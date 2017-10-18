Activision Patents Pay-To-Win Matchmaker (rollingstone.com) 119
New submitter EndlessNameless writes: If you like fair play, you might not like future Activision games. They will cross the line to encourage microtransactions, specifically matching players to both encourage and reward purchase. Rewarding the purchase, in particular, is an explicit and egregious elimination of any claim to fair play. "For example, if the player purchased a particular weapon, the microtransaction engine may match the player in a gameplay session in which the particular weapon is highly effective, giving the player an impression that the particular weapon was a good purchase," according to the patent. "This may encourage the player to make future purchases to achieve similar gameplay results." Even though the patent's examples are all for a first-person-shooter game, the system could be used across a wide variety of titles. "This was an exploratory patent filed in 2015 by an R&D team working independently from our game studios," an Activision spokesperson tells Rolling Stone. "It has not been implemented in-game." Bungie also confirmed that the technology isn't being used in games currently on the market, mentioning specifically Destiny 2.
Activision already makes a pay to win game, and it's called hearthstone.
Nice lie you are spreading there. Completely and utterly debunked, of course. You are an evil person, because some will believe you and some of those will lose their children to infectious disease because of it.
Amount of evidence you have that the MMR caused the autism: none. There is as much reason to believe it was the orange juice he had for breakfast.
You really shouldn't reply to your own posts.
Wargaming.net sure has. [google.com] They have a patent on almost the exact same thing in World of Tanks.
You need sufficient development in AI so as to be able to create computer controlled players that act like real players, otherwise matchmaking time blows out. Basically scamming psychopaths who like to win regardless of how but selling them an unbeatable advantage putting them against bots that pretend to be real and complain when the psychopaths plays them. Psychopath stops spending, they stop winning and get the insults, behavioural patterns demand they respond and must win and they do it by spending more
This is why I lost interest in smartphone games... (Score:4, Insightful)
Before Apple had IAP, you paid a few dollars for a game, and got a decent amount of levels. Often, there was a sequel, so you spend $3.99 or so, bought that.
Then came IAP. Games which were challenging but fun became a lot harder, in order to force people to buy powerups to beat the game, or the game would have a delay if you lost... of course, you could pay something to have the delay removed. Additional levels? More dosh. Even a basic tower defense game became so loaded with costly powerups that the whole genre wound up collapsing.
If I want Farmville, I'll play Farmville. The whole gaming genre has been so polluted by this P2W crap that it just isn't worth the time, and since older games that have not been recompiled for 64 bit which haven't been updated are wiped off Apple's App Store, what is worth playing is pretty hard to find.
As an aspiring indie game dev who likes single-player games I have to say I really like these moves by places like EA and Activision. If they want to piss off their user base with game play choices that people hate, and abandon single-player games exclusively for P2W MMOs, hey go for it.
I'd like nothing more than these titans to exit the scene. I can only hope when the time comes people will choose with their money what game choices they like and not just hop on the mindless consumer bandwagon.
This is why I avoided smartphone games in the first place. I keep some Chess games and single-player puzzlers like Monument Valley on my Fire, but multiplayer? That's console or PC, and I'm picky there, and willing to pay on upfront cost to avoid P2W.
How about we compromise. You pay the upfront cost for a regular game and then through updates and patches we slowly convert the game to pay2win after you've bought it!
The whole gaming genre has been so polluted by this P2W crap that it just isn't worth the time, and since older games that have not been recompiled for 64 bit which haven't been updated are wiped off Apple's App Store, what is worth playing is pretty hard to find.
There's no P2W in Counterstrike, just skill...
Then came IAP. Games which were challenging but fun became a lot harder, in order to force people to buy powerups to beat the game.
And before before IAP were arcades, where games were very hard, in order to force people to put in more quarters.
Your comment is interesting because it is like history repeating itself.
Arcades games were hard, because that's how they made you spend money.
Then home consoles came in and used arcades as a model, which meant hard games.
Then later, developers realized that there was nothing to gain by making game hard and frustrating as they were one time purchase, so games became easier.
And now, with the pay-to
Cheating (Score:3, Interesting)
It is said that when there are cheaters in a game, nobody wins. When the PROVIDER is cheating, that goes double. But as Cory Doctorow has pointed out, if you can't check the source code, how do you know for certain?
I find that you can see this pretty clearly after a while. One exceptional shooter from time to time is normal, for example. But lots of them, and many even do not know how to move or hide and they still surprise you all the time? Time to leave.
