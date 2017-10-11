Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Privacy United States Government The Courts The Internet

US Government Has 'No Right To Rummage' Through Anti-Trump Protest Website Logs, Says Judge

Posted by BeauHD
A Washington D.C. judge has told the U.S. Department of Justice it "does not have the right to rummage" through the files of an anti-Trump protest website -- and has ordered the dot-org site's hosting company to protect the identities of its users. The Register reports: Chief Judge Robert E. Morin issued the revised order [PDF] Tuesday following a high-profile back and forth between the site's hosting biz DreamHost and prosecutors over what details Uncle Sam was entitled to with respect to the disruptj20.org website. "As previously observed, courts around the country have acknowledged that, in searches for electronically stored information, evidence of criminal activity will likely be intermingled with communications and other records not within the scope of the search warrant," he noted in his ruling. "Because of the potential breadth of the government's review in this case, the warrant in its execution may implicate otherwise innocuous and constitutionally protected activity. As the Court has previously stated, while the government has the right to execute its Warrant, it does not have the right to rummage through the information contained on DreamHost's website and discover the identity of, or access communications by, individuals not participating in alleged criminal activity, particularly those persons who were engaging in protected First Amendment activities." The order then lists a series of protocols designed to protect netizens "to comply with First Amendment and Fourth Amendment considerations, and to prevent the government from obtaining any identifying information of innocent persons."

  • Log Files (Score:3)

    by currently_awake ( 1248758 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @08:17PM (#55353263)
    If the website actually cared about privacy, they wouldn't have logged everything.
  • Do it to Facebook and Twitter when its in line with the lefts "Agenda" though.... Pretty sure a lot of the info it scoured over when looking for Russian "Ads" was of an innocuous nature too. But THAT was ok. Because. Trump. Careful lefties, your extreme double standards are showing.

    • Russia is not covered by the 1st Amendment.
      If you want to use it, you need to be a citizen of the United States or a person within its borders.
      Not a guy in Russia buying ads on Facebook. They'd need to do it from within US borders. Then they would be bound by the laws related to political campaign advertising.

      • Russians are and people in Russia are protected by it. The US constitution says what the US government is allowed to do and what it can't. It doesn't say that the US government can do anything it wants to people outside the US borders or non-citizens. It is very clear on that. In fact the limits are the same for in the USA and outside, and mostly for citizens and non-citizens*. The trouble with most constitutions is if politicians choose not to follow them and the people don't actually read, understand
      • I doubt that. Distributing a foreign magazine, book, pamphlet, tract, etc. in the USA would be covered under the USA Constitution. Also foreign websites that can be viewed by a person in the USA are covered . Foreign videos, movies, etc. that can be streamed to a device and viewed by a person in the USA are covered. You think that the USA Constitution doesn't cover foreigners? Or that they actually have to be here?
  • Can't they just call their counterparts at NSA and get whatever they want? Why all the paperwork and redundant court-theater to get what they already have?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Maybe they already have and this is just part of their parallel construction plan.

    • Because if they want to take anyone to court, the evidence needs to be admissible.
      Hence the parallel construction of evidence they already have.

  • One wonders . . . (Score:3)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @09:11PM (#55353489)
    . . . if the same judge would so vociferously enforce the Constitution and "protect netizens" if the political parties were reversed, e.g., hypothetical President Hillary's DoJ demanding the weblogs of hypothetical-conservative-site.org.

