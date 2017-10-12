Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google Privacy Communications Hardware Technology

Google Permanently Disables Touch Function On All Home Minis Due To Privacy Concerns (bbc.co.uk) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the overly-sensitive dept.
Big Hairy Ian shares a report from BBC: Google has stopped its Home Mini speakers responding when users touch them. It permanently turned off the touch activation feature after it found that sensors primed to spot a finger tap were too sensitive. Early users found that the touch sensors were registering "phantom" touches that turned them on. This meant the speakers were recording everything around them thousands of times a day. Google said it disabled the feature to give users "peace of mind." Google's Home Mini gadgets were unveiled on October 4th as part of a revamp of its line of smart speakers. The intelligent assistant feature on it could be activated two ways -- by either saying "OK, Google" or by tapping the surface. About 4,000 Google Home Mini units were distributed to early reviewers and those who attended Google's most recent launch event. Artem Russakovskii from Android Police first discovered the issue with his unit, ultimately causing Google to "permanently [nerf] all Home Minis" because his spied on everything he said 24/7.

Google Permanently Disables Touch Function On All Home Minis Due To Privacy Concerns More | Reply

Google Permanently Disables Touch Function On All Home Minis Due To Privacy Concerns

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The nicest thing about the Alto is that it doesn't run faster at night.

Close