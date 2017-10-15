Julian Assage Taunts US Government For Forcing Wikileaks To Invest In Bitcoin (facebook.com) 35
Saturday's tweet from Julian Assange says it all: "My deepest thanks to the US government, Senator McCain and Senator Lieberman for pushing Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, AmEx, Moneybookers, et al, into erecting an illegal banking blockade against @WikiLeaks starting in 2010. It caused us to invest in Bitcoin -- with > 50000% return."
Assange's tweet was accompanied by a graph showing the massive spike in the price of bitcoin -- though most of that growth occurred in the last year.
ASSSANGGGE!!!! (Score:4, Funny)
Screamed yet another agitated U.S. President at the sky.
And, BTW, I wonder how much the UK still spends each year pretending that they just want to deport him to answer some questions about a sexual assault that even the victims admit never happened. "ASSAAAAGE!" screams yet another Prime Minister too.
"ASSSANGGGE!!!!" - Screamed yet another agitated U.S. President at the sky.
Nah, the current US President is more likely to scream, "TRUMP IS GREAT!" at the sky because that's where he thinks Sky Magazine comes from and they are being so unfair to him!
Nah, the current US President is more likely to scream, "TRUMP IS GREAT!" at the sky because that's where he thinks Sky Magazine comes from and they are being so unfair to him!
still underestimating trump? some never learn.
still underestimating trump? some never learn.
You be sure to educate us when he actually does something great then.
Mooning the giant (Score:2)
Word is that the President of Ecuador is getting pretty tired of this guy and is thinking about ejecting him from the London embassy. I think under the circumstances I'd keep a lower profile.
yes you are right, a coward will keep a lower profile when a neutral party is buckling under threats of arbitrary tyrannical power.
Word is that the President of Ecuador is getting pretty tired of this guy and is thinking about ejecting him from the London embassy.
We've been hearing that since 2 minutes after he entered the Ecuadorian embassy. Unless you are the President of Ecuador, or one of his aides, I suggest you stop believing the headlines...
I may not have any Bitcoin (Score:1)
but I can leave my house
I'd mod you up if I could, my friend.
From a guy who lives in a converted storeroom (Score:2)
It's probably not a good idea to point this out (Score:2)
Then again, he did pretty much side with the current ad
So what if it's illegal ? The only thing government can do is legalize all those things.. and that will never happen.
.. and you cannot stop information from flowing.
How are they going to clamp down on it ? The more they 'clamp down' on _information_, the more ways people are going to invent to circumvent those and carry as they would, and the more fascist they get, which will anger people as this is not 1928 anymore
I don't care about Assange, but I'm happy he mocks the USG and war criminals in it.
End of Visa Mastercard Duopoly (Score:2)
Visa, Master and Swift have been abused so badly in pursuit of political goals in US Primaries that people all over the world have lost faith. Case in point - Sanctions against Iran a country which does not promote Wahabbism whil allowing full trae with Saudi. People have realized that depending on American and Western money networks opens you up to financial blackmail whenever American politicians want to do some dog whistling.
Russia has created its own payment network and making it difficult for Visa and
