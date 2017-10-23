Computer Parts Site Newegg Is Being Sued For Allegedly Engaging In Massive Fraud (gizmodo.com) 21
schwit1 shares a report from Gizmodo: A suit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles by four South Korean banks alleges "massive fraud" with an outstanding debt of at least $230 million, and California-based electronic parts seller Newegg has been named as a defendant, along with wholesaler ASI Corporation and its officers. These new documents allege that Moneual, Newegg, and ASI were engaging in "an intricate scheme of circular transactions." The banks submitted a list of over 70 pages of supposedly fraudulent orders as evidence that Newegg and ASI created the paperwork that Moneual used to secure loans. The suit further claims that Newegg and ASI "received kickbacks from Moneual in varying amounts in exchange for agreeing to collude with Moneual to defraud the Banks." One method of inflating purchase orders for Moneual -- a brand barely remembered in North America as a a low-tier entrant into the robotic vacuums market -- allegedly involved creating paperwork that showed components being sold for over 370 times their value.
"The Seoul Central District Court convicted Park Hong-seok, head of Moneual Inc., a manufacturer of computers and small home appliances, of getting a total of 3.4 trillion won (US$3 billion) from 10 local banks between October 2007 and September 2014 based on forged documents that falsely showed the company's computer export contracts."
Were they forged, as alleged back in 2015, or were they real and NewEgg was part of the scheme? What was in it for NewEgg? It isn't like they did a lot of business selling Moneual's products.
Seems like the lawyers are looking for deep pockets.
This does not make sense: "Moneual purported to charge ASI and Newegg between $2,530 and $2,980 per HTPC unit, and those amounts were stated on the invoices and purchase orders from ASI and Newegg upon which the Banks advanced funds to Moneual. However, the Banks later learned that in reality, the HTPCs were only worth $8 per unit."
Seems like the lawyers are looking for deep pockets.
Of course the lawyers are looking for deep pockets. Their clients are out hundreds of millions of dollars. The question is the extent to which NewEgg was responsible for that. If they weren't responsible or if they were, the case should settle quickly. Hopefully it's pretty clear.
We don't know if they were responsible because all we have now is a Slashdot summary of an article describing a complaint that accuses NewEgg of something and our own personal experiences with NewEgg. (Which are generally positive.
But I like NewEgg (Score:3)
Bummer. I actually liked NewEgg.
But at least it was new ... (Score:2)
