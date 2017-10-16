US Supreme Court To Decide Microsoft Email Privacy Dispute (reuters.com) 17
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to resolve a major privacy dispute between the Justice Department and Microsoft Corp over whether prosecutors should get access to emails stored on company servers overseas. From a report: The justices will hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court's ruling last year preventing federal prosecutors from obtaining emails stored in Microsoft computer servers in Dublin, Ireland in a drug trafficking investigation. That decision by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals marked a victory for privacy advocates and technology companies that increasingly offer cloud computing services in which data is stored remotely. Microsoft, which has 100 data centers in 40 countries, was the first U.S. company to challenge a domestic search warrant seeking data held outside the country. There have been several similar challenges, most brought by Google.
Therefore there is no jurisdiction issue.
Well, that's the beauty of a world-wide network. A person can be sitting in front of a terminal in the U.S. and do business from, say, Europe because he has put a web server there that does all his transactions. I am really curious as to what would happen if he put his web server in orbit, outside any country. Or on an asteroid.
In fact, pilots of armed drones can kill someone in another country. The law can only make sense if the owner/controller has to comply with laws of both the residential country AND t
MS in the US or MS in Ireland?
If you say "doesn't matter", realize that SAP is based in Germany, and we'd want to see some data you have over there. Schnell!
Unfortunately, this is where the story gets interesting. Whilst MS Inc, the US Parent, is incorporated under US Law and therefore subject to US jurisdiction, if the Irish subsidiary is incorporated under Irish law, then the ability of the US government to exert demands on it are potentially eliminated.
I have found that a good test to apply in a situation like this is to reverse the scenario. Here's a
It doesn't matter. MS (the people in the USA) can certainly be compelled to provide the information or, more likely, be sanctioned. If they made a deal with a foreign company (MS Ireland, presumably) that precludes them from doing so, then, there might be a price to pay for that. MS doesn't have to be permitted to do business in the USA if they start ignoring court orders, for instance.
SAP, same story, if SAP themselves own data in Germany, the USA can try all they want to get it, but they only get
It doesn't matter who owns the server, since even if it is MS Ireland, they're almost certainly a wholly owned subsidiary of MS US, meaning that MS US owns that data regardless. And if the US government compels MS US to hand the data over, they'll be making a request that's illegal in the country where the action must be undertaken, regardless of whether it's MS US or MS Ireland doing the deed, so in that regard it also doesn't matter who owns the server.
Of course, just because it doesn't matter who owns th
