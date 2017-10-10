Security, Privacy Focused Librem 5 Linux Smartphone Successfully Crowdfunded (softpedia.com) 9
prisoninmate shares a report from Softpedia: Believe it or not, Purism's Librem 5 security and privacy-focused smartphone has been successfully crowdfunded a few hours ago when it reached and even passed its goal of $1.5 million, with 13 days left. Librem 5 wants to be an open source and truly free mobile phone designed with security and privacy in mind, powered by a GNU/Linux operating system based on Debian GNU/Linux and running only Open Source software apps on top of a popular desktop environment like KDE Plasma Mobile or GNOME Shell. Featuring a 5-inch screen, Librem 5 is compatible with 2G, 3G, 4G, GSM, UMTS, and LTE mobile networks. Under the hood, it uses an i.MX 6 or i.MX 8 processor with separate baseband modem to offer you the protection you need in today's communication challenges, where you're being monitored by lots of government agencies.
I'd wager they're going to go with F-Droid to start.
You're a bit hasty, expecting an app store for a phone that hasn't even shipped yet. But if you examine the link in TFA, you'll see the following:
- they are offering developer's kits for a donation of $299, to be delivered June 2018
- their PureOS platform will ship initially with basic apps (phone, email, messaging, voice, camera, browsing) with others to follow
- they will offer a secure collection of apps, as part of the Matrix ecosystem [matrix.org]
- they have added a stretch-goal to support Android apps in an isolati
The app store follows the Linux philosophy. Here's your toolkit: 0, 1. Now go make your own apps!