And you can tell when a company is leaning purchases to the PTW crowd or not. Lets take the online game I play, War Thunder, for example....do they have premium vehicles? Yes they do, they follow a formula of lend lease/captured, experimental designs that never made full production, and prototypes...do those vehicles give you an advantage in game? NO THEY DO NOT, in fact they are often WORSE than the planes you get for free, for example the XP-50 premium has less ammo, worse in a dive, and has worse handlin
I'm fully supportive of games that make their money on microtransactions of cosmetic gear as a way to monetize online games. People seem to love paying for that sort of thing, and it has zero impact on gameplay. Overwatch works that way, from what I hear. Guild Wars 2 core game is completely free, and pays for itself with entirely cosmetic microtransactions.
But anything that affects gameplay? Fuck that. I refuse. And now some developers are tinkering with adding paid power boosts to single-player game
The provider is always and never cheating, simultaneously. They write the rules, and can OP and nerf items at their discretion. It's not cheating because it's their game of Calvinball. It's cheating because it violates the expectation of players that they are whomping on other actual players when they go to PvP land, and because it's inherently unfair to players. But remember, if you aren't paying, you're not the customer. In this case, you're just the background filler for the people who do put up money to
Seems like a Crock Patent (Score:3)
When are these losers going to accept the fact that software algorithms are copyright-able but not patent-able!
I'm hopeful that they've only patented this idea to prevent other companies from using it and have no intent to use it themselves. </sarcasm>
No, they patented this so that they can make money through royalties if someone else uses it.
That doesn't mean they're using it... and doesn't mean they're not using it either.
Ah, yes. I found WOT enjoyable up to a certain level, but then it just started to be hugely unfair to those that did not pay. Hence I just stopped playing. Now I look for such things before I start a new game and if it has them, I just stay away.
This mean that occasionally you will get games where you are an overpowered god and other times you will be the underdog and get stomped. This can actually be a fun mechanism for variety except that you can frequently feel you're the weak player more often than the strong i
I say good patent (Score:2)
It's not Pay to Win (Score:2)
It's customized matchmaking based on preferences. So, you buy a sniper rifle, and you want to play on maps where sniper rifles are popular, for example.
This is false. The best maps are balanced, such that every weapon has the potential to be well used, if the player is skillful, and wasted if the player is not. That's not what this is about though. This is like allowing a player to buy a nuke, and be matched into a game where everyone else is trapped in a stadium with only knifes and police batons.
That does NOT make my statement false. Your definition of 'The best maps' doesn't affect the patent.
"and that each of the plurality of computing devices is configured to interact with an instance of the multi-player game, the method comprising: identifying, by the host computer, an in-game item that is of potential interest to a first player, but not yet possessed by the first player for gameplay in a multi-player game, wherein the in-game item is determined to be of potential interest to the first playe
Sick, Sad, World. (Score:2)
I would patent it electronically.
I would patent it with a computer.
I would patent it online.
I would patent it every time!
I would patent it with nanobots.
I would patent it as a drug.
I would patent it as a business process.
I would patent it in an office!
One mans novelty is anothers 'Well duh'. There is a patent on file for the shovel, you know.
Holy crap (Score:2)
Nothing says horrible like a company who distances themselves from a patent they filed without ever actually implementing or selling the technology.
So they target big-ego small-skill players? (Score:4, Interesting)
I.e. the Dunning-Kruger sufferers of players, that are pretty bad by do not know that. Well, I predict they will make great business with that model, but quite a few players will find themselves disgusted and repulsed by these games. I certainly will very carefully check before I ever buy anything from the again.
Incidentally, why can you patent such stuff? this is both trivial and highly immoral. Both should make this completely non-patentable.
Destiny 2 already does this, apparently.
It has no difficulty settings and is super easy to make player feel like they are good when they aren't.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Thanks for the hint, I was tempted for a while to buy it. These days, I carefully stay away from "easy" games, because they bore me pretty fast.
Is this like Hearthstone? (Score:3, Funny)
I once got in to Hearthstone briefly. This was the first time I have ever tried a card game or anything like that. Let me also say that I have been in to game theory since the 70's, probably before the Hearthstone's developer's parents were even born.
I first learned how the game worked. I was able to climb to the top rankings even then. I then developed a set of Lua scripts that calculated the best plays based on the game at hand. Well, in short, I got banned. Not because they thought I was using a bot or cheating (and I wasn't, I was just playing as a regular human-controlled, me), but because I won too often even against people that payed lots of money for superior stacks that should have wiped me off the floor.
Oh... OK. Fuck you too, morons.
Hearthstone is pretty tame compared to what other games do these days: while it takes a lot of money or a lot of patience to get all the good cards, once you have a card, it's equal to everyone else's copy. There are also games, especially for mobiles but it's sneaking its way into PC/console games too, where getting duplicates makes a card "level up" and improve its stats, so the pay2win never ends.
Just because you clicked the buttons doesn't mean you weren't cheating. Counting cards is disallowed in Vegas for a reason.
Ie, playing with a strategy rather than being an idiot is cheating now?
