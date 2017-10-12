How Facebook Outs Sex Workers (gizmodo.com) 102
An anonymous reader shares a Gizmodo report: Leila has two identities, but Facebook is only supposed to know about one of them. Leila is a sex worker. She goes to great lengths to keep separate identities for ordinary life and for sex work, to avoid stigma, arrest, professional blowback, or clients who might be stalkers (or worse). Her "real identity" -- the public one, who lives in California, uses an academic email address, and posts about politics -- joined Facebook in 2011. Her sex-work identity is not on the social network at all; for it, she uses a different email address, a different phone number, and a different name. Yet earlier this year, looking at Facebook's "People You May Know" recommendations, Leila (a name I'm using in place of either of the names she uses) was shocked to see some of her regular sex-work clients. Despite the fact that she'd only given Facebook information from her vanilla identity, the company had somehow discerned her real-world connection to these people -- and, even more horrifyingly, her account was potentially being presented to them as a friend suggestion too, outing her regular identity to them. Because Facebook insists on concealing the methods and data it uses to link one user to another, Leila is not able to find out how the network exposed her or take steps to prevent it from happening again. "We're living in an age where you can weaponize personal information against people"Kashmir Hill, the reporter who wrote the above story, a few weeks ago shared another similar incident.
The real problem is that privacy rules are not protected by jail terms for company directors.
Both are real problems.
analyzing and publishing public information is not an invasion of privacy, even when done on a massive detailed scale using new technology.
facebook is a public place, created to exploit user information for facebook investors' advantage, with no privacy whatsoever, don't use it. don't put yourself at the mercy of exploiters running facebook, if you care for privacy.
case would be different when non facebook users are exploited by zuck and gang, that too happens. that should be criminalized with prison.
Both are pretty serious problems and ones that massively would benefit society if changed. Of course that would require people to a) get over religion and b) get over the quasi-religious belief that people with a lot of money are somehow "good".
A big issue here though is that the right-wing viewpoint is usually "This is forbidden! We will NEVER change that!".
If prostitution were regulated, with mandatory heath examinations, licensing of facilities and a framework that prevents these women from taken advantage of, we could have it both ways: People who want to pay for sex would be able to, with less risk to themselves and their "partner".
A good fictional example is the Companion Guild in the Firefly TV series. In that world they solved the problem
No wonder you posted as Anonymous Coward. This is a load of guff.
Or more generally posting to internet sites where people might be able to infer things about you and what you do.
No! Are you crazy? I won't delete my Facebook account.
I'll keep it in the empty state it is now, lest someone creates one in my name and abuses it to slander me.
Yeah, because they actually delete your data and will never your your dat, even if you never where on the site.
That was an example of sarcasm.
Maybe the EU needs to slap a $1B (or so) fine on them, and repeat as needed. Because the US sure as hell is not doing anything about this problem.
Facial Recognition (Score:3)
This is probably due to someone posting a photo with both people in it. Facebook will use facial recognition on photos, and when it sees two people in the same photo, I would expect it to suggest a connection.
Re:Facial Recognition (Score:4, Insightful)
Honestly I think I know a number of men who would pay to be filmed in some staged sex act. All it takes is one. And of course he's going to put it online.
People filming themselves having sex and then posting it online? That's unpossible.
If that existed, how could you possibly sell porn, there'd be pages where you can watch people shag for free.
It could be a non-sexual photo of the two together. It could even be some unrelated person who took a picture where the two are seen in the background. It could also be that Facebook is lying and they are using location data or data gathered from contacts or other apps. Of course, it's not like anyone should need this reason to avoid the Facebook apps and just use the web browser.
Somehow I doubt this, unless this particular user happened to have a photo snapped with an acquaintance of a client...
Ultimately, Facebook is predicated on connections, and avoiding connections is in direct opposition to their business model. Good luck circumventing that. Even my LinkedIn account regularly gets unexpected and essentially random connections presented to me, especially for my work email which I inherited from a now departed employee who gets a lot of alumni-connected referrals from a universi
I think even without Facebook facial recognition, if anyone who knew her (professionally) and was trolling the local people on face book, may have noticed her picture, and request to friend and contact them.
