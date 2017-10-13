IRS Suspends $7 Million Contract With Equifax After Malware Discovered (cbsnews.com) 10
After malware was discovered on Equifax's website again, the IRS decided late Thursday that it would temporarily suspend the agency's $7.1 million data security contract with the company. CBS News reports: In September, Equifax revealed that it had exposed 143 million consumer files -- containing names, addresses, Social Security numbers and even bank account information -- to hackers in an unprecedented security lapse. The number of consumer potentially affect by the data breach was later raised to 145.5 million. The company's former CEO blamed a single careless employee for the entire snafu. But even as he was getting grilled in Congress earlier this month, the IRS was awarding the company with a no-bid contract to provide "fraud prevention and taxpayer identification services." "Following new information available today, the IRS temporarily suspended its short-term contract with Equifax for identity proofing services," the agency said in a statement. "During this suspension, the IRS will continue its review of Equifax systems and security." The agency does not believe that any data the IRS has shared with Equifax to date has been compromised, but the suspension was taken as "a precautionary step."
Equifax.com's server gives an error 500 when I try and contact them through their website. Is this them blocking people or simply more incompetence on their part?
Could be they've taken stuff down to prevent any more embarrassment for the moment.
I'll take "Things that make my brain hurt" for $2000, Alex.
Equifax was careless with the information of hundreds of millions of people It's trebly sad they are in the personal information protection business, but as we've learned, pretty much everybody is seemingly careless with the information of others.
But. Malware is still being delivered on their site? I know that Einstein said only the universe and stupidity are infinite, and he's not sure about the universe, but isn't it plausible these breaches have entered the realm of corporate espionage?
Yea, $7.1 mil IS small for them. Which means that contract wasn't about that contract, but rather about getting a foot in the door for more work in the future. So while the loss of that contract is almost irrelevant, the near-future potential that goes with it is probably quite a bit more.
It's certainly possible, but after the emails that came out showing that they made a special effort to run off anyone who was competent and conscientious, it's more plausible that they actually just suck that much.
It is hard to imagine them being able to instantly become competent after so much effort was put into warding off competence.
So it takes a SECOND breech before they decide to suspend the contract? If they have the option to suspend it now, why didn't they do it before? I think this speaks volumes about the competence of the IRS.
How about we move to a simple flat tax with no loopholes, which would dismantle 80% of the IRS and either pass the savings onto the taxpayers or use the savings to start paying off the 20 TRILLION DOLLAR national debt?
Even they admit they directly spend over 12 BILLION dollars a year, which goes up every year! Yet that doesn't include what it costs businesses and individuals to COMPLY with the insanely complicated tax codes. That compliance is estimated to cost the USA economy an additional $409 BILLION dollars every year. Wow, that works out to $3,500 dollars for every tax payer in the country, every year.
