US Supreme Court To Decide Microsoft Email Privacy Dispute (reuters.com) 3
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to resolve a major privacy dispute between the Justice Department and Microsoft Corp over whether prosecutors should get access to emails stored on company servers overseas. From a report: The justices will hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court's ruling last year preventing federal prosecutors from obtaining emails stored in Microsoft computer servers in Dublin, Ireland in a drug trafficking investigation. That decision by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals marked a victory for privacy advocates and technology companies that increasingly offer cloud computing services in which data is stored remotely. Microsoft, which has 100 data centers in 40 countries, was the first U.S. company to challenge a domestic search warrant seeking data held outside the country. There have been several similar challenges, most brought by Google.
America owns the world (Score:1)
Therefore there is no jurisdiction issue.
Who owns the server? (Score:2)
MS in the US or MS in Ireland?
If you say "doesn't matter", realize that SAP is based in Germany, and we'd want to see some data you have over there. Schnell!