The US Government Keeps Spectacularly Underestimating Solar Energy Installation (qz.com) 100

Posted by BeauHD from the green-economy dept.
Michael J. Coren reports via Quartz: Every two years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), America's official source for energy statistics, issues 10-year projections about how much solar, wind and conventional energy the future holds for the U.S. Every two years, since the mid-1990s, the EIA's projections turn out to be wrong. Last year, they proved spectacularly wrong. The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, and Statista recently teamed up to analyze the EIA's predictions for energy usage and production. They found that the EIA's 10-year estimates between 2006 to 2016 systematically understated the share of wind, solar and gas. Solar capacity, in particular, was a whopping 4,813% more in 2016 than the EIA had predicted in 2006 it would be. To be fair, there is a caveat here: The prediction in 2006 was that 10 years hence the U.S. would be generating just 0.8 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy. With such a low baseline figure, any increase will look huge in percentage terms. Nonetheless, there is an unmistakable trend in the data: The EIA regularly underestimates the growth in renewables but overestimates U.S. fossil-fuel consumption, which some critics see as an attempt to boost the oil and gas industry.

  • That title (of original article) is not accurate (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Picodon ( 4937267 ) on Saturday October 21, 2017 @03:27AM (#55408281)

    Underestimating installations (what the article’s title says) is not the same as making a bearish forecast (what the article actually describes). The author himself wrote: “In the agency’s defense, the pace of technological change is unpredictable. Conservative models are almost always wrong during times of breakneck technological or economic change (as with wind and solar), and the government is not in the business of rosy speculation.” Then, why look for a conspiracy?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by DerekLyons ( 302214 )

      Then, why look for a conspiracy?

      Because this is Slashdot, tinfoil hat central.

      • ...which some critics see as an attempt to boost the oil and gas industry.

        Well, apparently it doesn't work, so no need to keep obsessing over it.

    • " [snip] Then, why look for a conspiracy?"

      Because media has always responded well to conspiracy theories from the "Red Scare" onward.
      It's easier than actual reporting, and technology has advanced to the point where anybodies sane or crackpot opinion can be voiced. (Remember when we thought that would be a good thing?) However, sanity's boring, conspiracy is interesting, and people are stupid.

      Now to press 'Submit' and instantly see every grammatical and spelling mistake I missed in the preview...Fuck it, ba

    • Re:That title (of original article) is not accurat (Score:4, Informative)

      by MrL0G1C ( 867445 ) on Saturday October 21, 2017 @08:30AM (#55408821) Journal

      Making a mistake once is nothing.
      Making a mistake twice, wake up call.
      Making a mistake three times, hey idiot what are you doing?
      Making a mistake 4, 5, 6 etc times, we are now getting into very deliberate territory and this is confirmed by the fact that other organisations had projected the increases in renewables much more accurately by recognising that the growth in renewables was logarithmic and not linear.

      So either the EIA are complete brain-dead morons who no-one should listen to or they are deliberately misleading people. Take your pick.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

        PS and I've seen arguments that renewables can't supply much of our energy because of bad forecasts like these. We knew those arguments were wrong and now with renewables making up large percentages of energy usage in many countries we've been proven right. Both wind and solar can each provide as much energy as the world uses.

        • PS and I've seen arguments that renewables can't supply much of our energy because of bad forecasts like these. We knew those arguments were wrong and now with renewables making up large percentages of energy usage in many countries we've been proven right. Both wind and solar can each provide as much energy as the world uses.

          Oh boy, is the coal brigade ever going to swarm all over you!

          But yer not wrong. Obviously the coal and increasingly the petrochemical industries are finding useful idiots who are stuck in the 1960's with regards to their understanding of energy production.

          Meanwhile I can see the wind turbines not too far away providing enough power that they are moving beyond just peaking. And the solar installs are popping up everywhere, with many eschewing the grid period.

          We can see solar installations in Alaska,

      • Not relevant. They didn't make a mistake and get corrected 10 times... they made a prediction but didn't know it was wrong yet because it was a 10 year forcast, then made another prediction a year later still not knowing their previous prediction was so off, etc. That's not 10 years of mistakes. That's 10 years of preferring to err on the side of caution rather than speculate that rampant growth would occur. Don't forget that 10 years ago solar was not competetive yet, and we had not even seen the leasing b

      • Why do these people still have jobs? Clearly they can't do the job, so their boss should fire them and hire someone else. Or thy are doing the job their boss gave them, it just doesn't match their job title.