Not sure about hearthstone, but you can put pretty much anything in a EULA.
How about just using lots of decks and re-shuffling often? It takes more time, but keeps the odds of winning in the right range.
Actually a GOOD THING (Score:5, Insightful)
Depends on the price Activision is asking. But maybe both parties can spend a bit to come to an agreement.
Are players that dumb? (Score:2)
But if I play in a game and my rivals can buy their way into superior position, I would stop playing.
Once all the rubes leave, where are they going to find unlevel playing field to help these paying dudes?
You just have to pay a bunch of third worlders pennies to join the game to lose to your whales.
It'll be like when Commodus rode around the gladiatorial arena stabbing amputees with lead swords and declaring himself the new Hercules.
consider the fun quotient (Score:3)
Balance is essential in a fun game. New players should have time to get up to speed, but otherwise everyone is on a level playing field. The only distinguishing thing being the player's skill, reflexes, strategy or whatever skill the game demands.
I have faced a similar 'unfair' situation three times among chess players. Nobody literally paid for an advantage, but they did it indirectly.
Each time, a group of ordinary people discovered that we all knew how to play chess. Each time, none of us were expert. Each time we had a very enjoyable time exploring this game as a learning experience. Each time, people outside our group joined in, creating a group of 30-90 people. And each time it became competitive, and the fun slid out under the door.
Certain players, maybe 10%, began studying. Within two months substantial libraries were being accumulated. Money was wagered. Friends became enemies. A few players went on to become serious but the vast majority lost interest and left the group. What could have been fun for all was compromised by those seeking an (unfair?) advantage.
There are also people who study to excel in Scrabble and spelling bees, etc. Let them compete against other anal retentive types and leave the fun contests to regular people.
At first I was actually hoping the headline was describing this:
A game player pays to unlock something gameplay affecting in a game.
Player now goes into match making to start an instance of the game.
Match making system does its best to match the player who paid for in-game items with (or against, in competitive games) other players who paid for in-game items to keep interest groups together and keep playing fields a bit more fair for all.
As someone who finds the entire concept of pay to win/pay to advance p
Games already do this. (Score:1)
No grinder app here! (Score:2)
"For example, if the player purchased a particular weapon, the microtransaction engine may match the player in a gameplay session in which the particular weapon is highly effective, giving the player an impression that the particular weapon was a good purchase,"
So...I get to enjoy the perversity of griefing, without having to do the tedious chore of out-grinding everyone else for superior equipment?
Sweet!
Yes! (Score:2)
As long as you pay for it.
Oh, and as an added bonus all superior players who manage to wipe the table with you despite your upgrades will be labeled cheaters and banned.
Oh, next step: Replace human opponents with AI bots that are artificially dumb, so that the player feels properly superior. Hey, it works for dating web sites, why not for games?
Do we really need a patent for this? (Score:2)
Based on the comment threads I have glanced through I think most people are missing the big picture here. Sure it is bad that Activision has a pay-to-win mechanism in the works but is this really something that should be patent-able?
We should be horrified at mass shootings like the Las Vegas massacre and many of the other gruesome attacks that have taken place in recent years. First person shooters provide a training ground for violent people to act out their rage, practice their tactics, and obtained pleasure from killing. Over time, that pleasure decreases from first person shooters, and the most violent types move on to acting them out on real people. First person shooters should be banned because they lead to violence in real life. Activision's patents should be useless because they're built around dangerous games that need to be outlawed for the good of society.
You're trolling too hard.
I've been playing FPS for as long as they've been around and I've killed all of 0 people. I've shot all of 0 people. I own 0 firearms and I'm even from the state of Texas... (however, I am a rather good shot with real firearms -- so my lack of owning any is just that.. I don't own any).
If you are such a good shot you wouldn't have missed so much resulting in having shot 0 people.
Re: (Score:3)
You're trolling too hard.
And you need to learn not to bite. The troll got modded into oblivion, but his efforts remain because you bit back.
Internet 101: Don't feed the trolls.
You're trolling too hard.
And you need to learn not to bite. The troll got modded into oblivion, but his efforts remain because you bit back.
Internet 101: Don't feed the trolls.
Don't even start with me on what I do and don't need to learn. I'm well past Internet 101.
Current research says you are full of it, i.e. nothing of what you say is actual fact. Please go away ans top spreading lies.
First person shooters should be banned (Score:2)
First person shooters should be banned
Current research says you are full of it, i.e. nothing of what you say is actual fact. Please go away ans top spreading lies.
No, no -- he's right. Remember the "Punch the Monkey" Ad [mikeonads.com] that used to appear on articles? It made me want to get violent and punch the screen itself every time I saw it.
Maybe he meant "First Person Punchers" instead.
Re: (Score:2)