This is a service designed to find people and make connections. If you are a Sex worker, then Facebook will probably still find a way to connect you. Even using non-Advanced technology.
Simple fix (Score:4, Insightful)
Don't use Facebook.
Dump Facebook (Score:2)
How? Purchasing datasets and mining them. That's how they connected this person to her clients. They didn't need any of their *own* data to do that.
Simpler fix - don't be a prostitute.
Prostitutes are more moral than clergy.
But one practices a victimless crime while the latter can rip people off with impunity because of "religious freedom".
What would I do on a Friday night then?
Dense people that have you in their address list share it with Facebook and you have been assimilated...
It's trivial to 'fix' this 'problem' and the whole article is an attention grab or just idiocy by the 'victim'.
“People can always control who can send them friend requests by visiting their account settings,” said the spokesperson. “If they select ‘no one,’ they won’t appear in others’ People You May Know.”
Derp. So if it's such a bit worry maybe they should just check the help area, google, or RTFA written about their 'victimhood'. SMH.
she said (Score:2)
Why would she lie?
For this article she is admitting that she is already a sex worker.
Read TFS again (don't even need to read TFA, I didn't either). She only has a "private" profile. Not one of her "professional" service. Only one where she is Mrs. Normal living a normal life, with a normal job, normal friends, normal hobbies...
Read first, then comment (Score:2)
That she didn't use Facebook to connect with her clients, was a pretty big point. It says so right there in the synopsis: "Her sex-work identity is not on the social network at all"
For this exact reason people should close their personal accounts. FB has gone too far in making links, even with accounts between their different programs.
Plus their mega-bloat-loaded apps degrade phone performance...
This is so simple it hurts. She carried her phone with her while performing sex work. Facebook tracks its user's phones locations. When Facebook saw her phone and her customer's phone spent time in the same location, it connected them. No conspiracy theories needed.
She needs to have a vanilla phone and a sex work phone, and only carry the appropriate phone at the appropriate time.
That sounds like a felony wiretapping crime...
She needs to have a vanilla phone and a sex work not-smartphone, and only carry the appropriate phone at the appropriate time.
Their app reads your contacts... (Score:5, Informative)
...and this is how it knows who you associate with. In later versions of Android (and perhaps in iOS), you can deny permissions to read your contacts, but the app will likely work hard to get around that.
If you have contacts on your phone that you don't want Facebook to know about, then you must not load their app
- only access them through a dedicated, privacy-focused web browser (or an equivalent sandboxing app).
I like FaceSlim on F-Droid. I would never, ever run their app. That thing is a monster.
I.P. address? Similar browsing habits on both laptops?
I've actually being wondering about whether I can run messenger on my phone now that the permissions model is better honed. Why would this not work if you deny the app contacts/location permissions?
It's not just contacts:
1. inbound/outbound phone #s
2. Location information (proximity)
3. IP address (connected to same wireless network)
There are plenty of tricks to determine that two people have been in close proximity when you can access data from their phone.
This is due to state regulations.
this isn't new (Score:2)
A decade ago Facebook sent me an email, suggesting that I create an account (as I didn't have one) and also telling me that I probably knew three different people - one that I worked with, one that I socialised with and one family member.
None of those people had the same email address for me.
I wonder if the UK DPA or upcoming GDPR legislation will let me force Facebook to reveal their matching algorithm - see Article 15 paragraph 1(h) of the regulation (PDF at http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal... [europa.eu] )
That would be awesome. When algorithms impact the lives of hundreds of millions, people deserve to know how those algorithms work.
Inaccurate Headline? (Score:2)
How Facebook Outs Sex Workers
There's also the much more critical question "Why the fuck are people still using Facebook after all these nightmarish news?"
So maybe they looked at her profile (Score:1)
The usual Facebook behaviour (Score:2)
Even though I have never had any relation with that company I've experienced similar, years ago Facebook mailed me with the sugestion to yoin people I know.
My stupid sister and a cousin had shared their address lists with Facebook and the algorithm added 1 + 1 is me...
At least they gave an option to opt out of further mail but I'm sure they are still following me around, even though I use plug ins to remove their spying icons from web sites.
I'll leave further comments to my signature.
