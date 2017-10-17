Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


'Significant' Number of Equifax Victims Already Had Info Stolen, Says IRS

Posted by BeauHD from the been-there-done-that dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: The IRS does not expect the Equifax data breach to have a major effect on the upcoming tax filing season, Commissioner John Koskinen said Tuesday, adding that the agency believes a "significant" number of the victims already had their information stolen by cyber criminals. "We actually think that it won't make any significantly or noticeable difference," Koskinen told reporters during a briefing on the agency's data security efforts. "Our estimate is a significant percent of those taxpayers already had their information in the hands of criminals." The IRS estimates that more than 100 million Americans have had their personally identifiable information stolen by criminal hackers, he said.

The Equifax breach disclosed in early September is estimated to have affected more than 145 million U.S. consumers. "It's an important reminder to the public that everyone can take any actions that they can ... to make sure we can do everything we can to protect personal information," Koskinen said of the breach on Tuesday, in response to a reporter's question. The IRS commissioner advised Americans to "assume" their data is already in the hands of criminals and "act accordingly."

  • ...cuz it's already been stolen. These are the same guys that tax civil forfeiture.

    --
    "Throw all the tea over!" -- Ben Franklin

  • When asked for clarification, they responded "Everything is screwed anyways, so who cares!"

    • Don't worry, there are posters here who will find a way to blame the breach on "government" and continue to claim that governments can do nothing right, while applauding big companies for whatever they do, good or bad.

  • That's the best they can do?

  • >"'Significant' Number of Equifax Victims Already Had Info Stolen, Says IRS"

    Then what would the IRS have possibly gained by trying to use Equifax's services to help prevent fraud?

    Or perhaps this is code for "don't look at the man behind the curtain" or "oh, don't worry, we got ya covered anyway" or "see, none of this really mattered anyway, so let's not talk about security or misuse of the SSN as a universal ID number anymore." So many possibilities. Yeesh

  • "assume" their data is already in the hands of criminals and "act accordingly."

    ...And do what exactly? Burn our current identity and get a new one out of the bag that we have hidden in a locker at the bus station? Whee, I am now Raoul Yankinov now, bricklayer from New Jersey!

    If the government is going to hoard PI and not defend it with ICE and brutal cyber crime laws, they better come up with a better fucking plan 'b' for when they worked over by everyone on the Internet who can write a script.

  • That is what they do. And sell the information to anyone who'll pay.

    And the people of America think that is a good idea.

    The data leaks just mean that some people are getting the data for free.

  • Three times in the last few months I've found that some company I once bought an item or service from has kept my credit card details "on file" just in case I fail to pay for subsequent purchases. They never asked permission, which would have been denied, but how can I stop them? I told each of them that single action has resulted in my never doing business with them again. These are businesses that have only a few employees, no chance of an IT person, let alone an actual security policy nor any idea what "

  • The IRS knows that half that US taxpayers just got hacked, and 1/3 were already hacked. What are they doing to avoid giving refunds to the wrong parties? What are they doing to establish a new secure authentication/identification system that hasn't been hacked? What are they doing in any way, shape, or form?

    The answer to all these is NOTHING.

    The IRS has the responsibility of collecting operating funds for the largest most affluent government in the world... and instead of securing their clients, securing

