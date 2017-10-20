Vungle CEO Arrested For Child Rape and Attempted Murder (axios.com) 26
Freshly Exhumed writes: Axios is working to get details about a revelation on a government website that Vungle CEO Zain Jaffer is facing charges at the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City, California of attempted murder, a lewd act on a child, oral copulation of a person under 14, child abuse, assault with a deadly weapon and battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. Vungle is self-described on its website as "the leading in-app video advertising platform for performance marketers," and was founded by Jaffer in 2011. Vungle has since issued a statement: "While we do not have any information that is not in the public record at this point, these are extremely serious allegations, and we are shocked beyond words. While these are only preliminary charges, they are obviously so serious that it led to the immediate removal of Mr. Jaffer from any operational responsibility at the company. The company stressed that this matter has nothing to do with Mr. Jaffer's former role at the company." Axios notes that "the San Francisco-based company has raised over $25 million in VC funding from firms like Google Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, Crosslink Capital, SoftTech VC and 500 Startups."
The list of felony charges includes assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, lewd act upon a child and oral copulation of a person under 10.
Trampling Civil Rights (Score:1)
So much for innocent until proven guilty.
He has been substantially deprived of significant material value without ever having set foot in a court.
Re: (Score:2)
How do you ensure that the general public treats him as a normal citizen, do you forbid the press from reporting on any crime? Also criminal law has a higher standard of proof than the general public will accept. If the person is found not guilty over a technicality, you can't expect the company keep him on as a CEO, or even a janitor. "Innocent until proven guilty" is a legal principle, it is not a law that can be enforced on the general public.
It doesn't matter if he's exonerated. The bad PR is enough to ruin his career.
Re: (Score:2)
How so? Did he get convicted with no trial?
True, innocent until proven guilty and all that, but that doesn't mean we can't comment on it. Perhaps this would soothe your angst:
The alleged list of alleged felony charges includes alleged assault with a alleged deadly weapon, alleged child abuse, alleged lewd act upon a alleged child and alleged oral copulation of a alleged person under 10.
Re: (Score:2)
Clearly, if your offense is of the type inclusive of the term child abuse you will be judged more harshly.
Fair? Maybe not, but we have to believe in something.
Re: (Score:2)
While your assertion is fair, it's worth noting that if he weren't a (presumably) wealthy executive it wouldn't be newsworthy, but would still be public.
Try to come up with a proposal for a better approach. Do you want to allow secret trials?
Part of what's going on is that everyone so hates his profession that they're immediately willing to believe the worst of him without seeing the evidence. My first thought of a comment was:
"So he decided to make his profession more directly physical."
Details TFS left out (Score:2)
