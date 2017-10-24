Microsoft To Drop Lawsuit After US Government Revises Data Request Rules (reuters.com) 6
An anonymous reader shares a report: Microsoft said it will drop a lawsuit against the U.S. government after the Department of Justice (DOJ) changed data request rules on alerting internet users about agencies accessing their information. The new policy limits the use of secrecy orders and calls for such orders to be issued for defined periods, Microsoft Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said in a blog post on Monday. "As a result of the issuance of this policy, we are taking steps to dismiss our lawsuit," Smith said. The company expects the changes to end the practice of indefinite secrecy orders. Microsoft filed the lawsuit in April 2016 arguing that the U.S. government was violating the constitution by preventing the company from informing its customers about government requests for their emails and other documents.
Is it actually changed? (Score:4, Insightful)
But I'd like to see good evidince showing that the indefinite secrecy order has actually been changed, and not just that they "promise" to change it.
The actual link (Score:4)
It says that there is a "binding policy issued today by the Deputy U.S. Attorney General" but doesn't give a citation to where we can see that policy. And it doesn't tell us what the word "binding" means-- How "binding"? Just until the next time the Attorney General decides to change it?
Re: (Score:3)
How "binding"? Just until the next time the Attorney General decides to change it?
I would assume so. It is possible to make rules that are difficult for a successor to remove, but it is usually impossible to make permanent changes---that requires Congress.
If the next AG reverses course, Microsoft (or other companies) could resume their legal challenges if they wish.
Re: (Score:3)
How "binding"? Just until the next time the Attorney General decides to change it?
Pretty much that. Far too many American citizen comrades have no idea we are living in a country where there are "laws" that the public is not entitled to see.
Also far too many citizen comrades are perfectly OK with that. They think to the extent that it affects them it is keeping them safe or something.
Mission Accomplished (Score:2)
The government got what it wanted out of this. They asked for the whole loaf, and even though they'll bitch and complain, they're actually more than happy to get most of it.
It would be better for everybody if Microsoft kept the lawsuit going and dragged the government into court, so its power to reach into the private lives of law-abiding citizens could be brought back into some sane balance. They've got deep pockets and a strong legal team.
The FBI, NSA and the rest of that long-nosed pack need to be put