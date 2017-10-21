The US Government Keeps Spectacularly Underestimating Solar Energy Installation (qz.com) 100
Michael J. Coren reports via Quartz: Every two years, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), America's official source for energy statistics, issues 10-year projections about how much solar, wind and conventional energy the future holds for the U.S. Every two years, since the mid-1990s, the EIA's projections turn out to be wrong. Last year, they proved spectacularly wrong. The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, and Statista recently teamed up to analyze the EIA's predictions for energy usage and production. They found that the EIA's 10-year estimates between 2006 to 2016 systematically understated the share of wind, solar and gas. Solar capacity, in particular, was a whopping 4,813% more in 2016 than the EIA had predicted in 2006 it would be. To be fair, there is a caveat here: The prediction in 2006 was that 10 years hence the U.S. would be generating just 0.8 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy. With such a low baseline figure, any increase will look huge in percentage terms. Nonetheless, there is an unmistakable trend in the data: The EIA regularly underestimates the growth in renewables but overestimates U.S. fossil-fuel consumption, which some critics see as an attempt to boost the oil and gas industry.
Re: (Score:1)
Predictions are hard, particularly when they deal with the future.
The message of this article is that the projections were wrong, so that means solar and wind are the most best things in the world.
Re: (Score:3)
http://grist.org/article/mckin... [grist.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Me&others predicted exponential PV; bigger pic (Score:4, Insightful)
Me from 2000: http://www.dougengelbart.org/c... [dougengelbart.org]
Me from 2004: http://www.kurtz-fernhout.com/... [kurtz-fernhout.com]
Me from 2008: https://groups.google.com/foru... [google.com]
Or me from 2011:
http://phibetaiota.net/2011/09... [phibetaiota.net]
"The greatest threat facing the USA is the irony inherent in our current defense posture, like for example planning to use nuclear energy embodied in missiles to fight over oil fields that nuclear energy could replace. This irony arises in part because the USAâ(TM)s current security logic is still based on essentially 19th century and earlier (second millennium) thinking that becomes inappropriate applied to 21st century (third millennium) technological threats and opportunities. That situation represents a systematic intelligence failure of the highest magnitude. There remains time to correct this failure, but time grows short as various exponential trends continue."
Frankly, I've spent almost twenty years on Slashdot arguing with many posters who disregarded solar energy (and other renewables, as well as energy efficiency); example of me debating that from 2013:
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
https://hardware.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
See also Amory Lovins and the Rocky Mountain Institute's work, including from 1982.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Or John Todd and the (now defunct/spunoff) New Alchemy Institute.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"The New Alchemy Institute was a research center that did pioneering investigation into organic agriculture, aquaculture, and bioshelter design between 1969 and 1991. It was founded by John Todd, Nancy Jack Todd, and William McLarney. Its purpose was to research human support systems of food, water, and shelter and to completely rethink how these systems were designed."
And Home Power magazine. https://www.homepower.com/ [homepower.com]
Solar energy has been more and more effective in ever broader niche uses which drove its growth for decades (as Home Power magazine and others predicted years ago) -- from satellites, to calculators, to homes ten miles off-grid, to generator replacements for temporary traffic lights, to one mile-off-grid homes, to on-grid homes. Finally now that grid parity has been widely reached and it is becoming foolish in most places to install anything but solar PV for electricity generation, now everyone wakes up to what has been going on. Although even now their remain deniers here and there (as in that slashdot post linked above).
=== The bigger picture: general exponential trends across multiple technologies
As I noted in the 2000 post I made, the same exponential changes in technological capacity that drive cheaper PV also apply in other areas -- even for cheaper nuclear energy (whether from uranium, thorium or hot/cold fusion). But for the same reasons most people ignored the PV trends, most people ignore these other trends.
Here is a proposal I sent to DARPA in 1999 to try to deal with the consequences of exponential technological growth (including(as we see with North Korea recently increased capacity globally for making WMDs):
https://groups.google.com/foru... [google.com]
"I agree with Hans Moravec on several points; one of them is the implications of this chart:
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You hit a nerve, hence the moderation.
That title (of original article) is not accurate (Score:4, Interesting)
Underestimating installations (what the article’s title says) is not the same as making a bearish forecast (what the article actually describes). The author himself wrote: “In the agency’s defense, the pace of technological change is unpredictable. Conservative models are almost always wrong during times of breakneck technological or economic change (as with wind and solar), and the government is not in the business of rosy speculation.” Then, why look for a conspiracy?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Because this is Slashdot, tinfoil hat central.
Re: (Score:1)
...which some critics see as an attempt to boost the oil and gas industry.
Well, apparently it doesn't work, so no need to keep obsessing over it.
