Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Government

Julian Assage Taunts US Government For Forcing Wikileaks To Invest In Bitcoin (facebook.com) 55

Posted by EditorDavid from the prisoner's-dilemma dept.
Saturday's tweet from Julian Assange says it all: "My deepest thanks to the US government, Senator McCain and Senator Lieberman for pushing Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, AmEx, Moneybookers, et al, into erecting an illegal banking blockade against @WikiLeaks starting in 2010. It caused us to invest in Bitcoin -- with > 50000% return."
Assange's tweet was accompanied by a graph showing the massive spike in the price of bitcoin -- though most of that growth occurred in the last year.

Julian Assage Taunts US Government For Forcing Wikileaks To Invest In Bitcoin More | Reply

Julian Assage Taunts US Government For Forcing Wikileaks To Invest In Bitcoin

Comments Filter:

  • ASSSANGGGE!!!! (Score:4, Funny)

    by elrous0 ( 869638 ) on Sunday October 15, 2017 @07:36PM (#55374373)

    Screamed yet another agitated U.S. President at the sky.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by elrous0 ( 869638 )

      And, BTW, I wonder how much the UK still spends each year pretending that they just want to deport him to answer some questions about a sexual assault that even the victims admit never happened. "ASSAAAAGE!" screams yet another Prime Minister too.

      • http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-311... [bbc.com]
        2.5 years old.

        Good to show who UKs real bosses are though.

      • Nothing. No one has an active extradition request for him anymore. They do however want to arrest him for breaching UK law. Like for being a fugitive, ignoring the courts, etc. There's a UK warrant for his arrest regardless of what the rest of the world thinks.

    • "ASSSANGGGE!!!!" - Screamed yet another agitated U.S. President at the sky.

      Nah, the current US President is more likely to scream, "TRUMP IS GREAT!" at the sky because that's where he thinks Sky Magazine comes from and they are being so unfair to him! ;)

      • Nah, the current US President is more likely to scream, "TRUMP IS GREAT!" at the sky because that's where he thinks Sky Magazine comes from and they are being so unfair to him! ;)

        still underestimating trump? some never learn.

        • still underestimating trump? some never learn.

          You be sure to educate us when he actually does something great then.

  • Word is that the President of Ecuador is getting pretty tired of this guy and is thinking about ejecting him from the London embassy. I think under the circumstances I'd keep a lower profile.

    • Word is that the President of Ecuador is getting pretty tired of this guy and is thinking about ejecting him from the London embassy. I think under the circumstances I'd keep a lower profile.

      yes you are right, a coward will keep a lower profile when a neutral party is buckling under threats of arbitrary tyrannical power.

    • Word is that the President of Ecuador is getting pretty tired of this guy and is thinking about ejecting him from the London embassy.

      We've been hearing that since 2 minutes after he entered the Ecuadorian embassy. Unless you are the President of Ecuador, or one of his aides, I suggest you stop believing the headlines...

  • I may not have any Bitcoin (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    but I can leave my house

  • What other kind of money could he get in there?
  • right now it's largely illegal activities (drugs, money laundering, gambling, randomware) that are driving up the value of bitcoin. That value goes poof the moment the government clamps down on it. It's not like bitcoin is even anonymous. What I'm saying is taunting genuinely powerful people and bringing the main way you're funding your organization to their attention when they have a history of blocking your funding methods is just plain arrogance.

    Then again, he did pretty much side with the current ad

    • So what if it's illegal ? The only thing government can do is legalize all those things.. and that will never happen.
      How are they going to clamp down on it ? The more they 'clamp down' on _information_, the more ways people are going to invent to circumvent those and carry as they would, and the more fascist they get, which will anger people as this is not 1928 anymore .. and you cannot stop information from flowing.

      I don't care about Assange, but I'm happy he mocks the USG and war criminals in it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by borcharc ( 56372 ) *

      All of the things you claim that are driving the price are really binary transactions. If person A buys btc to do a thing on your list, person B who receives them needs to convert to cash. The drug dealer needs to buy more inventory. The money launderer needs to continue the process of layering his money. The casino needs to pay out winners and take profits. The ransomware guys, who really don't make much in the grand scheme of things, also have bills to pay.

      You really think all of this accounts for 42 bill

  • Visa, Master and Swift have been abused so badly in pursuit of political goals in US Primaries that people all over the world have lost faith. Case in point - Sanctions against Iran a country which does not promote Wahabbism whil allowing full trae with Saudi. People have realized that depending on American and Western money networks opens you up to financial blackmail whenever American politicians want to do some dog whistling.
    Russia has created its own payment network and making it difficult for Visa and

Slashdot Top Deals

New crypt. See /usr/news/crypt.

Close