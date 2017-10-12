Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Down the Rabbit Hole With a BLU Phone Infection (threatpost.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the curious-case-of-cheap-Android-phones dept.
msm1267 writes: BLU phones, marketed as affordable Android devices, have recently been pulled from Amazon and other retailers after allegations the devices were infected with spyware and posed a privacy threat to users. This is the tale of one such victim who purchased 11 devices that instantaneously began serving pop-up ads and downloading unwanted applications. The phones were analyzed and the root of the issue in this case was uncovered.

  • I wonder if stuff like this could be mitigated by BLU having the kernel drivers available, if not open-sourced, so people could make custom ROMs. Perhaps get LineageOS as a viable option on the devices?

    That way, there would be some faith that the phones would have been shipped clean and decently secure.