    • I would call it a success story personally. Renewables matured beyond expectations, changing the economics.

      The problem is that poor predictions skew energy policy. Too much money may have been invested in the wrong types of gas power plants, too many incentives may have been created for rooftop solar, and adequate grid hardening may not have been undertaken to prepare for these issues. (All true.)

      The biggest hangover I see coming is the lack of an intelligent strategy for what electric utility companies

    • Although the article offers the defense, which you quote, it is (if you read the article) not a very strong defense. As described in the article, the methodology of the EIA is a poor one, that gives poor predictions and can readily be fixed in a number of ways -- especially taking into account actual project and plans of entities deploying new energy sources.

      Continuing to do a poor job at prediction year after year, always failing in the same way, suggests that a revision in methodology is in order.

      I saw no

    • "Bearish" is not predicting 1/40 of the actual. A prediction of 1/40 of actual means "we didn't have a clue".

      What makes this a possible conspiracy is that the forecasts closely match those produced by fossil fuel industry analysts.

      Now, of course, this administration is moving towards undercutting solar by applying tariffs to imported solar panels.

      In decade or two, the rest of the world will have cheap renewable energy and the USA will be left paying the Koch brothers and their like. This will be devastating

  • The EIA is a oil industry funded group!
    Sorry, the whole premise the the US government is doing this is BULL$#1T
    why did this get posted. This same crap was posted a couple weeks ago!

  • Well duh (Score:1, Troll)

    by Solandri ( 704621 )
    Federal tax subsidies for renewables exploded starting in 2006 [cbo.gov]. Of course any projections made in 2006 based on extrapolating 2000-2005 subsidy levels would be inaccurate.

    For solar in particular, it got just $174 million in subsidies in 2007 [windfarmrealities.org]. By 2010 it got $1.1 billion [eia.gov]. And in 2013 it received $5.3 billion. Or to put it as TFA does, it received 3046% more in subsidies in 2013 than it did in 2007.

    You increase subsidies by 30x over 7 years, the story would've been if growth hadn't increase by more

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      Well, at-least it's 25% less subsidies / capacity unit then.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Uberbah ( 647458 )

      That's still competing against the infinitely larger subsidies to the fossil fuel industry - whether direct tax subsidies or indirect like letting them drill public land and not clean up the environmental damage they produce. Then there's the massive inflation of demand by spending many billions per year on highways to move and more cars around.

  • Why would this be a surprise? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Dasher42 ( 514179 ) on Saturday October 21, 2017 @04:23AM (#55408379)

    C'mon SlashDot, we've seen this. A) Important advances make an old monopoly face a future of obsolescence. B) Monopolists lean on the government to use messaging or force to make everyone play ball the old way. C) It doesn't work in the end, making a waste of all the wrangling. Make no mistake: renewables are starting to undercut fossil fuels. If the USA didn't have a 220% or more tarriff on Chinese solar panels to protect its manufacturers, this would be even further along. The oil industry is pulling a lot of levers to get more money out of its old markets before they're obsolete is all. It doesn't change the fact that they're seeing their version of Napster.

    • Why on Earth would we want the Chinese to destroy our solar power industry with their dirty panels? You realize there are no environmental regulations over there? Why should we be assisting in more pollution no matter where it happens on the globe?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

        " You realize there are no environmental regulations over there?"
        Of course that's not true, but the actual fact is that the regulations aren't good enough and they aren't enforced sometimes.

        And why isn't this covered by trade treaties? The west could force China eta al to clean up their act very fast, but they don't. Instead trade treaties are being used to fuck us over - the workers, consumers, standards, public services and the environment. Trade treaties are the latest way for corporations to get what th

  • Absolutely nothing changed in the past 10 years that could have had an affect on the prediction.

    No federal subsidy changes
    No multinational agreement to work on climate change
    No massive change in production causing the prices of solar to plummet
    No President who actually was somewhat for greening up the country

    This is all just the EIA's shortsightedness, or big oil influence, or (insert other blame game whackjob conspiracy).

