A 14-Year-Old Asks: When Should I Get a VPN? 96
"One of my students sent me this letter," writes Slashdot reader Hasaf. "I have a good idea how I will answer, but I wanted to put it before the Slashdot community." The letter reads: Right now I am 14 years old, I was wondering when I should get a VPN... I was thinking about getting the yearly deal. But right now I really have no need for a VPN at the moment. I was thinking of getting a VPN when I'm in 11th grade or maybe in college. What do you think?
Of course, the larger question is what factors go into deciding whether your need to be using a VPN. So leave your best answers in the comments. When should you get your first VPN?
First thing is that you need to understand what exactly a VPN is and what it protects you form. People hear VPN associate it with privacy and security and think it's a magic pill. It isn't. It has very specific uses, and it can protect you in some ways, but in many it doesn't.
I always compare it with a very long cable that you stick into another network. Imagine, you are at McDonalds, and you could have a very long cable to your home network. You could access your NAS at home, surf from the IP address at home, all through that cable. That is what a VPN is: it allows you to plug into a different network. So what does this protect you from? In my example, from McDonalds and the other patrons on the McDonalds network. They can try to see what you do, but all they will see is the "cable" (the encrypted traffic) to a certain IP address (your home connection). What happens on that cable is opaque to them.
However, if you surf the Internet over a VPN, it has an endpoint. In my example, that would be your home connection. So the sites, you visit see your home connections IP, your parents still could have filtering software on that home connection, etc... It would be as if you were physically at home and no different. The sites you visit can still track you.
So, VPNs are basically good for three things:
So, now, with this information, you should be able to ask yourself: Is this the kind of functionality and protection I need? If no, you don't need a VPN. If yes, go ahead.
The point is that you need to understand the tool, before deciding to use the tool.
Yes, but it ain't turtles all the way down. At some point you have to exit your VPNs world and at that point, whoever you communicate with will get the information what that last endpoint, your "exit node" if you will, is. And could try to trace back from there if he has the means to, e.g. because you do something illegal and the ISP selling you the VPN has to hand out the information about who rented that box.
and the ISP selling you the VPN has to hand out the information about who rented that box.
Only if the ISP is doing business in the same jurisdiction, or is in a country that is a de facto suzerainty to the country that seeks the information.
If in the US, avoid any ISP that has any office or serves in the US or any of the countries that roll over to please the US.
You've explained it perfectly.. (Score:4, Interesting)
Far too many novice users have no understanding what a VPN is. And/or they assume you have to pay for one from some provider.
I myself use OpenVPN to tunnel to my home network when I am using my cell phone to provide access to my laptop, to protect my activity from my cellular carrier (I am not technically "allowed" to "tether") - it doesn't cost me anything, and as a bonus I can access devices on my home network such as IP cam's, etc without having to setup individual port-forwarding in the router.
Re: (Score:2)
So while I think that might be overkill, maybe it is simpler than my solution:
Main Browser
Firefox browser with random agent spoofer, noscript, privacy badger and adnauseam so that I am actively obfuscating tracking.
Secondary Browser
Secondary browser (chrome) that I use to book tickets, use web outlook or do anything that the main browser will sometimes break.
Tertiary browser
Use Torbrowser on the rare occassion that you really don't want to be tracked.
One other thing VPNs are good for: controlling the routing of your data.
TOR Onion Routing (Score:2)
It might be a good point to also introduce the notions of onion routing.
Comparing TOR to VPN
:
If VPN is a cable that runs to your home, TOR is a tangled mess of wires that runs to all your neighborhood, including your friends, but also including that new weird guy that moved recently. And one of your friend has trips the main fuse or put his house on fire every other week. And also that trigger happy redneck neighbor.
Whereas VPN creates a single jump point through which you route all traffic,
TOR uses multip
- it's a bit better than VPN at hiding your activity from 3rd parties, because there's no single entity that has a complete overview over all your traffic. Everyone only sees small bits of your traffic mixed with small bits of every one else on TOR.
To keep the "cable" metaphore, it would take the police to post one officer in each of your neighborhood's house (including to the redneck that will proudly shoot anyone step un-invited on his home ground) to monitor as many exit points as possible, and another officer at the McDonalds trying to notice when traffic goes out to try to correlate with the observations spread over all the potential exit points.
The flip side is that if any one of the exit points are monitored by an entity, and your browser traffic can be fingerprinted, they now have you on the radar, and can obtain data matching your fingerprint to a person from sites that collect the data (like online payment sites and banks, and ad aggregators that are partners with shopping sites).