Re: (Score:1)
Because media has always responded well to conspiracy theories from the "Red Scare" onward.
It's easier than actual reporting, and technology has advanced to the point where anybodies sane or crackpot opinion can be voiced. (Remember when we thought that would be a good thing?) However, sanity's boring, conspiracy is interesting, and people are stupid.
Now to press 'Submit' and instantly see every grammatical and spelling mistake I missed in the preview...Fuck it, ba
Re: That title (of original article) is not accura (Score:1)
It's not "the media." It's sime guys blog post and an online journal.
Re:That title (of original article) is not accurat (Score:4, Informative)
Making a mistake once is nothing.
Making a mistake twice, wake up call.
Making a mistake three times, hey idiot what are you doing?
Making a mistake 4, 5, 6 etc times, we are now getting into very deliberate territory and this is confirmed by the fact that other organisations had projected the increases in renewables much more accurately by recognising that the growth in renewables was logarithmic and not linear.
So either the EIA are complete brain-dead morons who no-one should listen to or they are deliberately misleading people. Take your pick.
Re: (Score:3)
PS and I've seen arguments that renewables can't supply much of our energy because of bad forecasts like these. We knew those arguments were wrong and now with renewables making up large percentages of energy usage in many countries we've been proven right. Both wind and solar can each provide as much energy as the world uses.
Re: (Score:3)
Take another look, Scotland is approaching 100% electricity from renewables. You're deluding yourself if you don't think renewables will be delivering the lions share of energy in the world, wind and solar are becoming the cheapest forms of energy, it's getting to the point that in some places they are already cheaper without subsidies than old energy with subsidies.
Wind and solar are getting very competitive, you haven't been paying attention. And the costs are set to half again for wind and solar, you ain
Re: (Score:2)
Subsidies.
Major increases in energy costs.
Success?!?
Re: (Score:3)
", it's getting to the point that in some places they are already cheaper without subsidies than old energy with subsidies."
It won't be long before both wind and solar energy costs half of what fossil fuel energy costs. Is that so difficult to understand? I'm talking renewables without subsidies here.
Re: That title (of original article) is not accura (Score:2)
Just because they say so dors not mean its true.
Proof is needed.
If the state is required yo buy their electricity and "no less than" a certain price, its a subsidy. Wether they got money to build it or not.
Re: (Score:2)
If I gave you lots of facts and solid arguments I doubt you'd believe it anyway.
Have you seen the price of solar panels lately? Do you know what the ROI is for a panel bought today? What do you think is going to happen when all of the investments in to newer panel technology and new factories is paid off? will they A) close the factories or B) produce even cheaper panels?
If you followed wind technology closely you'd understand that there is massive investment going on improving wind turbines and their produ
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It depends what you call total cost, if external costs were included as they should be then fossil fuels are a multiple more expensive.
Re: (Score:2)
Take another look, Scotland is approaching 100% electricity from renewables.
Sure, that's easy to do when you have the geography for hydro, access to lots of open sea for wind, and favorable weather/latitude for solar (which might not exactly apply for Scotland). Hydro applies double on this because it's useful as storage for unreliable wind and solar. Here in the pancake flat Midwest USA we don't have a whole lot for hydro. Sure, we got some dammed up rivers that give us some electricity but that's no Hoover Dam.
Wind and solar are getting very competitive, you haven't been paying attention.
It's only cheap if you have pumped hydro for storage or access to l
Re: (Score:2)
Its cute when you say nonsense like that. Doesn't make it true, but cute nonetheless.
1950's calld, and wants to give you a fistbump.
Re: (Score:2)
PS and I've seen arguments that renewables can't supply much of our energy because of bad forecasts like these. We knew those arguments were wrong and now with renewables making up large percentages of energy usage in many countries we've been proven right. Both wind and solar can each provide as much energy as the world uses.
Oh boy, is the coal brigade ever going to swarm all over you!
But yer not wrong. Obviously the coal and increasingly the petrochemical industries are finding useful idiots who are stuck in the 1960's with regards to their understanding of energy production.
Meanwhile I can see the wind turbines not too far away providing enough power that they are moving beyond just peaking. And the solar installs are popping up everywhere, with many eschewing the grid period.
We can see solar installations in Alaska,
Re: (Score:2)
Not relevant. They didn't make a mistake and get corrected 10 times... they made a prediction but didn't know it was wrong yet because it was a 10 year forcast, then made another prediction a year later still not knowing their previous prediction was so off, etc. That's not 10 years of mistakes. That's 10 years of preferring to err on the side of caution rather than speculate that rampant growth would occur. Don't forget that 10 years ago solar was not competetive yet, and we had not even seen the leasing b
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I would call it a success story personally. Renewables matured beyond expectations, changing the economics.