My best bet is: Location (Score:1)
Easy to figure out (Score:2)
I can think of a variety of ways Facebook could figure out who you interact with. The most obvious is that many people carry around a smartphone with the ability to track their whereabouts. It's not all that hard for a company like Facebook to notice that two people are in close proximity with some regularity if they have some tracking software installed on your smartphone or PC.
Frankly I value my privacy too much to want to have anything to do with Facebook. I simply don't trust the company to be respon
Looking at friends... (Score:1)
Geotracking is likely to be a reason (Score:1)
What are the chances... (Score:2)
That FB magically accessed other applications on her iPhone and hacked her life
vs.
She's actually not as smart as she thinks and DOES have common links.
That friend you met 'professionally' that then became a 'real friend' and got your other number? Oh, they share their contact info with FB for finding friends and now FB has both your numbers as one person. Done. You have pictures up of your face on both profiles? Facial recognition. Done. You accidentally add a client to the wrong phone, even briefly?
Breaking out my tinfoil hat (Score:2)
Removed control setting suggested as fix (Score:2)
"People can always control who can send them friend requests by visiting their account settings," said the spokesperson. "If they select 'no one,' they won't appear in others' People You May Know."
Um, Facebook removed the option for "no one" to send friend requests years ago. The most restrictive now is "Friends of friends".
I keep facebook for family stuff in a closed group and never mix work with my personal life.
I figure it is tied to the mobile app.
In other words... (Score:2)
Stop being on Facebook.
Except Facebook will remember you even if you delete your account.
Except Facebook will remember you even if you have separate accounts.
Except Facebook will find out who you are if you have friends and family on Facebook. Especially if they mention you by name in a Facebook post.
Except Facebook is probably tracking you right now because of all those little "like" buttons you can see everywhere.
Except Facebook... Oh, fsck it, I give up.
Frankly, who needs the NSA when you have Facebook?
From the article: âoeFacebook isnâ(TM)t a luxury,â Darling said. âoeItâ(TM)s a utility in our lives. For something that big to be so secretive and powerful in how it accumulates your information is unnerving.â
That's one of her problems right there. It may be a utility, but it is not a mandatory utility. It is opt-in. Life goes on just fine without it. Some sheeple seem to think it's required that you sign up for a facebook account. It's a proven privacy violator. And as far
Might be a simple answer (Score:2)
The only winning move is to not play. Just get rid of facebook and install uBlock and filters that keep social media at bay.
Facebook rummaged through her contacts and found those people. Equally, those people probably had her phone-number in their contacts.
Easy match for Facebook.
She should really not be using Facebook, as hard as that may be, as well as any other service that likes to make such "recommendations".
Even using two different phones and keeping all the "side-job-work" on a dumb phone with no internet access at all might not be enough, if she keeps both her normal phone and the dumb phone in her bag at the same time.
F
I wonder if it's Bluetooth (Score:2)
My iPhone and Galaxy bug me every so often to turn bluetooth on for better location. This is probably BS unless they will read the nearby bluetooth devices you come in contact with at known locations like at retail stores.
I wonder if it's reading the bluetooth ID's of phones you come close to and depending on the time spent in the vicinity and location suggest friends
Correlated Positions and Movements (Score:2)
Facebook makes suggestions based on correlated movements and positions. If you arrive and depart from the same location at the same time as another person a few times it may suggest them as a friend. There isn't really any mystery to this (unless you are someone like a journalist or Facebook user who never read any of the agreements you accepted).
We could have a debate as to whether or not this should be opt-in, or legal, or whatever, but there shouldn't really be any debate that it is an effective method o
Re: (Score:2)
https://signal.org/ [signal.org]
Re: (Score:2)
When I was going to install signal because of all the good things I heard about it, my phone presented me with a *massive* list of permissions the Signal app wants [signal.org]:
- read sensitive log data
- find accounts on the device
- read your own contact card
- modify your own contact card
- read calendar events plus confidential information
- add or modify calendar events and send email to guests without owners' knowledge
- find accounts on the device
- read your contacts
- modify your contacts
- approximate location (network
Re: (Score:2)
It trivial for Facebook to link the identities, she is using the same IP address to log in for both of them. It is then reasonable for the Facebook algorithm to guess that people logging in from the same IP address are related somehow.