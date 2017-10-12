Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


How Facebook Outs Sex Workers

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a Gizmodo report: Leila has two identities, but Facebook is only supposed to know about one of them. Leila is a sex worker. She goes to great lengths to keep separate identities for ordinary life and for sex work, to avoid stigma, arrest, professional blowback, or clients who might be stalkers (or worse). Her "real identity" -- the public one, who lives in California, uses an academic email address, and posts about politics -- joined Facebook in 2011. Her sex-work identity is not on the social network at all; for it, she uses a different email address, a different phone number, and a different name. Yet earlier this year, looking at Facebook's "People You May Know" recommendations, Leila (a name I'm using in place of either of the names she uses) was shocked to see some of her regular sex-work clients. Despite the fact that she'd only given Facebook information from her vanilla identity, the company had somehow discerned her real-world connection to these people -- and, even more horrifyingly, her account was potentially being presented to them as a friend suggestion too, outing her regular identity to them. Because Facebook insists on concealing the methods and data it uses to link one user to another, Leila is not able to find out how the network exposed her or take steps to prevent it from happening again. "We're living in an age where you can weaponize personal information against people"Kashmir Hill, the reporter who wrote the above story, a few weeks ago shared another similar incident.

  • Facial Recognition (Score:3)

    by crow ( 16139 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @10:46AM (#55355555) Homepage Journal

    This is probably due to someone posting a photo with both people in it. Facebook will use facial recognition on photos, and when it sees two people in the same photo, I would expect it to suggest a connection.

    • Re:Facial Recognition (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 12, 2017 @10:50AM (#55355581)
      Who in their right mind (client or sex worker) would post a picture online of them being together? It is much more likely that the Facebook App used location data, and saw these two people together for a certain time on a certain location. Which is exactly what the article suggested.

      AC, because I moderated already.

      • Honestly I think I know a number of men who would pay to be filmed in some staged sex act. All it takes is one. And of course he's going to put it online.

      • People filming themselves having sex and then posting it online? That's unpossible.

        If that existed, how could you possibly sell porn, there'd be pages where you can watch people shag for free.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by crow ( 16139 )

        It could be a non-sexual photo of the two together. It could even be some unrelated person who took a picture where the two are seen in the background. It could also be that Facebook is lying and they are using location data or data gathered from contacts or other apps. Of course, it's not like anyone should need this reason to avoid the Facebook apps and just use the web browser.

      • Maybe Facebook noticed those two people together on multiple occasions, and at different locations. That would be evidence that they might know each other.

    • Somehow I doubt this, unless this particular user happened to have a photo snapped with an acquaintance of a client...

      Ultimately, Facebook is predicated on connections, and avoiding connections is in direct opposition to their business model. Good luck circumventing that. Even my LinkedIn account regularly gets unexpected and essentially random connections presented to me, especially for my work email which I inherited from a now departed employee who gets a lot of alumni-connected referrals from a universi

    • I think even without Facebook facial recognition, if anyone who knew her (professionally) and was trolling the local people on face book, may have noticed her picture, and request to friend and contact them.

      This is a service designed to find people and make connections. If you are a Sex worker, then Facebook will probably still find a way to connect you. Even using non-Advanced technology.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      More likely she mixed her email accounts on the same device. All it takes is one tracking cookie in a browser or a emails from both accounts to the same recipient..

  • Simple fix (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Train0987 ( 1059246 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @10:47AM (#55355557)

    Don't use Facebook.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by wiggles ( 30088 )

      Simpler fix - don't be a prostitute.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Simpler fix - don't be a prostitute.

        Prostitutes are more moral than clergy.

        But one practices a victimless crime while the latter can rip people off with impunity because of "religious freedom".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by torkus ( 1133985 )

        What would I do on a Friday night then?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kenja ( 541830 )
      You think you can block him? His style is stronger!
    • Yes, I agree. Facebook is a drug. It has seductive benefits, but often it is better to quit the addiction than to let it ruin your life. (I chose to leave Facebook for several reasons, and find that I can live without it. And have more hours in the day!)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Teun ( 17872 )
      As you can read in a posting further down this is insufficient.