Say you want to hide that you visit sedition.ve. If you use a VPN in, say, Russia, the government can only see that you accessed the VPN. If you use Tor, and as li
There is one other very important thing that a VPN protects you from: unwarranted surveillance.
Government agencies and in some countries ISP monitor and store everything. Law enforcement bypasses legal safeguards. A VPN doesn't make spying on you impossible, but it does stop it being so cheap and easy. It forces the proper channels and oversight to be used.
There is one other very important thing that a VPN protects you from: unwarranted surveillance.
Government agencies and in some countries ISP monitor and store everything. Law enforcement bypasses legal safeguards. A VPN doesn't make spying on you impossible, but it does stop it being so cheap and easy. It forces the proper channels and oversight to be used.
Technically, that would be my second point, but I see why you would want to emphasize this.
Do keep in mind that this might not change much and you swap one surveillance for another. Recently I got myself a 1€/month VPS to use as a VPN. The locations I could chose were two European countries that were not particularly interesting to me, but the point of this VPS was to have privacy on a certain network that I don't trust, but it's free to use (unlike cellular data). My classical setup is basically O
Which opens an interesting question.
In the USA, we know that the NSA and/or other agencies have installed equipment to track and monitor users in the networks of ISPs.
What about datacenters? If I have a where the endpoint is a rented virtual private server in a datacenter, is the NSA also dumping that traffic? What about commercial VPNs? If the NSA can track the IP addresses used by commercial VPNs, it would not be difficult to dump all the traffic from a commercial VPN.
I'm sure datacentres are closely monitored. A VPN helps obfuscate the source of traffic, but it's not perfect. Even so, because it requires significant effort to de-anonymize the traffic flowing through the endpoint it prevents casual snooping and other abuses.
Furthermore, it's good to be explicit about what happens when you get a VPN through some provider.
In the same analogy, you essentially get a "very large cable" from that provider which you carry around with you. Anywhere you connect to the VPN, your network communication goes straight to the VPN provider.
What's really crucial to understand here is that you're effectively swapping out your ordinary service provider for your VPN service provider: McDonalds or your hotel, or your school can no longer monitor y
Requirements first. (Score:3, Insightful)
Let's take a requirements-centric approach:
What do you need?
Congratulations! You don't need a VPN, so don't get one yet.
This is a 14 year old student.
Encouraging trial and exploration before it's a critical need is an excellent learning opportunity.
Would you say the same about sex? Smoking? Drugs? Investing?
Substituting 'VPN' for any of these makes the question very interesting.
I currently have no use for a Cortex-M7 either, but still I got a few to learn about its features so when I need its power to create something I have the knowledge to use it.
The requirement here would be "I want to learn about VPNs and how to use them".
On a business environment (which's not the case in the story), unless you're the admin, you're given a user ID and password to log in a Citrix client. Done.
Remember, we're dealing with the iPone generation that replaces a smartphone when the battery doesn't hold eno
You're operating from the conceit that everybody out there wants to read your book. So badly that they will crack into your system to read it without your permission.
The truth is, you'll have to work hard to get any publisher's agents to even glance at the manuscript, when it's complete and you have it ready for publication.
Let's take a requirements-centric approach:
What do you need?
Congratulations! You don't need a VPN, so don't get one yet.
Yeah but how well does a 14 year old even know their requirements. They might be in the mindset of "Hey Torrenting works and i haven't gotten an email. I don't *need* it" I think especially in a requirements -centric approach it's essential to first define the requirements. She might have needs she hasn't even thought of yet. That might be the reason she sent the question in the first place.
The problem is that if you get one today for use in a few years then you will get a VPN service that is severely scrutinized by the authorities when you start to use it.
Anytime (Score:5, Insightful)
As long as the parents have man in the middle access it is not a bad idea. Before the kids all flame me for saying that, I saved my daughter from a potential predator because I monitored her Internet use when she was 14.
At that age one is still a child and still tends to have poor judgement. I know I did back then.
Not to mention that such parenting sets kids up for a lucrative career in IT security, with thwarting such MitM attempts without parents noticing it being the first ITSEC project.
Think carefully how you set it up (Score:4, Insightful)
if your laptop/phone can connect into your home VPN, then what you carry with you, maybe in another country, could be inspected by border-police/... and they would have access to your home network from their country. Do you want that ? Making things easy for you will also make things easier for people who you might not like.
this is a troll post right? (Score:3)
maybe wait until his 18th birthday?
maybe wait until his 18th birthday?
Why do you assume privacy starts at an arbitrary number assigned by society?
If anything, I commend a 14-year old valuing privacy. Few these days do, since most are addicted to social media, and the associated narcissism that tends to make privacy obsolete.
