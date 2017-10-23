Computer Parts Site Newegg Is Being Sued For Allegedly Engaging In Massive Fraud (gizmodo.com) 105
schwit1 shares a report from Gizmodo: A suit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles by four South Korean banks alleges "massive fraud" with an outstanding debt of at least $230 million, and California-based electronic parts seller Newegg has been named as a defendant, along with wholesaler ASI Corporation and its officers. These new documents allege that Moneual, Newegg, and ASI were engaging in "an intricate scheme of circular transactions." The banks submitted a list of over 70 pages of supposedly fraudulent orders as evidence that Newegg and ASI created the paperwork that Moneual used to secure loans. The suit further claims that Newegg and ASI "received kickbacks from Moneual in varying amounts in exchange for agreeing to collude with Moneual to defraud the Banks." One method of inflating purchase orders for Moneual -- a brand barely remembered in North America as a a low-tier entrant into the robotic vacuums market -- allegedly involved creating paperwork that showed components being sold for over 370 times their value.
"The Seoul Central District Court convicted Park Hong-seok, head of Moneual Inc., a manufacturer of computers and small home appliances, of getting a total of 3.4 trillion won (US$3 billion) from 10 local banks between October 2007 and September 2014 based on forged documents that falsely showed the company's computer export contracts."
Were they forged, as alleged back in 2015, or were they real and NewEgg was part of the scheme? What was in it for NewEgg? It isn't like they did a lot of business selling Moneual's products.
Seems like the lawyers are looking for deep pockets.
This does not make sense: "Moneual purported to charge ASI and Newegg between $2,530 and $2,980 per HTPC unit, and those amounts were stated on the invoices and purchase orders from ASI and Newegg upon which the Banks advanced funds to Moneual. However, the Banks later learned that in reality, the HTPCs were only worth $8 per unit."
How can an HTPC be worth $8? Newegg still has empty Moneual cases listed for $70. Depending on what it was filled with in 2012 $2,530 is not an impossible price. $8 seems close to the shipping cost, not the product cost.
Looks like a circle fraud (Score:1)
Moneual sells lots of these home entertainment (Vista PCs in hifi boxes with speakers etc) to New Egg at $2500+, then buys a lot of them back from NewEgg. Leaving only a net sale per unit of $8, since a lot of the buys cancels out a lot of the sale value.
Moneual shows only export invoices to banks to secure funding, does not show the purchase side which is hidden in other companies are via other channels.
I doubt Newegg did anything wrong or illegal here, it's just that Moneual have no money, so they've been
Happening at Amazon, too (Score:4, Interesting)
If you click through on any of these profile names, you'll see hundreds of reviews written on cheap, Asian-sourced gadgets. Never any expensive, name-brand products. And the reviewers are so prolific, they write the reviews almost every day and usually upwards of five reviews per day. It's common to see one of these fake reviewers purchase two or three knock-off fitness trackers over the course of two months, yet none of their reviews compare the multiple trackers they seemingly have recently purchased.
I can imagine that when they boost a product up to "#1 seller" status, they can get loans against projected sales volume just like these scammers did via their Newegg fraud.
Amazon and Newegg both went to shit when they opened themselves up to being filled with chinese knockoffs in the "marketplace". It basically turned them into a more expensive ebay where you need to try and hunt for the one legitimate seller page and thenhope Amazon's mixed inventory doesn't send you the knockoff anyway (like happened with the eclipse glasses).
Hell even on Ebay you used to at least be able to just block any listing not in North America, although now even that doesn't work.
How can an HTPC be worth $8?
If it's just an empty box created to make it look like you're selling product.
You would also get bonus points for shipping drugs in some of the empty boxes, but I'm not alleging that actually happened. Just using my imagination.
Re:The 2015 lawsuit alleged forgery (Score:5, Funny)
When questioned about this, the NewEgg sales team admitted that "we lose a little money on each one we sell, but we make it up in volume".
Wow, what an interesting story: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madman_Muntz [wikipedia.org].
Thanks!
Since when does a Home Theater PC only cost $8?
When they are bought in bulk.
You forgot the Raspberry Pi link....
They were slashdot heroes when they crushed that patent troll.
Seems like the lawyers are looking for deep pockets.
Of course the lawyers are looking for deep pockets. Their clients are out hundreds of millions of dollars. The question is the extent to which NewEgg was responsible for that. If they weren't responsible or if they were, the case should settle quickly. Hopefully it's pretty clear.
We don't know if they were responsible because all we have now is a Slashdot summary of an article describing a complaint that accuses NewEgg of something and our own personal experiences with NewEgg. (Which are generally positive.
Drawing conclusions from it would be like making decisions based on Betazoid intuition
I thought for trials by jury, THAT's what the defense lawyers looked for in a jurist. If they had a college degree or knew Schrodinger had a cat, they were OUT. If they knew what channels and when Jerry Springer was on, they were the next in line.
Anything, just as long as they could be convinced by feelings and not look at those annoying pesky facts.
I suspect that they added NewEgg to the suit because they figured that Moneual would point the finger at NewEgg if they just sued Moneual. The best way to ensure that NewEgg shows up in the courtroom to solidly place the blame on Moneual is to sue NewEgg too.
Is There A Point to Newegg Premier Anymore? (Score:1)
Anytime I think I'm getting a deal with their Premier discounts/free shipping, I look at Amazon to find that Prime is either matching or beating Newegg.
Re:Is There A Point to Newegg Premier Anymore? (Score:5, Interesting)
Newegg's interface is still a lot better for actually finding computer parts. All of their filters are much more targeted.
That said - I'll admit that due to Prime I often go to Newegg.com, create a shopping list of what I want . . . then go over to Amazon and search the specific product names to duplicate the cart and buy from there instead.
