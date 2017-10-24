New Cyber Attacks Hit Airport, Metro in Ukraine (reuters.com) 15
Cyber attacks hit Ukraine's Odessa airport and the metro system in Kiev on Tuesday, with the state-run Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) saying a new wave of hacks was hitting the country and asking transport networks to be on particular alert. From a report: Ukraine was the chief victim of a major cyber attack earlier this year, and the government had warned on Oct. 13 that another strike might be coming. "We ask the owners of telecommunication systems, other information resources, transport infrastructure first of all, as well as ordinary internet users, to comply with stricter cyber security requirements," CERT-Ukraine said in a statement. The cyber police and the infrastructure ministry said that Tuesday's strikes did not appear to constitute a mass attack. The central bank said the banking system was working normally. "We report that the IT system of Odessa international airport has been hit by a hacker attack. All services of the airport are working in a stricter mode," the airport said in a statement.
Queue apologists in 5... 4... 3... 2... (Score:4, Insightful)
So, how will Putin's troll network be spinning this one?
1. It's a false flag attack by the Ukraine's own government.
2. It's all part of the Gay Jew conspiracy.
3. Iran
4. Something something CIA/Mossad/
5. But... Hillary's emails!
Stay tuned to Slashdot to find out!
Re: (Score:1)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Currently touring the Borscht Belt (Score:2)
Coming soon to an America near you!