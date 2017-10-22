Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Advertising Cellphones Privacy

For Under $1,000, Mobile Ads Can Track Your Location (mashable.com) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the I'll-be-seeing-you dept.
"Researchers were able to use GPS data from an ad network to track a user to their actual location, and trace movements through town," writes phantomfive. Mashable reports: The idea is straightforward: Associate a series of ads with a specific individual as well as predetermined GPS coordinates. When those ads are served to a smartphone app, you know where that individual has been... It's a surprisingly simple technique, and the researchers say you can pull it off for "$1,000 or less." The relatively low cost means that digitally tracking a target in this manner isn't just for corporations, governments, or criminal enterprises. Rather, the stalker next door can have a go at it as well... Refusing to click on the popups isn't enough, as the person being surveilled doesn't need to do so for this to work -- simply being served the advertisements is all it takes.
It's "an industry-wide issue," according to the researchers, while Mashable labels it "digital surveillance, made available to any and all with money on hand, brought to the masses by your friendly neighborhood Silicon Valley disrupters."

For Under $1,000, Mobile Ads Can Track Your Location More | Reply

For Under $1,000, Mobile Ads Can Track Your Location

Comments Filter:

  • And advertisers wonder... (Score:3)

    by Whatsmynickname ( 557867 ) on Sunday October 22, 2017 @01:16AM (#55412051)
    ...why adblocking is so popular?
    • Geo location is not the main reason people use ad blockers (not sure most people would even care about that).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Z00L00K ( 682162 )

        But it's an added bonus.

        $1000 for locating a certain individual seems expensive if you follow what's in the article.

        I suspect that the cost of a single tracking is less than $1. It's the use of a tracking ad that costs $1000, but then you can target more than one individual, more likely 1000 individuals several times.

  • Apps given access to your GPS can pass that data on to advertisers. Evil Stuff (tm) can then be done with that data. I would say "nothing to see here" but I'm surprised that ads can be customized to only be shown to devices with a specific ID at a specific GPS location. The chances someone will sniff your MAID, and know the ad networks of the apps you leave running that have location access, seems really low though. I imagine the more reputable (i.e. common) ad networks will/already prohibit such specific t

Slashdot Top Deals

"Necessity is the mother of invention" is a silly proverb. "Necessity is the mother of futile dodges" is much nearer the truth. -- Alfred North Whitehead

Close