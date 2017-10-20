Tesla Hit With Another Lawsuit, This Time Alleging Anti-LGBT Harassment (theverge.com) 18
Earlier this week, Tesla was hit with a lawsuit for racial harassment in its factories. Now, a newer lawsuit has been filed against the company alleging anti-LGBT harassment. An anonymous reader shares a report from The Verge: A former employee at Tesla's Fremont factory filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the electric carmaker, alleging he was fired in retaliation after seeking protection from anti-gay harassment, The Guardian reported today. The defendant, an assembly line worker named Jorge Ferro, claims he was taunted for being gay and threatened with violence. "Watch your back," one supervisor told him after mocking his "gay tight" clothing, the paper said. After complaining to an HR representative, Ferro was repeatedly moved to different assembly lines, but the harassment didn't stop. Ultimately, HR told him there was "no place for handicapped people at Tesla" after noticing an old scar on his wrist, according to The Guardian. He was sent home, and eventually terminated. In a strongly worded statement to the paper, Tesla denied the allegations and defended itself against the charges. "There is no company on earth with a better track record than Tesla," a spokesperson said.
A succesfull business that haemorrhages money and has yet to deliver something on schedule for the first time?
The problem here is that Tesla is a toxic workplace due to incompetent management and sophomoric leadership that is only driven by stock valueation and the ego of its CEO.
If the company HR was stupid enough to fire him because he was "handicapped", that's a different lawsuit entirely.
no place for handicapped people is not just a law suit that is a labor law issue as well.
Assembly line workers at automotive factories aren't much like Slashdot readers. So why highlight this news story to Slashdot readers?
Because the editors love peddling social justice outrage.
Well, just offhand, I would say it's because the story submission validation does not rely on pleasing a random Anonymous Coward.
Also, that this involves a Tesla factory, and a huge discrimination lawsuit, coming on the heels of other discrimination lawsuits might have an adverse effect on the company's bottom line, stock value, and ability to produce electric cars.
But hey, whatever floats your boat.
Yeah. That one just doesn't make any sense. You can induce a panic attack in an HR professional just by saying those three letters (ADA).
Although it makes for a nice juicy pleading. Suspiciously so in fact.
Depends on the HR droid in question.
Okay, I work for a small company, right? We have one HR guy. To the best of my knowledge, he does not have a college degree in a field that would lend itself to HR.
The previous HR person we had was an Anthropology major. The HR person we had before that was... I'm not actually sure what qualifications they had.
Now, yes, it's unlikely that a company as large as Tesla would have a bone-stupid, incompetent HR department. That is, the entire department. But it's possible that