      Dense people that have you in their address list share it with Facebook and you have been assimilated...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by torkus ( 1133985 )

      It's trivial to 'fix' this 'problem' and the whole article is an attention grab or just idiocy by the 'victim'.

      “People can always control who can send them friend requests by visiting their account settings,” said the spokesperson. “If they select ‘no one,’ they won’t appear in others’ People You May Know.”

      Derp. So if it's such a bit worry maybe they should just check the help area, google, or RTFA written about their 'victimhood'. SMH.

  • but she's probably telling the truth.
  • I have no problem with people's chosen professions. Free country, free to exchange goods and services, and free to engage in known workplace risks for such, yadda yadda yadda. For something so socially stigmatized and illegal, though, it would be better to use a more secure and privacy oriented platform to connect with clients.
    • You missed the line in the summary: "Her sex-work identity is not on the social network at all".

    • Read TFS again (don't even need to read TFA, I didn't either). She only has a "private" profile. Not one of her "professional" service. Only one where she is Mrs. Normal living a normal life, with a normal job, normal friends, normal hobbies...

    • That she didn't use Facebook to connect with her clients, was a pretty big point. It says so right there in the synopsis: "Her sex-work identity is not on the social network at all"

  • Close personal account (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    For this exact reason people should close their personal accounts. FB has gone too far in making links, even with accounts between their different programs.

    Plus their mega-bloat-loaded apps degrade phone performance...

  • Simple answer (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is so simple it hurts. She carried her phone with her while performing sex work. Facebook tracks its user's phones locations. When Facebook saw her phone and her customer's phone spent time in the same location, it connected them. No conspiracy theories needed.

    She needs to have a vanilla phone and a sex work phone, and only carry the appropriate phone at the appropriate time.

  • Their app reads your contacts... (Score:5, Informative)

    by emil ( 695 ) on Thursday October 12, 2017 @10:52AM (#55355607)

    ...and this is how it knows who you associate with. In later versions of Android (and perhaps in iOS), you can deny permissions to read your contacts, but the app will likely work hard to get around that.

    If you have contacts on your phone that you don't want Facebook to know about, then you must not load their app

    - only access them through a dedicated, privacy-focused web browser (or an equivalent sandboxing app).

    I like FaceSlim on F-Droid. I would never, ever run their app. That thing is a monster.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by phorm ( 591458 )

      I've actually being wondering about whether I can run messenger on my phone now that the permissions model is better honed. Why would this not work if you deny the app contacts/location permissions?

    • It's not just contacts:

      1. inbound/outbound phone #s
      2. Location information (proximity)
      3. IP address (connected to same wireless network)

      There are plenty of tricks to determine that two people have been in close proximity when you can access data from their phone.

  • A decade ago Facebook sent me an email, suggesting that I create an account (as I didn't have one) and also telling me that I probably knew three different people - one that I worked with, one that I socialised with and one family member.

    None of those people had the same email address for me.

    I wonder if the UK DPA or upcoming GDPR legislation will let me force Facebook to reveal their matching algorithm - see Article 15 paragraph 1(h) of the regulation (PDF at http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal... [europa.eu] )

  • The summary says that facebook won't tell us how it does this, yet the headline is

    How Facebook Outs Sex Workers

  • after figuring out her real name. I sometimes get friend suggestions from people where I suspect that the connection is that they looked at my profile.
  • This sucks.

    Even though I have never had any relation with that company I've experienced similar, years ago Facebook mailed me with the sugestion to yoin people I know.

    My stupid sister and a cousin had shared their address lists with Facebook and the algorithm added 1 + 1 is me...
    At least they gave an option to opt out of further mail but I'm sure they are still following me around, even though I use plug ins to remove their spying icons from web sites.

    I'll leave further comments to my signature.
  • Location is part of the algorithm: basically Facebook knows that those 2 "accounts" were near each other for X amount of time.
    • This. I have seen several people be suggested to me on Facebook for which the most logical association is that we have been in close proximity multiple times. This is easy data for FB to capture via smartphone.

  • I can think of a variety of ways Facebook could figure out who you interact with. The most obvious is that many people carry around a smartphone with the ability to track their whereabouts. It's not all that hard for a company like Facebook to notice that two people are in close proximity with some regularity if they have some tracking software installed on your smartphone or PC.

