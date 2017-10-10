Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Politics

North Korean Hackers Stole U.S.-South Korean Military Plans, Lawmaker Says (nytimes.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
North Korean hackers stole a vast cache of data, including classified wartime contingency plans jointly drawn by the United States and South Korea, when they breached the computer network of the South Korean military last year, a South Korean lawmaker said Tuesday (alternative source). From a report: One of the plans included the South Korean military's plan to remove the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, referred to as a "decapitation" plan, should war break out on the Korean Peninsula, the lawmaker, Rhee Cheol-hee, told reporters. Mr. Rhee, a member of the governing Democratic Party who serves on the defense committee of the National Assembly, said he only recently learned of the scale of the North Korean hacking attack, which was first discovered in September last year. It was not known whether any of the military's top secrets were leaked, although Mr. Rhee said that nearly 300 lower-classification confidential documents were stolen. The military has not yet identified nearly 80 percent of the 235 gigabytes of leaked data, he said.

North Korean Hackers Stole U.S.-South Korean Military Plans, Lawmaker Says More | Reply

North Korean Hackers Stole U.S.-South Korean Military Plans, Lawmaker Says

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The more cordial the buyer's secretary, the greater the odds that the competition already has the order.

Close