Google Permanently Disables Touch Function On All Home Minis Due To Privacy Concerns (bbc.co.uk) 12
Big Hairy Ian shares a report from BBC: Google has stopped its Home Mini speakers responding when users touch them. It permanently turned off the touch activation feature after it found that sensors primed to spot a finger tap were too sensitive. Early users found that the touch sensors were registering "phantom" touches that turned them on. This meant the speakers were recording everything around them thousands of times a day. Google said it disabled the feature to give users "peace of mind." Google's Home Mini gadgets were unveiled on October 4th as part of a revamp of its line of smart speakers. The intelligent assistant feature on it could be activated two ways -- by either saying "OK, Google" or by tapping the surface. About 4,000 Google Home Mini units were distributed to early reviewers and those who attended Google's most recent launch event. Artem Russakovskii from Android Police first discovered the issue with his unit, ultimately causing Google to "permanently [nerf] all Home Minis" because his spied on everything he said 24/7.
Why not make it configurable? (Score:3)
A double-tap, or a tap followed by verbal, or something that the user finds satisfactory.
Yeah, right (Score:3)
So I'm supposed to believe that all of the engineers at Google can't figure out how to adjust the sensitivity of this sensor. I think it's far more likely that they simply got caught.
That probably means the sensor only sends two states to the firmware instead of a purely analog signal.
Orwellian big data advertising company (Score:1)
"mistakenly" hoovers up data... yeah.. ok
Recourse? (Score:3)
So google disables a feature on a product someone pays for because they have found it defective. Sounds to me like google should be providing a replacement instead of just disabling it and calling it a day.
working as expected. (Score:2)
its not spyware, its a feature. new speak fixes all.
They got caught listening in! (Score:2)
And they had an excuse ready in case they did.