    • The 'Big Oil refrain' is almost like my memories of grandpa (who was born in 1910) complaining about 'the oil companies' back in 1976.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Uberbah ( 647458 )

      No President who actually was somewhat for greening up the country

      No, there wasn't. There was a guy who was a bigger oil man than Bush or Cheney, who bragged about how oil was being drilled faster than it could be delivered to market.

  • Seems to me that all these agencies are simply pork office buildings and mouth pieces that have no credibility or duty except to the people that appointed them to the position.

  • Predicting things is hard, especially things in the future.

    I have to ask, what if the EIA was wrong in the other direction? What if instead of actual capacity being 4000% of the prediction we had a prediction that was 4000% of the actual? Would there still be outrage over this to the point that we'd be reading about it now?

    This can't be just a failure of a government agency having difficulty predicting the growth of a new industry, it has to be some sort of conspiracy from "big oil". I'm pretty sure that

  • The biggest producer of solar panels, China, and also one of the countries that is betting big on solar also makes wrong predictions about this.

    Their prediction of 2017 from 2016 are wrong. Their prediction from early 2017 about 2018 have already been updated.

    If you want to fault the US for these kinds of things, these predictions are not the ones you should be looking at.

  • Trump will force more dirty coal to be burnt so that the projections are correct.

  • Capacity != Generation (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The EIA estimates generation, not capacity. The NRDC uses capacity, based on the nameplate rating of the installation, which is an instantaneous maximum power output.

  • The EIA regularly underestimates the growth in renewables but overestimates U.S. fossil-fuel consumption, which some critics see as an attempt to boost the oil and gas industry.

    I'm trying to figure out how this "boosts" the oil and gas industry.

    At best some armchair investors my decide these predictions should guide their investment in either coal/oil stocks or futures contracts. Pro investors aren't likely to use a single predictive metric and will more likely be cross-referencing these predictions with past performance and actual market histories.

    Otherwise it's just a prediction that wound up wrong, and mostly it seems to be in solar's favor. If they predicted X amount of sola

    • The predictions pushed money into phasing out heavy oil power plants (and presumably coal, although that was likely more influenced by fracking), along with less efficient gas power plants. While this may seem like a good thing on the surface, it has led to excess capacity of these sources; some of them should have been retired altogether.

      More importantly, it likely pushed us back 3-5 years on planning for a higher percentage of renewables on the grid both in terms of policy and technology. The CAISO "net

      • Basically, the only oil fired power plants in the USA are in isolated small towns, the southern tip of Florida (for those days they get the weather forecast wrong and don't have enough gas. Pipelines are constrained, no storage to speak of.) and Hawaii.

        Hawaii is the only place where what you describe is happening. But even there, solar does zero at night.

  • Government is against solar, generally. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Take Florida, they have secondary inspections above and beyond and require 'certified' installations(even if off grid) making the cost of smaller solar installs many times what it costs up north. It's a bloody shame considering the Florida sun hours.

    I have a 2KW solar installation in the north east where there is only 2 sun hours a say on average, if I could do the same in Florida for a similar(or twice the) price I would in a heart beat... but it's a no go.. evil local and state governments in Florida, it'

  • The EIA regularly underestimates the growth in renewables but overestimates U.S. fossil-fuel consumption, which some critics see as an attempt to boost the oil and gas industry.

    Maybe the EIA sells pro-pane and pro-pane accessories.

  • Was the EIA supposed to predict the future and all the advances in solar panel technologies that were going to happen in the last decade?

  • Production or capacity? (Score:3)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Saturday October 21, 2017 @11:31AM (#55409475) Journal

    The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, and Statista recently teamed up to analyze the EIA's predictions for energy usage and production. They found that the EIA's 10-year estimates between 2006 to 2016 systematically understated the share of wind, solar and gas. Solar capacity, in particular, was a whopping 4,813% more in 2016 than the EIA had predicted in 2006 it would be.

    I see that capacity word in there. Solar generation is less than 1% [eia.gov] of total US power generation (lagging behind biomass, and not even 7% of all renewables). Methinks protesting about errors in estimates about capacity, rather than looking at the accuracy of projections of generation, is a big red herring. My bank account has the capacity to hold hundreds of billions of dollars! Unfortunately, the generation side isn't quite so endowed with zeros...

  • The Natural Resources Defense Council spectacularly underestimates the cost of disposing of and replacing degraded panels.