The problem is that poor predictions skew energy policy. Too much money may have been invested in the wrong types of gas power plants, too many incentives may have been created for rooftop solar, and adequate grid hardening may not have been undertaken to prepare for these issues. (All true.)
The biggest hangover I see coming is the lack of an intelligent strategy for what electric utility companies
Re: (Score:2)
Although the article offers the defense, which you quote, it is (if you read the article) not a very strong defense. As described in the article, the methodology of the EIA is a poor one, that gives poor predictions and can readily be fixed in a number of ways -- especially taking into account actual project and plans of entities deploying new energy sources.
Continuing to do a poor job at prediction year after year, always failing in the same way, suggests that a revision in methodology is in order.
I saw no
Re: (Score:2)
"Bearish" is not predicting 1/40 of the actual. A prediction of 1/40 of actual means "we didn't have a clue".
What makes this a possible conspiracy is that the forecasts closely match those produced by fossil fuel industry analysts.
Now, of course, this administration is moving towards undercutting solar by applying tariffs to imported solar panels.
In decade or two, the rest of the world will have cheap renewable energy and the USA will be left paying the Koch brothers and their like. This will be devastating
The EIA is NOT the US government! (Score:1, Troll)
Sorry, the whole premise the the US government is doing this is BULL$#1T
why did this get posted. This same crap was posted a couple weeks ago!
Re: The EIA is NOT the US government! (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) [wikipedia.org] The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is a principal agency of the U.S. Federal Statistical System
U.S. Federal Statistical System [wikipedia.org] The Federal Statistical System of the United States is the decentralized network of federal agencies which produce data
Re: (Score:2)
The EIA is a oil industry funded group!
And? The oil industry has the most to lose in the greening of the world which is what makes accurate predictions even more important. This is also why the oil industry are some of the biggest investors in wind and solar energy, they know their days are numbered.
Re: (Score:3)
The EIA is a oil industry funded group! !
I wonder how many here will just believe that without checking.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, I'll just quote myself from earlier in this thread...
"Sanity's boring, conspiracy is interesting, and people are stupid."
I think that pretty much sums it up.
Well duh (Score:1, Troll)
For solar in particular, it got just $174 million in subsidies in 2007 [windfarmrealities.org]. By 2010 it got $1.1 billion [eia.gov]. And in 2013 it received $5.3 billion. Or to put it as TFA does, it received 3046% more in subsidies in 2013 than it did in 2007.
You increase subsidies by 30x over 7 years, the story would've been if growth hadn't increase by more
Re: (Score:1)
Well, at-least it's 25% less subsidies / capacity unit then.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
That's still competing against the infinitely larger subsidies to the fossil fuel industry - whether direct tax subsidies or indirect like letting them drill public land and not clean up the environmental damage they produce. Then there's the massive inflation of demand by spending many billions per year on highways to move and more cars around.
Why would this be a surprise? (Score:5, Insightful)
C'mon SlashDot, we've seen this. A) Important advances make an old monopoly face a future of obsolescence. B) Monopolists lean on the government to use messaging or force to make everyone play ball the old way. C) It doesn't work in the end, making a waste of all the wrangling. Make no mistake: renewables are starting to undercut fossil fuels. If the USA didn't have a 220% or more tarriff on Chinese solar panels to protect its manufacturers, this would be even further along. The oil industry is pulling a lot of levers to get more money out of its old markets before they're obsolete is all. It doesn't change the fact that they're seeing their version of Napster.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
" You realize there are no environmental regulations over there?"
Of course that's not true, but the actual fact is that the regulations aren't good enough and they aren't enforced sometimes.
And why isn't this covered by trade treaties? The west could force China eta al to clean up their act very fast, but they don't. Instead trade treaties are being used to fuck us over - the workers, consumers, standards, public services and the environment. Trade treaties are the latest way for corporations to get what th
Nothing changed (Score:2)
Absolutely nothing changed in the past 10 years that could have had an affect on the prediction.
No federal subsidy changes
No multinational agreement to work on climate change
No massive change in production causing the prices of solar to plummet
No President who actually was somewhat for greening up the country
This is all just the EIA's shortsightedness, or big oil influence, or (insert other blame game whackjob conspiracy).
Re: Nothing changed (Score:1)
The 'Big Oil refrain' is almost like my memories of grandpa (who was born in 1910) complaining about 'the oil companies' back in 1976.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, there wasn't. There was a guy who was a bigger oil man than Bush or Cheney, who bragged about how oil was being drilled faster than it could be delivered to market.
Why is this agency being funded? (Score:1)
Seems to me that all these agencies are simply pork office buildings and mouth pieces that have no credibility or duty except to the people that appointed them to the position.
