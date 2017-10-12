Down the Rabbit Hole With a BLU Phone Infection (threatpost.com) 43
msm1267 writes: BLU phones, marketed as affordable Android devices, have recently been pulled from Amazon and other retailers after allegations the devices were infected with spyware and posed a privacy threat to users. This is the tale of one such victim who purchased 11 devices that instantaneously began serving pop-up ads and downloading unwanted applications. The phones were analyzed and the root of the issue in this case was uncovered.
Maybe BLU should open source the SoC drivers? (Score:2)
I wonder if stuff like this could be mitigated by BLU having the kernel drivers available, if not open-sourced, so people could make custom ROMs. Perhaps get LineageOS as a viable option on the devices?
That way, there would be some faith that the phones would have been shipped clean and decently secure.
Re: (Score:3)
There is not much of a revenue stream when retailers refuse to carry their shit.
Re: (Score:2)
BLU doesn't do anything other than rebrand Chinese phones so all they have to do is change their name and the address on their letterhead and away they go, not like BLU was a top shelf brand in the first place.
For those that want a cheap Android phone without all the bullshit? Get an Alcatel, they have an app on their phones that let you root it in under 3 minutes without using any third party malware like Kingoroot. I had mine rooted 4 minutes after booting, it was simple and easy and the phones are actu
Re: (Score:2)
while they may be easy to root, there's almost no interest in them (on forum.xda-developers.com) and thus ZERO 3rd party rom support. it's sad because they're nicely priced and some of the hardware is really interesting.
Re: (Score:2)
I never bother with third party roms since I have not the time nor the prerequisite android coding exp to vet their code, whereas with first party roms as we have seen with BLU researchers will find out if they are doing anything nasty soon enough.
The hardware is good and affordable and easy to unlock, that is what matters to me. simply strip out anything you do not want, install the apps you do and voila! Your own custom phone that only does what YOU want.
Re: (Score:1)
Had an Alcatel Poptouch C3. It kept getting slower and slower, to the point of needing ~1 minute from locked screen to dialing. Rebooting only helped temporarily.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if stuff like this could be mitigated by BLU having the kernel drivers available, if not open-sourced, so people could make custom ROMs.
Not everything that makes up all the needed bits for these devices have open sourced drivers. That's no excuses for at least releasing the open parts. However, this is actually a larger existential problem, so much so, that the maintainer of Android's Open Source Project AOSP basically quit his job and basically asked what's the f***ing point if an OS doesn't do anything on modern hardware. The Nexus 4 and 7 devices made by Google included lots of hardware that just was never going to be able to have dri
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Well, the interesting bit is that the two Trojans identified as being the culprits didn't use the ads and app installs for anything else but to rake in unearned cash. They themselves autoroot any device they find themselves on and then the show begins. The question is, did the Chinese firmware company intentionally use those trojans, or not. I would have to think that they did, considering their past behavior.
Re: (Score:1)
So, then it is MORONS all the way down... good to know
Re: Android is a cesspool (Score:1)
android 3 4 and 5 were pretty terrible. 6 was all about security. 7 will overtake Apple in all meaningful ways.
But lets be honest, if you know what you are doing, even the open and broken walls of android 3 could be secured to a greater level than the black box that is apple devices will ever.
oh, and
Youâ(TM)re a moron.
Re: (Score:1)
Gingerbread rocked.
I loved being able to mount my SD card on my computer with the USB cable.
At least in Jelly Bean I could still copy files onto my SD card using KDE Connect.
The excuses for making SD cards less usable on Android have always been lame, when the companies involved have an obvious incentive to keep you from copying files from your computer.
The problem is ADUPS (Score:5, Insightful)
BLU Needs to stop locking their boot loaders, and start letting people LineageOS their devices. ADUPS is turning into a Meanace!
Best cheap phone option still is the no data (Score:2)
Polaroid tried to break into the unlocked market and seems to be failing without having a secret revenue stream. Their 6 inch dual sim is a decent and super cheap phone and is as close to a stock android install as I have seen. I bought one for my wife and found it to be free from adware and garbage apps. Obviously some of the ch
Regardless not good enough (Score:2)
I tried a BLU device because of the price. But the quality control was horrible. The backlight was not even and often did not work. Decided to go to the next tier and got a Wiley Fox and could not be happier.
So where are the RED phones? (Score:2)
Reliable Excavation Demolition wants to know!
Blu R1 Plus (Score:2)