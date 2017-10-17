Netflix, Amazon, Movie Studios Sue Over TickBox Streaming Device (arstechnica.com) 21
Movies studios, Netflix, and Amazon have teamed up to file a lawsuit against a streaming media player called TickBox TV. The device in question runs Kodi on top of Android 6.0, and searches the internet for streams that it can make available to users without actually hosting any of the content itself. An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The complaint (PDF), filed Friday, says the TickBox devices are nothing more than "tool[s] for mass infringement," which operate by grabbing pirated video streams from the Internet. The lawsuit was filed by Amazon and Netflix Studios, along with six big movie studios that make up the Motion Picture Association of America: Universal, Columbia, Disney, Paramount, 20th Century Fox, and Warner Bros.
"What TickBox actually sells is nothing less than illegal access to Plaintiffs' copyrighted content," write the plaintiffs' lawyers. "TickBox TV uses software to link TickBox's customers to infringing content on the Internet. When those customers use TickBox TV as Defendant intends and instructs, they have nearly instantaneous access to multiple sources that stream Plaintiffs' Copyrighted Works without authorization." The device's marketing materials let users know the box is meant to replace paid-for content, with "a wink and a nod," by predicting that prospective customers who currently pay for Amazon Video, Netflix, or Hulu will find that "you no longer need those subscriptions." The lawsuit shows that Amazon and Netflix, two Internet companies that are relatively new to the entertainment business, are more than willing to join together with movie studios to go after businesses that grab their content.
Lawsuit, publicity, free advertising (Score:4, Insightful)
I'd never heard of tickbox before, now the lawsuit is being reported in the media and drawing attention i expect their sales to go up.
Eventually they will lose the case and go under, but not before the owners have run off with a decent profit.
That's the point precisely, as long as a "quick buck" can be made.
if I were them, I'd sell the box without any potentially "infringing" functionality;
I'd also include any disclaimers I need to include so as to "insulate" myself;
then point buyers to a site that has code to that makes the box work as intended.
Next, profit!
Fork (Score:2)
There are already hacks/cracks/side-loads, whatever you want to call it, for Fire stick that do the same thing. They just made it easy for the masses. It won't be long before you can get an image and boot it to a small Linux box for free.
Caused by artificial limits on availability... (Score:3)
Quit artificially limiting my access to media! Whether it's simply not making it available at all, or by forcing me to subscribe to 12 streaming services to get access to the content they are forcing the population back to piracy.
I realize that while there are some major douches out there who would pirate a movie if it cost only a dime, there are many of us who would happily pay if you stopped screwing us over.
It's funny how things work. I know people who have the exact same attitude toward the Big 5 publishing companies.
So true. By god, you are owed that media. It's your right as an American. Give me my content or, or give me death! I think that's how it went right?
So you would rather pay $150/month for ONE service that gets you the content you want?
Because that's the whole cable model - sell you lots of content prepackaged and people hated it. They want the ability to pick and choose their content ("a la carte"). But the flip side of it is having to pick up and join many separate services to get the content you want.
So either you want 12 services but the ability to finely pick what you want,
Canada (Score:2)
Wonder if it can help me locate some Streisand (Score:2)
shows? https://www.tickboxtv.com/ [tickboxtv.com]
After looking at the unit/site (Score:2)
this seems like going after a low hanging fruit to get the results you want and set a precedent.