Prediction is hard (Score:2)
Predicting things is hard, especially things in the future.
I have to ask, what if the EIA was wrong in the other direction? What if instead of actual capacity being 4000% of the prediction we had a prediction that was 4000% of the actual? Would there still be outrage over this to the point that we'd be reading about it now?
This can't be just a failure of a government agency having difficulty predicting the growth of a new industry, it has to be some sort of conspiracy from "big oil". I'm pretty sure that
This is just silly, but not in the way you think (Score:2)
The biggest producer of solar panels, China, and also one of the countries that is betting big on solar also makes wrong predictions about this.
Their prediction of 2017 from 2016 are wrong. Their prediction from early 2017 about 2018 have already been updated.
If you want to fault the US for these kinds of things, these predictions are not the ones you should be looking at.
Trump is fixing this (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: Trump is fixing this (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
When the best thing you can say about your 'winner' is "Don't pay attention to all the shit he does because the 'loser' once did something we say is sketchy even though that's been proven bullshit multiple times"...
I mean, if all you have is deflection you could at least try to find something that is current and at least superficially relevant.
Re: (Score:1)
Someone brought irrelevant "TRUMP WHAARRRGARBL" nonsense into something this article had nothing to do with and I figured one good turn deserved another.
Proven bullshit? WTF? It was in the New York Times in 2015. She approved the sale and the Russians kindly, for no apparent related reason, donated millions to the Clinton Foundation. Since we know for a fact that Russia likes us it's totally understandable that they'd do that. They even gave Bill Clinton a cool half mil to make a speech in Moscow, wh
Capacity != Generation (Score:1)
The EIA estimates generation, not capacity. The NRDC uses capacity, based on the nameplate rating of the installation, which is an instantaneous maximum power output.
Bias claim is hard to grasp (Score:2)
The EIA regularly underestimates the growth in renewables but overestimates U.S. fossil-fuel consumption, which some critics see as an attempt to boost the oil and gas industry.
I'm trying to figure out how this "boosts" the oil and gas industry.
At best some armchair investors my decide these predictions should guide their investment in either coal/oil stocks or futures contracts. Pro investors aren't likely to use a single predictive metric and will more likely be cross-referencing these predictions with past performance and actual market histories.
Otherwise it's just a prediction that wound up wrong, and mostly it seems to be in solar's favor. If they predicted X amount of sola
Re: (Score:3)
The predictions pushed money into phasing out heavy oil power plants (and presumably coal, although that was likely more influenced by fracking), along with less efficient gas power plants. While this may seem like a good thing on the surface, it has led to excess capacity of these sources; some of them should have been retired altogether.
More importantly, it likely pushed us back 3-5 years on planning for a higher percentage of renewables on the grid both in terms of policy and technology. The CAISO "net
Re: (Score:2)
Basically, the only oil fired power plants in the USA are in isolated small towns, the southern tip of Florida (for those days they get the weather forecast wrong and don't have enough gas. Pipelines are constrained, no storage to speak of.) and Hawaii.
Hawaii is the only place where what you describe is happening. But even there, solar does zero at night.
Government is against solar, generally. (Score:1)
Take Florida, they have secondary inspections above and beyond and require 'certified' installations(even if off grid) making the cost of smaller solar installs many times what it costs up north. It's a bloody shame considering the Florida sun hours.
I have a 2KW solar installation in the north east where there is only 2 sun hours a say on average, if I could do the same in Florida for a similar(or twice the) price I would in a heart beat... but it's a no go.. evil local and state governments in Florida, it'
King of the Hill (Score:2)
Maybe the EIA sells pro-pane and pro-pane accessories.
Technology advances too fast for governments (Score:1)
Was the EIA supposed to predict the future and all the advances in solar panel technologies that were going to happen in the last decade?
Production or capacity? (Score:3)
The Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, and Statista recently teamed up to analyze the EIA's predictions for energy usage and production. They found that the EIA's 10-year estimates between 2006 to 2016 systematically understated the share of wind, solar and gas. Solar capacity, in particular, was a whopping 4,813% more in 2016 than the EIA had predicted in 2006 it would be.
I see that capacity word in there. Solar generation is less than 1% [eia.gov] of total US power generation (lagging behind biomass, and not even 7% of all renewables). Methinks protesting about errors in estimates about capacity, rather than looking at the accuracy of projections of generation, is a big red herring. My bank account has the capacity to hold hundreds of billions of dollars! Unfortunately, the generation side isn't quite so endowed with zeros...
FTFY (Score:1)
The Natural Resources Defense Council spectacularly underestimates the cost of disposing of and replacing degraded panels.