year old Republican who loathes Hillary

    But please never link any political crap here again. Please?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Dude;

      It's about email. How techy can you get?

      And it's also about biology and physics.

      Like how often can you beat (physics, impact, collision) a dead horse (biology). Geeky stuff!!

    • Holy fuck, can we stop with the pissing an moaning about politics on slashdot? That ship sailed a long, long time ago. Get over it or move the fuck on. It's not like this site is loaded with content in the first place.

  • er...what? (Score:3)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @04:54PM (#55426087) Journal

    I'm personally glad they're doing it, but this news doesn't belong AT ALL on slashdot.

  • what a load (Score:3)

    by cmdr_klarg ( 629569 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @05:03PM (#55426161)

    The impartiality of our justice system is the bedrock of our republic, and our fellow citizens must have confidence in its objectivity, independence, and evenhandedness. The law is the most equalizing force in this country. No entity or individual is exempt from oversight.

    LOL
    *snort*

    That ranks up there as one of the biggest piles of unadulterated bullshit I've ever seen. I don't care which tribe you subscribe to, everyone should realize that our justice system is anything but evenhanded or impartial.

  • It'll be interesting to see what the conclusion will be now that there's no longer a predetermined conclusion. The odds that a Democratic administration was going to bring charges against the Democratic nominee for president were statistically zero.

    • How exactly would a Democratic administration without control of the house or senate prevent it?

  • Impartial as granite (Score:3)

    by Archtech ( 159117 ) on Tuesday October 24, 2017 @05:13PM (#55426245)

    "Those scales do not tip to the right or the left; they do not recognize wealth, power, or social status".

    Ha ha, very funny. Of course they don't! The rich, powerful, and politically connected always get EXACTLY the same treatment as the poor from the justice system.

    Being on good social term with the judge, the DA, or the Attorney General could never do an accused person the slightest good. And the prosecution would be just as likely to frame up a wealthy, influential political donor as the lowest miscreant.

    Yes, folks, thank goodness it's a government of laws, not persons!

Slashdot Top Deals

Possessions increase to fill the space available for their storage. -- Ryan

Close