    Frankly I value my privacy too much to want to have anything to do with Facebook. I simply don't trust the company to be respon

  • I'm not a Facebook specialist, but if she looked at only one her sex friends, only once, with her personal profile, the bound is made. Facebook will then start to suggest friends from her other profile. Unless Facebook uses here IP address and browser profile, and matches the two ?
  • Hi If Leila brought her "vanilla identity" phone with the FB app in her purse while meeting her clients, I'm fairly certain FB tracks patterns of FB users meeting in the same area on a regular basis to suggest they know each other. It can probably be confirmed by attending events where you do not normally go and where the same people go a few times and then checking if some of the faces you saw at these events start appearing in your friend suggestions list. Like the others were saying: if you have multip

  • That FB magically accessed other applications on her iPhone and hacked her life

    vs.

    She's actually not as smart as she thinks and DOES have common links.

    That friend you met 'professionally' that then became a 'real friend' and got your other number? Oh, they share their contact info with FB for finding friends and now FB has both your numbers as one person. Done. You have pictures up of your face on both profiles? Facial recognition. Done. You accidentally add a client to the wrong phone, even briefly?

  • I swear there have been multiple occasions where I was discussing buying something with my wife - never having searched for it or referred to it on any computer in any capacity - within "earshot" of my phone, and then gone into Facebook and seen targeted ads for the thing that I was discussing.

  • "People can always control who can send them friend requests by visiting their account settings," said the spokesperson. "If they select 'no one,' they won't appear in others' People You May Know."

    Um, Facebook removed the option for "no one" to send friend requests years ago. The most restrictive now is "Friends of friends".

  • I am an infosec consultant and about a year ago started to see clients as suggested friends.

    I keep facebook for family stuff in a closed group and never mix work with my personal life.

    I figure it is tied to the mobile app.

  • Stop being on Facebook.

    Except Facebook will remember you even if you delete your account.

    Except Facebook will remember you even if you have separate accounts.

    Except Facebook will find out who you are if you have friends and family on Facebook. Especially if they mention you by name in a Facebook post.

    Except Facebook is probably tracking you right now because of all those little "like" buttons you can see everywhere.

    Except Facebook... Oh, fsck it, I give up.

    Frankly, who needs the NSA when you have Facebook?

  • From the article: âoeFacebook isnâ(TM)t a luxury,â Darling said. âoeItâ(TM)s a utility in our lives. For something that big to be so secretive and powerful in how it accumulates your information is unnerving.â

    That's one of her problems right there. It may be a utility, but it is not a mandatory utility. It is opt-in. Life goes on just fine without it. Some sheeple seem to think it's required that you sign up for a facebook account. It's a proven privacy violator. And as far

  • I remember a similar story a few months ago. A thief stole someone's phone and the perpetrator was suggested to the victim as "someone you may know." I think the consensus was, just visiting someone's facebook page pulls you into their potential network. I'm guessing she's visited her alter-ego's page at some point (and maybe some of her clients).

    The only winning move is to not play. Just get rid of facebook and install uBlock and filters that keep social media at bay.

  • Facebook rummaged through her contacts and found those people. Equally, those people probably had her phone-number in their contacts.
    Easy match for Facebook.

    She should really not be using Facebook, as hard as that may be, as well as any other service that likes to make such "recommendations".

    Even using two different phones and keeping all the "side-job-work" on a dumb phone with no internet access at all might not be enough, if she keeps both her normal phone and the dumb phone in her bag at the same time.
    F

  • My iPhone and Galaxy bug me every so often to turn bluetooth on for better location. This is probably BS unless they will read the nearby bluetooth devices you come in contact with at known locations like at retail stores.

    I wonder if it's reading the bluetooth ID's of phones you come close to and depending on the time spent in the vicinity and location suggest friends

  • Facebook makes suggestions based on correlated movements and positions. If you arrive and depart from the same location at the same time as another person a few times it may suggest them as a friend. There isn't really any mystery to this (unless you are someone like a journalist or Facebook user who never read any of the agreements you accepted).

    We could have a debate as to whether or not this should be opt-in, or legal, or whatever, but there shouldn't really be any debate that it is an effective method o

