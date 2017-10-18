Tribal 'Sovereign Immunity' Patent Protection Could Be Outlawed (arstechnica.com) 10
AnalogDiehard writes: The recent -- and questionable -- practice of technological and pharmaceutical companies selling their patents to U.S. native Indian tribes (where they enjoy "sovereign immunity" from the inter partes review (IPR) process of the PTO) and then the tribes licensing them back to the companies is drawing scrutiny from a federal court and has inspired a new U.S. bill outlawing the practice. The IPR process is a "fast track" (read: much less expensive) process through the PTO to review the validity of challenged patents -- it is loved by defendants and hated by patent holders. Not only has U.S. Circuit Judge William Bryson invalidated Allergan's pharmaceutical patents due to "obviousness," he is questioning the legitimacy of the sovereign immunity tactic. The judge was well aware that the tactic could endanger the IPR process, which was a central component of the America Invents Act of 2011, and writes that sovereign immunity "should not be treated as a monetizable commodity that can be purchased by private entities as part of a scheme to evade their legal responsibility." U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) -- no stranger to abuses of the patent system -- has introduced a bill that would outlaw the practice she describes as "one of the most brazen and absurd loopholes I've ever seen and it should be illegal." Sovereign immunity is not absolute and has been limited by Congress and the courts in the past. The bill would apply only to the IPR proceedings and not to patent disputes in federal courts.
Anything of value is inherently monetizable, any time a law like this is passed - lessening the value of patents, except in certain circumstances, it would be very surprising if those circumstances were not monetized and exploited to preserve the existing value, or create new value, if that's a possibility.
Especially when dealing with entities with practically infinite resources, including legal teams larger than the Congress.
We should have one set of rules that apply equally to everyone rather than separate rules for tribal organizations. It’s long past time.
That went out the window ages ago, when Americans made treaties with the Original And Native Americans, then broke them.
Which isn't to say that this sort of shenanigan shall stand. But the problem isn't so much that tribes have special rules.
The problem is that the patent system is terminally broken. It's too easy to get bullshit patents and troll around with them. This gets expensive for the victims in a hurry. Defending against that was also too expensive. So instead of fixing the patent system, they fast
Didn't we conquer them enough? Let them have their sovereignty unless they want to give it up (though having them pay federal income taxes under that arrangement is a bit of a double standard).
Really? This is the biggest problem of the patent system, requiring an immediate legislative fix?
A) Who says you’re only allowed to work on one problem at a time? This is a simple problem with a simple fix. There’s no reason not to fix it immediately.
B) Considering this is the easiest way for a defendant to push back against a troll’s patent in order to get it invalidated, arguably, yes, this is one of the biggest issues, especially because it’s been happening more often.
Yes. Because non-white people are profiting from it.
I wish I could say that was entirely sarcastic.