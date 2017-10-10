Amazon Is Reportedly Building a Doorbell That Lets Drivers Into Your House (cnbc.com) 52
According to CNBC, Amazon is working with Phrame, a maker of smart license plates that allow items to be delivered to a car's trunk, to build a smart doorbell that would give delivery drivers one-time access to a person's home to drop off items. From the report: Phrame's product fits around a license plate and contains a secure box that holds the keys to the car. Users unlock the box with their smartphone, and can grant access to others -- such as delivery drivers -- remotely. The new initiatives are part of Amazon's effort to go beyond convenience and fix problems associated with unattended delivery. As more consumers shop online and have their packages shipped to their homes, valuable items are often left unattended for hours. Web retailers are dealing with products getting damaged by bad weather as well as the rise of so-called porch pirates, who steal items from doorsteps. Amazon also has an incentive to reduce the number of lost packages, as they can be costly.
How about putting a small "DELIVERY-ONLY" shed on your house, and the doorbell can only unlock the delivery shed (After scanning the package for that address)
Or a steel toolbox that locks when it closes. Put package in box, close box. But I suppose that doesn't need an app. Not sexy enough.
The apartment complex I live in has boxes for package deliveries. They drop the key in your mail box. Not available to Amazon, though.
So instead of everyone needing their own individual 'shed', 'steel toolbox' etc, they can use Amazon's nearby lockable metal-shed for free.
This makes a lot more sense to me than 'smart doorbells'.
It would need to be some kind of jam-proof locking mechanism. Even then, the thief could lock the box and return later to retrieve the parcel from the porch.
Well a shed would be a LOT more money than a doorbell. And depending on what it looks like, a lot of communities have restrictions against putting up sheds and stuff like that. So I can certainly see the advantage of a doorbell.
But I'm just not sure who would actually want this. Perhaps if it were for a potentially trusted person, like an apartment complex's doorman (though I'd imagine in a case like that, they'd have a better place to put your package and the doorman can just give it to you as you come bac
Well a shed would be a LOT more money than a doorbell.
You don't need a shed. Just a metal box on your porch, maybe 50cm cubed. Drill a few holes in the bottom and bolt it to the slab. This is enough to handle 90% of my deliveries. Currently, it has a close-to-lock lid, so it is only good for one delivery per day, A smart-lock that could handle multiple deliveries would be nice.
I have a motion triggered camera on my porch that records anyone coming or going. I suppose I could still be robbed, but it would be far easier for a thief to go to my neighbor's h
Or a porch bench with an electronic, cryptographically secure lock.
It's easier to have stuff shipped to here at work. I don't know of a single coworker who has stuff delivered to their home.
Ok. I've read enough to know that this product is a solution to a non-existent problem.
Now for a real problem. My finger isn't three pixels wide and so it's almost impossible to touch the close bar which reappears after every post back on the mobile Slashdot. Meaning that I then inadvertently register my 'interest' in whichever ad (wider than three pixels) is currently showing. How can I make my finger three pixels wide or alternate solution?
What could possibly go wrong with the current model... where your hypothetical delivery driver, leaving his hypothetical truck with a hypothetical key has just given thieves dozens of packages and a tool thatâ(TM)ll back through the wall of any timber frame construction, defeating any lock you can design, just fine.
Outlier chances will always happen. But itâ(TM)s about risk vs reward.
In exchange for ten thousand less packages stolen from doorsteps, costing Amazon maybe $1m... one delivery driver i
So what could possibly go wrong with having the key to unlock dozens of upper-middle class homes in a delivery van whilst the driver grabs lunch?
Anyone with a screwdriver can break into a house. The reason home burglaries are relatively rare is not that getting in is difficult, but that the risk/reward ratio is unfavorable. Modern homes just don't have that much worth stealing. Used TVs and computers are not worth much. Since everyone has CCs, there is little need to cache cash. Nobody uses real silverware anymore. Meanwhile, cameras, sensors, and alarms are far more common.
I will never be on board with this (Score:2, Interesting)
I just don't need that level of convenience in exchange for having strangers in my home. It creeps me out more than a little. Maybe there is a market for this, but nobody I've talked to would even consider it.
A few years ago, my then-neighbors were selling their house. As part of the process, the realtor set up a weekend open house where people could swing by, walk through the house, ask questions, etc.
A week after the open house, the neighbors went away for a few days. At one point during their trip, my wife noticed a pickup parked behind their house. She thought that was odd, so she walked over to ask them what was going on. The guys said they were hired by $family's_name to do some work... but two minutes aft
news at 10 (Score:2)
Even worse: criminals find security hole in system and rob hundreds of homes.