Re:Is There A Point to Newegg Premier Anymore? (Score:5, Informative)
PC Part Picker [pcpartpicker.com]... and you can tell it to check Amazon and NewEgg outomatically and pick whichever gives you the best price, taking Prime and Tax into account. Even with Prime, I actually find NewEgg to usually be cheaper for high value PC guts. For fiddly bits like cables and fans Amazon usually wins.
Yeah, I've found myself doing something like that too--not something I'm proud of. And as you say, NewEgg's filters are *much* better for finding what you want.
They did it... (Score:1)
Straight up. Not knowingly at first, but the continued it.
But I like NewEgg (Score:5, Interesting)
Bummer. I actually liked NewEgg.
Re: (Score:3)
It's even easier to go look on Pricewatch.com and find prices that beat Amazon's straight into the fucking ground.
It's even easier to go look on Pricewatch.com and find prices that beat Amazon's straight into the fucking ground.
I don't buy from Amazon because you can't beat their prices, I do it because you can't beat their return policy.
I was buying from NewEgg until about ten years ago? They were great at first, they would even give you free newegg t-shirts with your order, but I had to stop using them. They suddenly stopped allowing me to ship anywhere but my billing address. I needed everything at the office instead, and no matter whether I had that listed with the banks as a second address etc, they would not ship there (or anywhere else apart from my home address), so I could not order anything anymore, when I has been spending about
Re: (Score:3)
Never saw that problem. I always would do a price comparison between newegg and amazon for price. But speaking algorithms I did love some of the suggestions that newegg would come up with.
"We see you just bought 4 hard drives, would you like this chansaw to go with them?"
Re: (Score:3)
Bummer. I actually liked NewEgg.
So... guilty until proven innocent?
Re: (Score:3)
No. It is just things like this tend to spiral out of control and usually sink companies like newegg. As for me I plan to continue using newegg till they shut the lights off if their price are lowest.
Personal opinion doesn’t have to be rational or follow rules of law.
So did I until I had a warranty claim. To be fair I am not in the USA, but since Newegg specifically services and caters for other countries in the local currency and language, one would expect them to offer local warranty services as well. None of this 1 year standard - *in size 2 font* unless you're not in the USA then it's 6 weeks, even for server parts.Their customer service was completely unhelpful directing me to worthless claim forms which ended up in an endless loop of saying that the product wasn't
370x markup? (Score:1)
That's the same markup as bottled water and barista coffee!
I don't think that's true on the coffee.
I spend about $1/day on coffee at home.
I've never seen it over $4 at a coffee shop, and that's for more than I drink at home (though I make mine quite strong).
Yes, but they also have to pay rent on the store, labor costs, advertising, etc. Which makes the real cost much more than a few cents.
My wife spent like $47 on two hot pretzels, a tub of popcorn and two bottles of water at the movie theater a few months ago. The pretzel sucked and I didn't eat all of it.
I didn't find out until about a day later how much she had paid for it all. Just as well, I wouldn't have enjoyed the movie much.
We spent seven figures with newegg in 2002... (Score:4, Insightful)
so we were for a long time one of their largest customers. They used to be great. Then they, like amazon.com did when they abandoned books and became stupid, decided they wanted to become a platform to support third-party frauds that weren't them. When newegg only sold computer parts, they were the best in the business. Now, they're just like any other site that allows fraudulent third-parties to sell via their platform. I don't want to see ads for, for example, air conditioners and bidet toilet seats.
Re:We spent seven figures with newegg in 2002... (Score:5, Insightful)
I have to agree with this - and I don't know why companies keep doing this. When I want to shop at a flea market I got to eBay or Aliexpress. That's their ENTIRE BUSINESS MODEL.
When I go to Amazon, Walmart, or Newegg, the first thing I do is to scroll to the side and filter out 3rd party vendors.
like amazon.com did when they abandoned books and became stupid
Yeah, it's a shame you can't buy books on Amazon any more. And their pure stupidity is, correctly, reflected in their plummeting stock price. People HATE doing business with and through Amazon. That's why they're failing so badly.
Oh, right. You're talking out of your lying ass. Why? Does it feel good to assert an alternate reality?
https://www.merriam-webster.co... [merriam-webster.com]
ScentCone says:
Oh, right. You're talking out of your lying ass. Why? Does it feel good to assert an alternate reality?
And then says:
You know how you can always tell when you're right? When the whiner who can't address the facts (like, say, books not being "abandoned" and Amazon's overall business growing like crazy) resort to lazy, juvenile ad hominem.
Hmmm.
I can't disagree. I still buy the occasional item from them because they still have an excellent filtering function which allows you to drill down to specific features, but they are flooded with a lot of other crap I just wouldn't buy from them or their third party sellers. At least you can still choose "Sold and shipped by Newegg" as a selection criteria.
I kind of think that Amazon will ultimately do something to improve some of their repuational problems -- third party sellers, fraudulent merchandise, m
But at least it was new ... (Score:5, Funny)
(Ducks and runs away, dodging more eggs)
Patent Trolls (Score:3)
Why would a couple of banks worth trillions in assets combined file a phony lawsuit to do the bidding of a some piddling patent troll? The idiocy of your post is astounding.
Stupid Americans (Score:1)
In related new, Newegg was sold to a Chinese co. (Score:2)
Not the first time... (Score:2)
You all seem to have forgotten when NewEgg was originally selling things "auction" style where you'd bid on their products. The thing was they would creatively mis-label products, such as labelling disposable film cameras as "Digital Camera". Then after that I seem to remember something about selling rejected OEM equipment but I don't remember if they actually got in trouble for that one...