Re:this is a troll post right? (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem with 14 year-olds is that while they're smart enough to know the words, they don't really know the music. We mistake their verbalization of intellectual concepts as understanding.
The problem with 14 year-olds is that while they're smart enough to know the words, they don't really know the music. We mistake their verbalization of intellectual concepts as understanding.
And how old do we wait to teach kids about concepts like the 1st Amendment? Should we reserve Pledge of Allegiance participation until they can pass the related lyric aptitude test?
A VPN isn't exactly something kids are blindly peer-pressuring each other into, so I'd be more inclined to believe someone asking for it understands the value of it more than we might assume.
maybe wait until his 18th birthday?
If you are old enough to fight for your country, you are old enough to have a VPN.
If you're old enough to fight for your country, you're old enough to get the fuck out!
i was being facetious.
wtf does he need a VPN for?
I've 3
.. i havent used any of them since i left china.. though i should as netflix and amazon prime in vietnam is lacking ...
And for what use? (Score:2)
As Soon As You Can Afford It (Score:2)
If you get a VPN, know that it bypasses firewalls (Score:1)
VPNs tunnel through your router's firewall, so you need to make sure that the firewall on the local VPN endpoint does its job. There are several VPN providers which allow incoming connections through the VPN, so by connecting through their VPN you might just give access to your local resources to anyone on the internet. Firewall the VPN interface!
To Hasaf: You should only have sex when you ready. It is OK to wait to eleven grade.
Ok, son, let's talk VPN (Score:5, Funny)
Ok, young man, here's some important details you should know about VPN
- Not all VPNs are equal. Some fit, some don't. They come and go. When your first VPN goes down, it will feel like the world is collapsing. Don't worry, it isn't. You'll get to see many VPNs in your life and eventually you'll find that one VPN that really fits and you'll stay together and maybe even start your own service. You'll know when the time is right and you've found the right VPN to do just that.
- Some VPNs come with flashy advertising and/or quite some legal block. Don't just look at such VPNs but also at the custom built ones that run their own self-built config scripts and services. Those are real gems and that is where you can find very special VPNs.
- Don't just fantasize and read about VPNs online. Go out and meet some real world VPNs in real life. That is where you will gain the experience to judge VPNs and which work best with you.
- When you get your first real VPN, you still need to protect yourself! I can't stress this enough. Practice applying Firewalls and such when you're in the mood for trying out some VPN.
- When you get your first VPN it might not connect in the first night. Don't worry, it will get better. Soon you'll be VPNing like a bunny.
- If you think you've found the right VPN and want to stick with that for life (very significant decision), do write up a contract covering all the details concerning you and your special VPN - it will save you pain later if things don't quite work out as planned.
Those are the basics, the rest you'll learn along the way.
Godspeed!
Also important: What you hear and see about VPNs and using them in hacking movies (and yes, son, I know that you're watching them, hey, I watched them when I was your age, even though they were much, much worse garbage in my days, you didn't even get to see the screen, they even show that now), don't take it too serious, that's movies, ok? Nobody expects you to be like that, and trust me, VPNs don't behave like this either. You see how they make you invisible? They show that in the movies because that's wha
Depends (Score:2)
Like with all of these questions, it depends.
My daughter was borrowing one of my IPs on a VPN provider when she was 5. Why? She was following me to hacker conferences, and we wanted her traffic to be encrypted (5 is too young to end up on the Wall of Sheep!)
If your 14 year old is politically active in a repressive regime, (I'll leave it as an exercise for the reader to determine if their regime is repressive) hopefully they already have one.
If they want to roll their own as a project, I'd be like "sure!"
What do you want it for? (Score:2)
The question is hard to answer unless we know what your ultimate goal is. Here are a couple of scenarios.
If you don't trust you ISP to keep your surfing private, then a VPN can hide your activity. However, now someone else has your browsing history. Who is that person or people? Hard to know. Personally, I suspect that many VPNs are run by one government or another.
If you trust your ISP, you could get a VPN to connect to your home, to access your NAS, and to browse using your ISP. This protects your informa
I'll suggest a book about it (Score:2)
They should get the book "Baby's First VPN".
The real question (Score:2)
First understand... (Score:2)
I'd say that people should get a VPN when they actually understand how it works, what it can do for you, and why you need it, if you really do. If you don't know this, you will be wasting your money. It's not a be all end all for security, it's usefulness is limited to certain scenarios and situations, and most people still don't use one.
But in a general sense, you could get a VPN as soon as you started using the Internet to traffic sensitive information of any sort, even if you need parents or someone else