System reports the door being open for longer than sixty seconds, dispatches cops.
Good luck to the delivery driver, assigned a key that logs their entry, trying to pretend they werenâ(TM)t there.
Knowing theyâ(TM)re definitely getting caught will deter all but the biggest morons.
And, yes, if you want this, install a NestCam or equivalent looking at the door to record anyone lifting anything or lingering.
Those are the dumb crooks. The smart crooks slip a hundred bucks cash to a delivery driver in exchange for "accidentally" not quite closing certain doors.
Well then, at least you know who did it.... it makes filing that police report a whole lot easier.
It would be in amazon's interest to require constant gps tracking for all such drivers and a requirement that they stream a video recording directly to Amazon (which is retained by Amazon for a period for reference) on a wearable camera whenever they get out of their vehicle. If the driver steals something, there will be video proof of on Amazon's servers. If the driver's camera isn't on at the time they s
Already There (Score:4, Insightful)
I needed a car towing about a hundred miles back home. Most tow drivers need you to ride with them so you can receive your keys back at the destination. I needed to remain where the car had broken down and a two hour tow plus a slow and expensive Uber back would have sucked.
Because of home automation, I was able to send the driver with my keys, watch him pull up and unload my car, then open the door for him to drop the keys inside, watching him the whole time, before locking the door behind him.
I was out five minutes of my time vs four hours.
Yes, âoeIOT security!â Lots of panic. Systems are exploitable. You could get robbed.
But no matter how secure the locks on a house, a thief can go through the windows. Put bars on the windows and a thief can drive a stolen truck clean through your wall.
Someone determined enough is going to get in. But theft deterrent is always about making your neighbor a more appealing target and you not worth the hassle.
IOT locks donâ(TM)t change that by any perceptible amount. There will always be edge case hacks but few and far between, not the norm. Plus I have multiple other layers of security so the door is only one small part.
In exchange, I got four hours of my life back that time and have a bunch of other similar stories of the convenience that more than outweighs the very slight additional risk.
WTF (Score:4, Interesting)
How about "not leaving the parcel wherever the fuck the delivery dude feels like"?
Before delivery, contact the recipient and establish a time window when they (or someone they empower) are home. Then go and deliver the parcel during that window.
Owner's not home? Coolio. Notify them through text or whatever and have them go to the local pick-up warehouse.
Somehow this method works very well in most of EU. In my country, the delivery company has to provide proof they delivered the parcel into my hands, otherwise I could file a claim and they would have to pay for the declared value of the parcel. I'm simply amazed this is not a thing in the USA.
Liability (Score:3)
Amazon, of course, is up to date with its liability insurance premiums...
Yeah, nah. (Score:2)
I have never had a problem with people nicking the packages left on my doorstep. And even if I did, I wouldn't feel any better about giving some complete stranger the ability to enter my home completely unsupervised. What I do get is them just leaving a note for me to collect it from the post office whose opening hours are utterly incompatible with times I can get there, but that's not enough to make me willing to just let the driver into my house unattended either.
Either way, my preferred solution is to ge
A liability nightmare (Score:1)
I don't let anyone in my home unattended. I just see a whole bunch of liability Amazon is exposing itself too.
Why does this service exist? (Score:1)
Well (Score:2)
What could possibly go wrong?
legal mind field (Score:2)
and that just with renting a car par with lots liability issues.
The Into Your House part as well.
And this can make it easier for delivery drivers to steal stuff / fake deliver just open door and don't put package in.
At least with UPS and USPS they do background checks don't hide under an network of 1099 subcontractors
As I said a few weeks ago:
What about pets? Will they make sure to keep the door closed so the cat or dog doesn't bolt? Will they refuse to enter the house if there are pets?
What about grabbing something small in the fridge or elsewhere in the house? Does everyone have 360 degree surveillance in every room of their house now?
What about disputing the purchase if you don't get the things you bought? Something missing, wrong items etc.?
What about delivery guys taking pictures with their phones while they're in
Why not have an external delivery room? (Score:2)
I'm not going to let strangers into my home. X1000 I will never let a delivery person into my home when I am not present.
I can, however, grant permission for them to drop stuff off in a small outdoor closet that can be securely opened by the delivery man. Whether I decide to build such an addition and not fill it with junk in storage is left to be seen!
Had a very expensive clock stolen off of my porch once. I can only imagine all of the little items that would start to go missing if I let delivery people in
